Nigerian show promoter and music executive, Paul Okoye, also known as Oga Paulo has dished out a word of advice to Afrobeat artists

The father-of-two bore his thoughts about the happenings in the industry via his Instagram story

As stated by him, "2024 is going to be a tough year" for artists beyond the C class as the global economy is not favorable

There have been numerous complaints from fans about the hike in concert ticket prices.

This has made it difficult for shows to sell out as music lovers cannot afford to watch their favorites perform at the expense of their finances.

Paulo states that apart from Davido and Burna Boy, 2024 will be tough for others Credit: @Davido, @Burnaboygram, @Paulo

Source: Instagram

Paulo weighs in and admonishes Nigerian artists to stop over-pricing themselves so that they can have successful and sold-out shows.

He exempted Burna Boy and Davido but noted that 2024 would be a tough year for Afrobeat artists who do not belong in the A, B, or C class.

See his Post below:

His counsel follows the existing feud amongst some Afrobeat artists.

Nigerians React To Oga Paulo's Advice

Backing the advice dished out by the ace music executive, Nigerians have taken to his comments section to share their thoughts about the situation. Take a look at some comments below:

@thestudentconnecttv

"Imagine shallipopi charging 5m. Shalli of yesterday with him w**ck songs."

@enny_soothing_hands1

"Wizkid can do no wrong button."

@chunnyudex

"Uncle ode Wizkid is ur pospy oribukuku man. Dey have use o'bo: to wash ur head."

@mr_realgram

"Why them no go laff at una, Shey na only 3artist we get Abeg shift NEXT."

@brendanukagod_

"Can’t be arguing Wizkid VS Davido and Afrobeat saga on a Monday morning tho, it’s too early. There are better things to do."

@ms_eture

"Wizkid go still sell out sha."

@bammiepsh

"Even gospel musicians sef don go gaga.... ordinary 30mins worship is now 1.5 million. Haaaa kilodeee."

Source: Legit.ng