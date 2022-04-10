Meika Woollard’s biography: age, height, nationality, family

Meika Woollard is an Australian model and online personality. She is also an actress well recognized for her role as the Mystery Girl in the comedy film called Bluff. She has also appeared in other films such as Dear Laura and At the Next Roundabout Turn Left.

Australian model posing in a black outfit. Photo: @meikawoollard

Source: Instagram

Meika Woollard has amassed a considerable following on Instagram. She uses the platform to share her modelling shots.

Profile Summary

Full name: Meika Woollard

Meika Woollard Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 21 April 2004

21 April 2004 Age: 18 years (as of 2022)

18 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Victoria, Australia

Victoria, Australia Current residence: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’9’’

5’9’’ Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Body measurements in inches: 30-24-32

30-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres: 76-61-81

76-61-81 Shoe size: 10 (US)

10 (US) Dress size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Green

Green Mother: Andrea Woollard

Andrea Woollard Father: John Woollard

John Woollard Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Actress, model, Internet influencer

Actress, model, Internet influencer Net worth: $800 thousand

$800 thousand Instagram: @meikawoollard

@meikawoollard TikTok: @meikawoollard

Meika Woollard bio

The internet sensation was born on 21 April 2004 in Victoria, Australia. Meika Woollard’s parents are Andrea (mother) and John (father).

She grew up in Australia with her younger sisters, namely River and Indi. Meika Woollard’s sisters are also into modelling. Not much is known about Meika Woollard’s childhood.

What is Meika Woollard’s nationality?

She is of Australian nationality, and her ethnicity is white. The actress follows the Christianity religion.

What is Meika Woollard’s age?

Australian actress posing in a gorgeous white dress. Photo: @kingmeika

Source: Instagram

She is 18 years old as of 2022. The model's zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Meika Woollard famous for?

She is a professional model, actress and social media influencer. She began having an interest in modelling when she was 3 years old. She began modelling through her little sister. Later, her sister got a pro job at a company, and she went along with them and her mom. The company loved what they did, and that is how she began modelling.

Her fame skyrocketed when she appeared in Australia's 'Top Kid' commercial. She has enjoyed tremendous success since then. For instance, she has modelled for famous fashion brands like Witchery & Bardot Jr., Myer and Country Road.

She was signed in by the IMG Worldwide modelling agency when she was 12 years old. The model has been featured in popular magazines like Kid Flash. She has also been featured in advertisements campaigns and commercials such as Country Road, Witchery & Bardot Jr., Sudo, Kmart and Tutu Du Monde.

Filmography

She is also an actress. The following is a list of the films the Australian actress has appeared in;

Roar (2013) - Superhero

(2013) - Superhero Bluff (2016) - Mystery Girl

(2016) - Mystery Girl Dear Laura (2022) - Laura

(2022) - Laura At the Next Roundabout Turn Left (2011) - Child

(2011) - Child Q&Amy Live (2020) - Self

She is also a social media personality. She has an Instagram account where she shares her modelling shots. Currently, she has over 510 thousand followers.

The model is also popular on TikTok, where she shares lip-syncing and dance videos. Presently she has over 943.8 thousand followers.

The model has a self-titled YouTube channel where she uploads her videos, such as pranks and Q&A videos. However, she has not been uploading new videos since last year. Presently, she has 3.39 thousand subscribers.

What is Meika Woollard’s modelling agency?

The model is signed by IMG, an international modelling agency headquartered in New York City.

What is Meika Woollard's net worth?

Australian model posing in a cute outfit. Photo: @kingmeika

Source: Instagram

Meika Woollard’s net worth is allegedly $800 thousand as of 2022. However, this information is not official.

Who is Meika Woollard’s boyfriend?

The Australian model has dated Harrison Wain, famous as Boxboy. Boxboy is aTikTok star. However, the two broke up. Who is Meika Woollard dating now? Currently, the internet sensation is single.

Meika Woollard and Kyle Echarri's speculations

The internet personality has been commenting on Kyle Echarri’s posts on Instagram. The two even went live on Instagram in 2018 and judging by how they were interacting, their fans thought something was going on between them. As a result, people started accusing her of attempting to ruin Kyle and Francine's relationship.

A few days after the accusation against the Australian model, Kyle uploaded a video on YouTube and confirmed that nothing was going on between him and the model. He said that they were childhood friends. He said the following;

…she has been commenting for a while now…a lot of friends comment on my post…actually…Meika comments on a lot of her friends’ posts…

How tall is Meika Woollard?

Meika Woollard’s height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres), and she weighs 115 lbs (52kg).

Meika Woollard's fast facts

She is an Australian actress, model and social media influencer.

Where is Meika Woollard from? She hails from Victoria, Australia.

She began modelling at the age of 3.

The social media personality is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres).

She has two sisters, Indi and River, who are also models.

She celebrates her birthday on the 21st of April each year.

Meika Woollard is an Australian model and actress. She has modelled for fashion brands like Witcheries & Bardot Jr., Myer and Country Road.

