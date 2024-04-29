A lady said she scored 379 when she wrote JAMB years ago, but some people are disputing the scores

The lady, Queen Eddie, made a post, saying she used the 379 JAMB score to attend Babcock University

The 379 JAMB score was heavily debated by other social media users who said Queen didn't tell the truth

A lady said when she wrote JAMB many years ago, she was able to score 379 in aggregates.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination yearly.

The lady wrote JAMB years ago and said she scored 379.

In a post on X, Queen Eddie said her 379 JAMB score enabled her to attend Babcock University.

Queen was responding to another post by Emmy Cactus, which said most private university students failed JAMB.

Emmy's post reads:

"I think 90% of students in private universities are people who couldn’t pass JAMB."

Lady shares her JAMB score

In her response, Queen wrote:

"I scored 379 in jamb bro. I went to Babcock. Na your papa no get money. Shikina."

However, some people did not accept that Queen scored 379 in JAMB and accused her of being economical with the truth.

Deborah Tolu-Kolawole, a journalist, fact-checked Queen and declared that there was no such score in JAMB from 2013 to 2023, but noted that Queen did not share when she wrote JAMB.

Deborah wrote:

"Not to be a joy killer and I get it’s totally irrelevant to your point. Sorry but 379. I need to know the year o cause I’ve been trying to go through the list of JAMB top scorers and I haven’t seen any 379."

Reactions as lady shares her JAMB result

@focustip_ said:

379 in JAMB, show us proof no cap online. Because if you score this high that year jamb suppose publish your name."

@Bhal_Kisss said:

"Queen Eddie easy on us now."

@Bidal4Life said:

"No one has ever scored 379 in Jamb in the last 8 years. I owe you 100k If you can prove me wrong."

Lady shares her experience during 2024 JAMB

Meanwhile, as candidates await the JAMB 2024 result, a lady shared her experience travelling to the CBT centre where she was posted.

The lady said she was posted to a far place that cars could not access for the 2024 UTME.

A video she shared indicated that she had a hard time getting to the JAMB centre as she used a bike.

