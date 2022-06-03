Kristine Saryan’s biography: who is Scott Patterson's wife?

Kristine Saryan is a famous actress from the United States widely known for her portrayal of Chrissy in the popular television series Gilmore Girls. She has also starred in other television series such as Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Kristine Saryan attends the 15th Annual PRISM Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Livingston

Kristine Saryan is famously recognized as the wife of the American actor Scott Patterson. Her husband is a well-known actor who has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Batman: Gotham by Gaslight.

Profile summary

Full name Kristine Saryan Gender Female Date of birth 1984 Kristine Saryan’s age 38 years (as of 2022) Place of birth California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 4" Height in centimetres 163 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Spouse Scott Gordon Patterson Children 1 Education Haddon Field Memorial High School Profession Actress Net worth $3 million

Kristine Saryan’s biography

Actors Derek, Scott Patterson, and Kristine Saryan attend Sundance Channel's launch of Robert Redford's "The Green" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Marsaili McGrath

Scott Patterson’s wife, Kristine, was born in California, the United States. There is no information revealing her parents' names or the availability of siblings. She is an American of white ethnicity and follows the Christian faith. She attended Haddon Field Memorial High School in New Jersey, USA.

When is Kristine Saryan’s birthday?

The American actress has not disclosed any information regarding her exact date of birth. However, it is reported that she was born in 1984.

Career

According to her IMDb profile, she has three acting credits under her name. The famous actress began her acting career in 2004 when she was cast in the television series Gilmore Girls as Chrissy. In 2015, she landed the role of Nicole McKinnon in the TV movie Kidnapped: The Hannah Anderson Story.

The following year she was given the opportunity to star in the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. She acted as the 38-Year-Old Woman in the series.

What is Kristine Saryan’s net worth?

According to Latest Celeb, her net worth is estimated to be $3 million. This value is, however, not confirmed. Her husband, on the other hand, has an estimated net worth of $15 million.

Who is Scott Patterson married to?

Actress Scott Patterson and Kristine Saryan arrive at NBC Universal's 68th Annual Golden Globes After Party held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Scott has been married to Kristine Saryan since 2014. The couple met in 2002 when Kristine joined the Gilmore Girls as an actress. Kristine and Scott Patterson have a son together named Nicholas Patterson. Kristine Saryan’s child was born on 3 July 2014.

Scott Patterson was previously married to Verah Davich. The ex-couple got married in 1983 but later divorced in 1985. How old was Kristine Saryan when she got married? She got married to Scott when she was around 31 years. Her husband, on the hand, was 56 years old. The couple has an age difference of about 25 years.

What is Kristine Saryan’s height?

The actress is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Her body measurements are 34-26-36 inches or 86-66-91 centimetres.

FAQS

How old is Kristine Saryan? Kristine Saryan from Gilmore Girls is reportedly 38 years as of 2022. .Who is Scott Paterson married to? Scott has been married to Kristine since 2014. Does Kristine Saryan have a child? Yes. She has a son named Nicholas Patterson, who was born in July 2014. What is Kristine Saryan and Scott Patterson's age difference? Scott Patterson is roughly 25 years older than Kristine. What does Kristine Saryan do for a living? She is an actress renowned for her appearance on Gilmore Girls as Chrissy. What is Scott Patterson’s net worth? His net worth is estimated to be $15 million as of 2022.

Kristine Saryan is an American actress who is widely recognized as the wife of the renowned actor Scott Patterson. Aside from that, she is known for her role in the TV series Gilmore Girls. She currently resides in Los Angeles, the USA, with her husband.

