A lady bought fuel, and she shared her frustration due to the price she bought it at a time when fuel scarcity was reported in Nigeria

The lady, Chidimma, said she bought fuel at N800 and wished that she would once again buy it at N150 per litre

Over the weekend, there were media reports that fuel is being sold at N2000 per litre in some states in northern Nigeria

A Nigerian lady said she bought fuel to power her generator, but the price of PMS got her frustrated.

The lady, Chidimma, noted that she bought a litre of fuel at the cost of N800 but wished it was N150.

The lady said she bought fuel at N800. Photo credit: Getty Images/Vladimir Vladimirov and Vlynder. Lady's image used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

After buying the fuel, Chidimma shared her frustration on social media, even as fuel scarcity is reported in some Nigerian states.

She said there was no power supply in her area, and she needed to use the fuel to power her generator.

She said:

I just bought fuel for ₦800. It didn't matter that I wished heavily that they sell it ₦150. I just need to power the generator oo as they won't give us light. Am I asking for too much?

Fuel scarcity reported in some states

There are media reports that fuel scarcity returned in some Nigerian states, such as Sokoto, with black marketers selling a litre for N2,000 to N2,500.

Fuel pump prices went high in Nigeria after the fuel subsidy was removed in 2023.

See Chidimma's post below:

Reactions as fuel scarcity bites some states

@melanineyedoc said:

"You didn't wish well. Close your eyes and wait for a shooting star next time."

@TNU_K_ said:

"I wished for it to be ₦150, but it’s ₦800 still; then I ask God, “But I prayed to you to make it ₦150 now; why didn’t you do so?”

New price of fuel in Nigeria predicted

Meanwhile, the price of petrol has been predicted to be between N570-580 by the middle of 2024 based on two factors.

According to Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, the continuous strength of the naira against the dollar could influence the reduction in the price of the commodity.

Anifowoshe added that the entry of the Dangote refinery would also have a significant effect on the price of fuel in Nigeria in the long run.

Source: Legit.ng