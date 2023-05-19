30 best anime with OP MC you should have on your watchlist

The anime world provides fans with diverse stories infused with creativity and fantasy. The different genres feature different characters who deliver stunning performances. Every anime story has powerful protagonists with powers that dominate opponents, popularly referred to as Overpowered Main Characters or OP MC. These are the best OP MCs you should have on your watch list.

Best anime with OP MC. Photo: @kazuto_narusaka_kirito, @Caleb03_3, @displate on Instagram (modified by author)

In the past decades, anime shows have introduced numerous OP MCs. They possess special abilities that make them unbeatable. Some characters are overpowered initially, while others become OP MCs over time. From Saitama from One Punch Man to Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto, here are the best 30 OP MCs in the anime world.

30 best anime with OP MCs

Anime shows have characters with overpowered main characters, which is appealing to fans. These characters are powerful, and their unstoppable spirit inspires the audience to face anything. Here are the best anime with OP MC you should look out for.

1. Hunter x Hunter (Gon Freecs)

Gon Freecs from Hunter x Hunter. Photo: @ryxoryz, @ki_llua.zoldyck on Instagram (modified by author)

Hunter x Hunter’s main character Gon Freecs is a great hunter who aspires to reach his peak form against Neferpitou. His power keep growing, which makes fans addicted to the show.

2. One Punch Man (Saitama)

Saitama from One Punch Man. Photo: @devianart, @onepunchman on Instagram (modified by author)

Saitama is the main protagonist and most powerful in the One Punch Man blockbuster. Although he became a superhero for fun, he can defeat his enemies with a single punch.

3. Naruto (Naruto Uzumaki)

Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto Anime. Photo: @uzumaki_naruto, @naruto on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are a Naruto anime fan, you know who Naruto Uzumaki is. He is one of the most iconic and inspirational characters of all time. He is a goofy-yet-overpowered character who hopes to become the Hokage (village leader).

4. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Rudeus Greyrat)

Rudeus Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. Photo: @rudeus_greyrat_iseka, @rudeus_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Mushoku Tensei follows the story of Rudeus Greyrat, who is reborn in a fantasy land of magical powers. He does not want to repeat his mistakes, so he learns to master magical powers.

5. Dragon Ball (Son Goku)

Son Goku from Dragon Ball Series. Photo: @devianart, @adrianbartolon on Instagram (modified by author)

Dragon Ball series is one of the best anime series and has inspired numerous other anime shows. Its main character Son Goku is famous, and as a fan, you may have heard this phrase, "Can he beat Goku, though?" Goku is one of the Saiyan Warriors, and he must find the dragon balls to protect the Earth from aliens.

6. One Outs (Toua Tokuchi)

Toua Tokuchi from One Outs. Photo: @msinanju, @toua_tokuchi on Instagram (modified by author)

Toua Tokuchi is an overpowered main character from One Out, a sports anime. He is a prodigy in baseball and a punter who has amassed 499 victories in a row.

7. Black Clover (Asta)

Asta from Black Clover. Photo: @displate, @rose_petal_1989 on Instagram (modified by author)

Asta is among the most promising protagonists in the Shonen anime. In the Black Clover, Asta and Yuna are foster brothers aiming to be the next Emperor Magus. They use their powers to outdo each other.

8. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Saiki)

Saiki from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Photo: @wattpad, @ohorri on Instagram (modified by author)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K’s MC Saiki is a powerful psychic who wants to live everyday life. He struggles to conceal his powers from others, but he has to help his classmates, revealing his powers.

9. Hellsing Ultimate (Alucard)

Alucard from Hellsing Ultimate. Photo: @sckdomi, @cosplayclass1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Alucard is one of the scarier OP MCs in the anime world. Alucard and his teammates venture out to save England from the vampire army. Through over-the-top action scenes, this character will have you glued to your screen.

10. Trigun (Vash the Stampede )

Vash the Stampede from Trigun. Photo: @momokohanasaki3, @maryameti07 on Instagram (modified by author)

Vash the Stampede is an overpowered main character anime in Trigun. He is a good gunfighter with supernatural powers and abilities. Vash also has a bounty of $60 million on his head and has earned the Humanoid Typhoon title. He brings destruction wherever he goes, even though he wants to avoid violence deep down.

11. Dr Stone (Senku)

Senku from Dr. Stone. Photo: @sar.hh6, @Arthifis on Instagram (modified by author)

Dr Stone is unlike other animes, but it has an overpowered lead character. Senku is one of the most intelligent characters in the anime universe.

12. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Rimuru Tempest)

Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Photo: @wattpad, @crunchyroll_store on Instagram (modified by author)

Slime is a popular title that features overpowered lead characters. Satoru Mikami is a 37-year-old man reincarnated as a slime. He has god-like abilities to absorb the powers of his opponents after he defeats them.

13. Noragami (Yato)

Yato from Noragami. Photo: @veneficavespera, @zerochan on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are looking for an anime with an op main character who is god, Noragami is your show. Yato is a self-declared “Delivery God”, also considered a mini-god by others. He is on a mission to recruit millions of worshippers with a girl named Hiyori Iki.

14. The Seven Deadly Sins (Meliodas)

Meliodas from The Seven Deadly Sins. Photo: @wattpad, @Caleb03_3 on Instagram (modified by author)

The Seven Deadly Siwerewas slow in the first seasons, but it’s anime where the main character is OP. Meliodas is a leader who starts as a powerless child and gains power progressively. The TV series will have you glued to the screen as Meliodas showcases his supernatural abilities.

15. Durarara!! (Shizuo Heiwajima)

Shizuo Heiwajima from Durarara! Photo: @bsd.uwu, @shizuchan180 on Instagram (modified by author)

Shizuo is the main character in Durarara!!. He gets an invitation to another city from a friend. He gets caught in a land of mysteries and must use his powers and abilities.

16. Overlord (Ainz Ooal Gown)

Ainz Ooal Gown from Overlord. Photo: @deviantart, @displate on Instagram (modified by author)

Overlord is one of the anime with OP MC from the start. The main character, Ainz Ooal, formerly known as Momonga, is an overpowered character and a powerful wizard. He is also a leader of an online gaming guild and gets trapped in the virtual world.

17. Saga of Tanya the Evil (Tanya Degurechaff)

Tanya Degurechaff from Saga of Tanya the Evil (2017). Photo: @animeislife1000, @ on Instagram (modified by author)

Tanya is an innocent girl with blue eyes who is a great fighter from the anime Saga of Tanya the Evil (2017). She was reincarnated by a man who lost an argument with God. She becomes powerful, ascends the military rank, and is feared by all.

18. No Game No Life (Sora)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Sora from No Game No Life. Photo: @jacks_sheiko, @IemptyI on Instagram (modified by author)

Sora is one of the best anime girls and an overpowered main character due to her intelligence. She is smart, and together with her sister, they beat God himself in a game of chess. She reads people’s minds and situations, therefore, outsmarting her opponents.

19. Sword Art Online (Kazuto Kirigaya)

Kazuto Kirigaya from Sword Art Online. Photo: @fanpop, @kazuto_narusaka_kirito on Instagram (modified by author)

Sword Art Online did not win the hearts of anime fans overall. However, most agree that Kazuto Kirigaya (avatar name Kirito) is one of the best-overpowered lead characters. Kirito and others get trapped inside a game, but he knows all the tricks to escape.

20. The Devil Is a Part-Timer (Sadao Maou)

Sadao Maou from The Devil Is a Part-Timer. Photo: @numwean, @JessicaDesignStudio on Instagram (modified by author)

The Devil is a Part-Timer anime has a funny plot. Sadao, the Demon Lord Satan, ends up in Japan with no magical powers. He disguises himself as a human and becomes the ruler of Earth.

21. Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious (Seiya Ryuuguuin

Seiya Ryuuguuin from Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious. Photo: @cscRubens, @Omoimasu on Instagram (modified by author)

Seiya Ryuuguuin is a hero summoned by a goddess, Rista, to help her with a video game. He uses all his strength to destroy a slime. Although he is strong, he is also exceedingly cautious.

22. Noblesse (Cadis Etrama Di Raizel)

Cadis Etrama Di Raizel from Noblesse (2020). Photo: @Arthifis on Instagram (modified by author)

Fans appreciated Noblesse due to its overpowered main character, Raizel. The character wakes up from an 820-year-long slumber and is sorted by a union for his blood. His powers and abilities make him the protector of the nobles.

23. The Misfit of Demon King Academy (Anos Voldigoad )

Anos Voldigoad from The Misfit of Demon King Academy. Photo: @Arthifis, @anos.voldigoad_65 on Instagram (modified by author)

This is a different reincarnation anime from others. Here, a demon king gets reincarnated into a young descendant (Anos) 2000 years later. Anos has extraordinary powers and is capable of defeating gods.

24. Code Geass (Lelouch)

Lelouch from Code Geass. Photo: @jeanhmu, @efrzim on Instagram (modified by author)

Lelouch Lamperouge is one the greatest anti-hero of the anime world. He has a mysterious power where he can control other people. He earned a quote from fans, "All hail Lelouch!"

25. The God of Highschool (Jin Mori )

Jin Mori from The God of Highschool. Photo: @dejovanna_, @wattpad on Instagram (modified by author)

Jin Mori is the Goku of the Korean Manhwa universe. The God of Highschool tells the story of Jin and his friends competing in a tournament for the best fighter. Jin showcases superpowers making the anime one of the greatest manhwas ever.

26. Kakegurui (Yumeko Jabami)

Yumeko Jabami from Kakegurui. Photo: @jxdya, @slashrro on Instagram (modified by author)

Kakegurui is one of the best OP MC anime. Yumeko, who is the lead, is overpowered by her intelligence. Yumeko joins an elite school and becomes the best punter. No matter the odds, she ends up outsmarting her opponents and wins.

27. The Irregular at Magic High School (Tatsuya Shiba)

Tatsuya Shiba from The Irregular at Magic High School. Photo: @haeiiyn, @rachelngts2005 on Instagram (modified by author)

Tatsuya Shiba, an OP main character, is initially overlooked, but he surprises people with his abilities in the end. Together with his sibling Miyuki, they get into the school of magic and try to outdo each other.

28. Fist of the North Star (Kenshiro)

Kenshiro from Fist of the North star Photo: @theoktopus, @drea_monster on Instagram (modified by author)

Fist of the North Star is one of the oldest anime with an overpowered main character. It follows the story of Kenshiro, a descendant of Hokuto Shinken. He is powerful and must save his family and humanity from enemies in a post-apocalyptic world.

29. Berserk (Guts)

Guts from Berserk. Photo: @XxLuisferxX, @_guiirr on Instagram (modified by author)

Guts from Berserk is a character that has been popular in memes. He is among the most OP MCs in the anime scene. Guts is a powerful swordsman who joins a mercenary group named The Band of the Hawk.

30. Mob Psycho 100 (Shigeo Kageyama)

Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100. Photo: @haruchiyo_kokonoi.24, @uneasywolf on Instagram (modified by author)

Shigeo is an OP MC from Mob Psycho 100 anime series. It tells the story of Mob, who has super psychic powers. He wants to lead a noran every day and must control his powers.

The anime world has given fans diverse characters and stories that have entertained them for decades. Some of the most memorable characters are the most overpowered and the main characters. These characters have inspired generations with their out-of-this-world power and ability. And the above is a comprehensive list of the best anime with OP MC you should have on your watch list.

