Sheena Melwani's biography: age, ethnicity, husband, net worth

Sheena Melwani is an accomplished musician, singer, and songwriter from Canada. She is also a social media personality and YouTuber.

The singer all set to sing on stage. Photo: @sheenamelwani

Source: Instagram

The singer is married and has two children. Her popularity shot on TikTok when she started doing videos of herself singing with her husband interrupting her in the background. What more is there to know about her?

Profile summary

Full name: Sheena Melwani

Sheena Melwani Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 1, 1983

September 1, 1983 Age: 38 (As of 2021)

38 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Montreal, Canada

Montreal, Canada Current residence: Boston, United States

Boston, United States Nationality: Canadian-American

Canadian-American Ethnicity: Indian

Indian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-40

34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-101

86-71-101 Shoe size: 5.5 (US)

5.5 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark-brown

Dark-brown Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Dinesh Melwani

Dinesh Melwani Profession: Musician, singer, songwriter, YouTuber, social media personality

Musician, singer, songwriter, YouTuber, social media personality Net worth: $1-2 million

$1-2 million Instagram: @sheenamelwani

@sheenamelwani TikTok: @sheenamelwani

@sheenamelwani Facebook: Sheena Melwani

Sheena Melwani YouTube: Sheena Melwani

Sheena Melwani's biography

The singer was born on September 1, 1983, in Montreal, Canada. As of 2021, Sheena Melwani's age is 38.

Melwani loved music from when she was a little girl. She grew up around music, and she has been singing for as long as she can remember. She was raised alongside her siblings in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States.

Sheena is also a pet lover and has a dog.

The YouTuber taking a photo. Photo: @sheenamelwani

Source: Instagram

What ethnicity is Sheena Melwani?

The music star is of Indian ethnicity. She sometimes shares moments of the festival celebrations that she participates in owing to her Indian background.

Career

Sheena is a successful singer and songwriter. She is a great pianist as well. She has performed in multiple popular venues with different groups of music stars and as a solo artist.

The singer gained fame for uploading cover songs of various songs on her social profiles. She has done cover songs for popular songs such as Chris Brown's With You and Christina Aguilera's Beautiful, which have millions of views on her YouTube channel. The cover songs have greatly contributed to her popularity.

Since music gives Sheena so much joy, she is happy to share it with others. She has even performed live concerts on her social media pages, where she would take requests from some of her fans. She later decided to start recording cover songs and posting them on her social media pages.

The musician set up her YouTube channel in November 2007. She posts a wide range of videos, including cover songs, challenges and pranks.

In addition, Sheena is famous on other social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. She has funny short clips and song clips on her TikTok page.

The social media star has been involved in a number of promotions for electronics and fashion items. In 2021, the singer signed a contract with WME, an agency set to build her business across various platforms such as music, brands and endorsements, podcasting, TV, and touring.

The singer posing for a photo. Photo: @sheenamelwani

Source: Instagram

How much is Sheena Melwani worth?

Sheena Melwani's net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $2 million. Her income can be attributed to her career as a media artist, singer and songwriter. She also earns from her work on YouTube, as well as her involvement in brand deals and promotions.

Who is Sheena Melwani's husband?

Is Sheena Melwani married? Yes, she is. She is married to Dinesh Melwani, commonly known as therealindiandad. He also goes by the name Trid.

Sheena Melwani's husband appears in some of the singer's videos with an animated face. He and Sheena have fun moments where he interrupts her singing or comments on what she says or does, which has been very interesting for their fans. They even did a series titled Interrupted on TikTok, where Sheena was singing covers of well-known songs, and Trid would interrupt her.

Due to the name he uses, therealindiandad, some people thought that it was Sheena Melwani's dad in her videos. However, the singer revealed in one of her TikTok videos that the guy hidden behind the animated face is the father of her two children and her husband.

What does Sheena Melwani's husband do for a living?

Dinesh is an attorney. Despite his face being hidden in his wife's videos and his social media profiles, he also counts as a social media personality.

Sheena Melwani is a remarkable singer, songwriter, YouTuber and social media personality. She is married and has a daughter and a son.

READ ALSO: Ben Mallah’s biography: age, net worth, wife, death rumours

Legit.ng published the biography of Ben Mallah. Ben is a renowned real estate mogul and entrepreneur in the US. He owns several hotels, commercial properties, residential properties, and yachts.

The successful real estate personality has quite a story that tells how he rose from rags to riches. Find out all about it in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng