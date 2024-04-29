Don Jazzy's father, Collins Enebeli, has shared his latest feat on social media amid the shade thrown at his son and the record label

Wizkd had taken a swipe at Don Jazzy and his record label after a signee spoke against Afrobeat

In his post, Enebeli said he was proud of himself as he thanked God for a legacy of excellence he has left as the grand pa of Mavin's record

Collins Enebeli, the father of Don Jazzy has shown that he isn't perturbed by the shade thrown at his son and his record label Wizkid.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had taken a swipe at Don Jazzy after one of his signees, Ladipoe, taunted Afrobeat. Though he didn't mention Wizkid's name in his tweet.

In the post made by the Mavin grandpa, he celebrated the legacy of excellence as he revealed he was proudly Mavin Worldwide. He showed off the new Mavin building in the post.

Don Jazzy's dad celebrates achievement amid Wizkid's shade. Photo credit @marvingrandpa

Don Jazzy's dad poses in front of building

He took a lovely p[picture in the front of the building which stood tall and unique in the photo.

One of his hands was in akimbo while the other one was leaning on the black jeep parked in front of the Mavin edifice. Satisfaction was written all over the man, who lost his wife last year.

The inscription of the record label was boldly written at the top of the structure.

See the post below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Don Jazzy's father. Here are some of the comments below:

@karifestduchess:

"Mavin Grandpa."

@moroundiya__:

"Beautiful building, I see it everyday on my way to work."

@__ujunwa:

"Mavin to the world."

@djslamgram;

'Mavin to the world.'

2itzbizy:

'Papa himself."

@miracle_difrent:

"Papa."

@bobbi_entertainer:

"Grandpa."

@king_dumelo123:

"The real godfather of our fathers."

@celestialravee:

"Proudly one ."

@jorepresenter:

"We are proud of our very own!"

Don Jazzy's dad gets emotional over deal

Legit.ng had reported that Collins Enebeli, Don Jazzy's father became emotional after Marvin's record's deal with Universal Music.

He expressed pride in his giant stride as he said that he was happy about witnessing Don Jazzy and Mavin's success on the global level.

Mavin Grandpa as he was fondly called congratulated all the artists signed to the record label.

