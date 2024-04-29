A young boy has cried out on social media over the unusual text message response he got when he checked his UTME result

The confused lad expressed worry, saying he doesn't seem to understand why he got such a message

Some netizens advised him on the right thing to do to fix the situation, while one suggested he went to Abuja

A boy, Edidiong Okon, got confused after checking his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result with a code on a mobile phone.

Unlike the messages other students received when they checked their results, Okon got an unusual response.

Edidiong Okon got an unusual message when he checked his result. Photo Credit: Edidiong Okon, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

After an automated response informing Okon of the cost of checking his result, Okon got the reply:

"Wrong Parameter 2348153257807 Passed. Send HELP to 55019 or 66019."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Taking to Facebook, Okon lamented the reply he got.

"Please I don't understand this again," a frustrated Okon wrote.

JAMB had yet to release the UTME results at the time of this report.

Edidiong Okon's post stirs reactions

It'z Princess Rhoda Taiwo said:

"Did you do it just now?"

Wïzzy Drækê said:

"Go Abuja."

Mary Hairs said:

"Utme result then your registration number."

Dee Vyn said:

"It's UTMERESULT not jambresult.

"Besides it not yet out I just tried mine."

Another JAMB result checker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported another way one can check his or her UTM results.

Another option for checking the 2024 UTME results is for candidates to send an SMS with the phone number they used to register. They will then see their results via SMS.

Your UTME 2024 results can be checked by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 on the phone number you used to register for the examination during the registration process. After sending the UTMERESULT to the short codes provided above, you will get your results via SMS.

JAMB speaks on release of UTME results

In another story, JAMB had spoken about when students should expect their UTME results.

Legit.ng reported that JAMB stated this on Saturday, April 20, on X (formerly Twitter) while responding to inquiries.

The 2024 JAMB UTME exam started on Friday, April 19, and will end on Monday, April 29. 1,985,642 candidates have registered for the examination, significantly higher than the 1,595,779 candidates who registered for the 2023 edition.

Source: Legit.ng