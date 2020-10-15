Doja Cat’s bio: age, height, parents, ethnicity, boyfriend, net worth

Doja Cat is a hugely popular American singer, songwriter, rapper, songwriter, and record producer. Her incredible rise to fame began when she released her hit single Mooo! The track quickly became a viral song and marked the beginning of her rise to fame. Since then, Doja's career has continued to grow, aided mainly by her active social media presence on TikTok and Instagram.

Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mindy Small

Source: Getty Images

Doja is renowned for her genre-bending songs that often incorporate numerous aspects, including humour, nice visuals, and societal issues. Who Is Doja Cat? Here is a quick look at the singer's details.

Profile summary

Full name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini Nickname Ami, Doja Cat Gender Female Date of birth October 21 1995 Age 26 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Doja Cat's nationality American Zodiac sign Libra Ethnicity Mixed (Black and Caucasian) Religion Judaism Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 57 Weight in pounds 125 Body measurements in inches 35-27-36 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Johnny Utah Father Dumisani Dlamini Mother Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer Profession Singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer Net worth $8 million TikTok @dojacat Instagram @dojacat Facebook Doja Cat Twitter @DojaCat YouTube Doja Cat

Doja Cat's bio

How old is Doja Cat? The popular singer is currently 26 years old as of 2022, having been born on October 21, 1995. Where is Doja Cat from? She was born in Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Her mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, is an accomplished Jewish-American painter, while her father, Dumisani Dlamini, is a South African film producer, composer, and actor, best known for his role in Sarafina! (1992).

What is Doja Cat's real name?

The singer looking stylish. Photo: @dojacat (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The YouTuber was born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.

What ethnicity is Doja Cat?

The singer is of mixed ethnicity. Her father, A South African native, is of Zulu ethnicity, while her mother is of mixed Jewish and white descent. This makes Doja Cat's ethnic background mixed due to her parent's different roots.

Is Doja Cat a South African?

No, she is not. What nationality is Doja Cat? The singer was born in Los Angeles, making her an American national by birth. What race is Doja Cat? The YouTuber is of mixed race, having been born to a black father and a Jewish-white mother. So, is Doja Cat black? Well, not entirely. She is half black, half white.

Early interest in music

Doja and her family moved from Los Angeles to New York for a few years. She then returned to California with her mother and began studying piano, tap dancing, ballet, and jazz. Doja's aunt then began tutoring her and helped her get into a performing arts school.

The young Doja then began competing in dance battles while still attending high school. In addition, she would occasionally skip school to participate in online chatrooms related to dancing. She eventually dropped out of high school, aged 16.

Musical career

The popular singer Doja Cat. Photo: @dojacat (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The renowned singer describes her life after dropping out of school as messy. She would spend days and nights browsing the internet for content on musical beats and instruments. She downloaded numerous videos and used the content to create her own music. She learned to rap, sing, and use GarageBand to make songs and upload them to SoundCloud.

Her current stage name, Doja Cat, reportedly came from a character in the movie Archangel. The singer also notes that the choice of name had a lot to do with her love for marij*ana at the time.

In 2014, she released her debut EP titled Purrr! That had the hugely popular track So High. More singles followed the release. Some of the top ones include No Police, Nunchucks, and Mooo! The success that came with these singles prompted Doja to reach higher.

She released her debut studio album titled Amala in 2018. The album had tracks touching on mixed genres, including pop, R&B, and hip-hop.

Awards and achievements

The popular singer has received three Grammy nominations, two American Music Awards, and an MTV Video Music Award for the Push Best New Artist. In 2020, Forbes Magazine named Doja one of the top breakout stars and included her on the annual 30 under 30 list.

After winning the first American Music Award, the singer began working with various high-profile musicians, including Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande.

Discography

The singer has released three studio albums, one extended play (EP), and 36 singles so far. The singles include 15 where other artists have featured her. She also has 27 music videos to her name. Here is a look at the three studio albums and one EP.

Album Year Amala 2018 Hot Pink 2019 Planet Her 2021 Purrr! 2014

Tours and concerts

Since becoming famous, Doja has organized several tours and concerts. These include the Purrr! Tour (2014), the Amala Spring Tour (2017-2018), and the Amala Fall Tour (2018-2019). In 2020, the singer planned to have a fourth tour named the Hot Pink Tour. However, she shelved the plans due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Why is Doja quitting music?

the singer looking serious. Photo: @dojacat (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In March 2022, the singer had a heated back-and-forth with a section of her fans who were upset about a cancelled performance. This altercation prompted the singer to post a series of tweets announcing that she was quitting music. She even changed her Twitter bio to 'I quit.'

The singer is still adamant about quitting the music industry but plans on completing various video projects first. It is yet to be seen whether she will leave the industry.

How much does Doja Cat make a year?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the renowned singer is currently worth $8 million. She has amassed her wealth from her music earnings, brand endorsements, as well as modelling for brands.

Who has Doja Cat dated?

The singer was reportedly in a short-lived open relationship with Johnny Utah, an American musical artist. In 2020, she confirmed breaking up with Johnny via an Instagram live video.

Social media presence

Doja is immensely active on social media. She has a presence on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. She regularly posts content on these platforms. The content varies and often includes photos of herself, short skits, music clips, and other assorted photos and videos.

How tall is Doja Cat?

The singer is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs 125 pounds (57 kilograms). She has dark brown eyes and black hair. She often dyes her hair in various colours for her videos. Doja's body measures 35-27-36 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Fun facts

Here are some fascinating facts about the American singer.

Doja co-owns a record label known as Fool's Gold Record with Nick Sylvester.

Her favourite actress is Julia Roberts.

Her favourite actor is Johnny Depp.

She loves Chinese and Thai food.

She once studied linguistics and Sanskrit before dropping out due to depression and drug addiction.

One of her career goals is to work with Paul Simon.

Doja Cat is, without a doubt, one of the best-known young female singers in America. Her unique and entertaining music has earned her a massive following both in and away from the USA. Her remarkable social media presence also seems to have played a significant role in her success.

