Actress Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti looked fabulous as she wore a beautiful dress for her goddaughter's wedding

The lovely polka dot dress has extravagant fabric behind it and was designed with fur at the hem of its hand

Her outfit was made to perfection and it held her waist tightly and pushed up her bosoms to the viewing of many people

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti showed her unending love for fashion as she wore a polka dot dress for her goddaughter's wedding.

The red circles were formed on the pink background of her dress and its upper parts were designed with a gleaming gold fabric.

A star-themed pattern was styled on the gold fabric which added more glamour to it. She added a gold 'gele' which was beautifully tied and matched her dress.

The movie star wore a gold necklace that exuded luxury and her face beat "spoke" elegance. Her fans hailed her as they reacted on her Instagram page.

Fashion designer and the Chief Executive Officer of Anjy Luminee Couture, Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo, made the dress for the movie star.

Check out Mercy Aigbe's outfit in the video below:

Fans react to Mercy Aigbe's outfit

Several fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress have commented on her outfit. See some of the comments below:

@ceolumineeofficial:

"I love everything about flawless."

@the.catherineonoja:

"Flawless."

@qute_tosyn:

"It’s giving T for Tantalizing."

@mimiokeren1:

"Queen of fashion. I have been waiting for your fashion moments like waiting for food. You are unmatched."

@omosuyi_eniolaa:

"Very beautiful."

@theolakitan:

"A graceful queen."

@hyrishtheebigdeal:

"It’s giving S for stunning."

Mercy Aigbe under fire over her dressing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy recently returned from a holy pilgrimage with her husband, Adekaz, and she has already disappointed some of her fans.

The beautiful movie star is back to work, and she shared a video where she showed off her luxurious wig as opposed to covering her hair like a Muslim woman.

While some fans and colleagues of the actress gushed over her, other netizens reminded her about dressing modestly.

