Suzanne Kay's biography: Age, parents, husband, children, net worth

Suzanne Kay is an American documentary producer, journalist, and writer. She grew up in the limelight because of her celebrity parents, who passed away over two decades ago. Her mother was a famous Hollywood actress, while her dad was a legendary jazz music producer.

Suzanne Kay wearing red lipstick. Photo: @suzannekay9 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Although Suzanne Kay was born to wealthy and famous parents, her current success is due to personal efforts. The lady worked hard to build herself a fascinating career in the American entertainment and media industries.

Profile summary

Full name Suzanne Kay Also called Suzanne Kay Bamford Birthdate September 9, 1960 Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Santa Monica, California, USA Residence New York City, New York, USA Alma mater Columbia University Qualification Master’s Degree in Journalism Career Writer, documentary producer, journalist, and editor Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Father Monte Kay Mother Diahann Carroll Siblings None Marital status Divorced Former spouse Mark Bamford Son August Bamford Daughter Sydney Bamford Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65m) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Net worth $1.1 million (approx.) Instagram suzannekay9 Twitter @SKBamford

Suzanne Kay's biography

Kay was born in Santa Monica, California, USA, on September 9, 1960. Her parents got married in 1956 and divorced in 1963.

How old is Suzanne Kay?

Suzanne Kay Bamford's age is 61 years as of July 2022. The lady has about two or three months to reach her 62nd birthday.

Who is Suzanne’s mother?

Kay's mother, Diahann Carroll, was an actress and singer. She was born in The Bronx, New York, USA, on July 17, 1935, and her first TV movie was Carmen Jones in 1954. Diahann's popularity rose dramatically since then.

Portrait of American singer and actress Diahann Carroll, early 1990s. Photo: @Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She was the first African-American artist to win the Tony Award (The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre). The award resulted from Diahann's performance in the 1962 musical No Strings.

Kay's mum was diagnosed with mammary cancer in 1997. She succumbed to the illness on October 4, 2019, at her home in West Hollywood, California, USA, at age 84. Some of her other significant acting projects were:

Julia (TV series)

(TV series) Dynasty (Soap opera)

(Soap opera) Lonesome Dove: The Series (TV series)

(TV series) Grey’s Anatomy (TV series)

(TV series) 1 a Minute (Drama film)

Who is Suzanne Kay’s father?

Kay’s father, Monte Kay, was born on September 18, 1924, in New York, USA. He was a jazz music producer/director, a talent scout, and an agent of many American musicians. Monte worked in several New York-based nightclubs' jazz scene in the late 1940s and 1950s.

Diahann Carroll's spouse married Roberta Barnes Mallane after their separation. His second marriage lasted from 1985 to 1988. Meanwhile, Diahann remarried three times (to Fred Glusman, Robert DeLeon, and Vic Damone) after their divorce.

Kay's father passed away in Los Angeles, California, USA, on May 25, 1988, due to heart failure. Although her parents remarried after parting ways, they never had children with their other spouses.

Education

Diahann Carroll's daughter received her Master’s Degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Career

Kay has worked on many successful projects and established organizations. Here is a glimpse into her career life:

An intern at the PBS news program, The Robert McNeil Report

A CNN news writer and producer in Atlanta

An assistant editor for Essence Magazine

An on-air co-anchor of ETV! with Julie Moran and Greg Kinnear

with Julie Moran and Greg Kinnear A TV scriptwriter for several Fox TV sitcoms

WA producer and co-writer for numerous movies, including Hero , Sullivision , and Cape of Good Hope .

, , and . She became a freelance scriptwriter after establishing her production company, Wonder View Movies.

What is Suzanne Kay's net worth?

Monte Kay's daughter is worth around $1.1 million.

Who is Suzanne Kay's husband?

Mark Bamford (American screenwriter and producer) was Suzanne Kay Bamford's husband from 1996 to 2016. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, but grew up in New York.

Mark studied art and dramatic writing in London and Paris. He moved to Los Angeles after graduating from New York University and became a freelance screenwriter.

Diahann Carroll, Suzanne Kay, and Mark Bamford during The 2005 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards Ceremony in New York City, United States. Photo: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

The two met in Los Angeles and married on March 12, 1996. Then, they moved to Cape Town, South Africa, with their children. It was a short-term relocation to promote Hero, a movie they worked on together.

Suzanne and Mark also did charity work and wrote the Cape of Good Hope film's script while in South Africa. She told Afrocentric News:

Initially, the idea was to leave Los Angeles, write for a year, return with the finished script, and shoot it in America. However, after having taught English to refugees escaping civil war in the Congo and Rwanda during our first year in Cape Town, we saw how important the work was, so decided to stay. We began working on our feature film. As events unfolded and we got to know diverse people, we decided we wanted the film to reflect the human side of South Africa.

The couple divorced in 2016. Suzanne Kay lives in New York City, and there is no information regarding their current relationship status. Hence, the public can not tell if they are dating, single, or remarried.

Suzanne Kay Bamford's children

Suzanne and Mark's marriage of about twenty years bore two children. Their daughter, Sydney Bamford, has a striking resemblance to her mother.

Their son, August Bamford, is now 6 feet 4 inches tall. Suzanne occasionally posts cute family moments with her children on social media, including their childhood photos.

Fun facts about Suzanne Kay

She was married to Mark Bamford (American screenwriter and producer) from 1996 to 2016.

Suzanne has a son and daughter with her ex-husband.

The couple once lived in South Africa with their children.

Kay and Mark co-authored the Cape of Good Hope film's script while in South Africa.

film's script while in South Africa. She never remarried after the divorce and has never exposed her dating life to the public.

Suzanne Kay's writing talent and passion for producing films and documentaries have seen her become successful and famous like her late parents. In addition, she has never been part of her scandals.

Source: Legit.ng