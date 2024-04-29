A woman has become a mother again after many years of waiting for more children after delivering her first

In a video trending on TikTok, the woman who is 56 years old gave birth to twins after getting pregnant at an old age

The story has been tagged a miracle by so many social media users who said the mother is hugely blessed

A woman has given birth to twins at the age of 56, and a video of her babies has gone viral.

In the short clip posted on TikTok, the woman is said to have last given birth 26 years ago.

The woman has waited for 26 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@vitamin_deb1212.

Source: TikTok

Since then, she apparently has been waiting for more children, but the wait had become a long one.

Nigerian woman who gave birth at age 56

At long last, she was said to have conceived at the age of 56, and fortunately for her, the pregnancy turned out to be twins.

Many people gathered to celebrate with the woman after she gave birth to her babies.

The video posted by @vitamin_deb1212, is captioned:

"Your mother gave birth to twin boys after 26 years at the age of 56."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman gives birth at 56

@vitaminfaith said:

"Big congratulations."

@la_tho_nia commented:

"Just know say na your children be that."

@siaemmanuella remarked:

"Miracle nor dey tire Jesus Amen."

@Spotless Queen said:

"Congratulations darling. The kids are bouncing and beautiful. God never fails."

@Zainab said:

"God will do my aunt's own too."

@cecelonia930 said:

"They are so cute."

@Favour Richie said:

"Make my mama no try am o. I no get power to train pikin yet."

@Winner Geoffrey said:

"Congratulations dear. But I like una area people, so happy."

@Sugarplumsuagar8 said:

"I'm the only only child of my parents and my Mom is 52 years old, God pls do this one for me too. The insult is too much in my family and am tired to stay alone without any sibling."

Mother shows off her twins

Meanwhile, a blessed mother took to social media to showcase her twin babies, who look so much like her.

In the video which she shared on TikTok, she was spotted in the midst of the kids as they played together.

The babies have cute skin colour and amazing dark hair, like their mother, and a lot of people admire them.

Source: Legit.ng