Noel Miller’s biography: age, ethnicity, girlfriend, college

Noel Miller is a famous YouTuber, comedian and music artist. He is known for being a part of the music and comedy duo Tiny Meat Gang alongside Cody Ko.

What is there to know about Noel Miller aside from his social media profile? Below is a peek into the standup comedian's current life, including details about his personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Noel Miller

Noel Miller Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: August 19, 1989

August 19, 1989 Noel Miller's age: 32 years (as of 2021)

32 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Girlfriend: Aleena

Aleena Occupation: Standup comedian, YouTube star, social media influencer

Standup comedian, YouTube star, social media influencer Net worth: $842,000

$842,000 Twitter: @thenoelmiller

@thenoelmiller Instagram: @thenoelmiller

@thenoelmiller YouTube: Noel Miller

How old is Noel Miller?

As of 2021, Noel Miller is 32 years old.

When is Noel Miller's birthday?

He was born on 19 August, 1989 in Toronto, Canada. When he was a child, his family moved to the US.

What race is Noel Miller?

Although he bears a Canadian nationality and a mixed heritage, Noel Miller's ethnicity remains unknown.

The standup comedian came clear that he would not disclose any information about his racial facts, claiming he knows how judgmental and hating people can get.

What is the name of Noel Miller's college?

The subject of Miller's education has been a hot topic among his fans. Noel himself has not disclosed the name of his alma mater, but some allege that it is California State University Northridge. That said, this information is hard to verify, as the entertainer does not share much about his early life.

How did Noel Miller get famous?

The YouTube sensation rose to fame the moment he started uploading his comedy videos on Vine. He posted videos such as how it feels when your girl go through your phone and suburban teenagers. These videos assembled over a million likes over a short period.

After one year of joining Vine, the comedian started his own YouTube channel, where he continued to upload funny videos. With these videos, the YouTuber has earned a vast fan base boasting over two million followers as of 2021.

In 2017, Noel collaborated with the famous YouTube star named Cody Kolodziejzyk, better known as Cody Ko. The two met while working at Fullscreen. Miller worked as a web designer and Kolodziejzyk was a software engineer.

Together they came up with a group called Tiny Meat Gang (TMG), after which they published the first single in response to a fellow YouTube star Jake Paul's upload It is Everyday Bro.

The social media star participated in the release of the song titled Club Poor by Lynx and Tiny Meat Gang.

TMG have their own podcast, where they discuss whatever interests them. Fans can find exclusive episodes of the podcast on Patreon.

Aside from the success Miller has achieved from YouTube, he is also a standup comedian who performs in various tours, clubs, and private events. Furthermore, he is renowned for the short movie called Suki that was released in 2019. He was also the director of the film.

Who is Noel Miller's wife?

Noel is not yet married, but he is in a committed relationship.

Who is Noel Miller's girlfriend?

He is in a relationship with Aleena, a famous Instagram personality who also boasts of a sizeable number of followers on her Instagram page.

The two have dated for a long time, judging from Aleena's social media. Noel has been appearing on it since the very beginning in 2014. On October 13, 2020, Miller proposed to his girlfriend, and they have been engaged since.

Is Noel Miller a vegan?

The subject of veganism used to be a popular joke subject for the YouTuber. For instance, he has a video titled Chased By A Wild Vegan, and he used to tweet about the topic in the past.

That said, it does not appear that the comedian is vegan himself.

How tall is Noel Miller?

He is 5 feet and 9 inches (175 cm) tall, and he weighs 165 lbs (75 kg). He has dark brown eyes and black hair.

Where does Noel Miller live?

He currently resides in Los Angeles, California with his girlfriend.

How much is Noel Miller worth?

According to Statsmash.com the comedian's net worth is alleged to be $842,000. However, this information is not official and has not been confirmed by Miller himself.

Noel Miller is a talented YouTuber, musician and podcaster who engages his audience in all his videos. He is popular across his social media platforms.

