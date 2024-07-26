Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Asamoah has caused a buzz on social media after explaining her single status

During a show with Empress Gifty, the evangelist explained her reason for being unmarried at 50

Asamoah’s explanation triggered a series of hot takes after the interview video went viral online

Ghanaian gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah is now making headlines on social media for reasons other than her music to the surprise of fans.

The 50-year-old singer piqued fans' interest in her love life after she explained her reason for being single.

Fans react as Diana Asamoah shares reason for being unmarried at 50. Photos: @dianaasamoah_official

Asamoah was recently a guest on Empress Gifty’s show when she explained that God was behind her reason for being unmarried. According to the gospel musician, she was waiting for confirmation from God.

Diana Asamoah disclosed that she was going to remain single until God gave her the confirmation to marry. The unmarried singer, who also has no children, said that many men had approached her for marriage over the years, even men of God, but some of them were fake.

She said:

“I have met a lot of men, including men of God. While some of them came with genuine intentions, others were fake. Until I get an approval from God, I will never marry any of them.

I will get married and have children at God’s appointed time,” she said.”

See a video of Asamoah with Empress Gifty below:

Netizens react to Asamoah’s video

The video of Dianah Asamoah explaining her unmarried status at 50 to Empress Gifty soon spread on social media, and netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

krispysmile_:

“Who ask you 🙄 😂.”

barakazy:

“I think she is supposed to be a Roman sister because she is still a virgin and always stand on her beliefs. She is now even flexible because she does makeup now.”

Lorres_joel

“God's approval? Okay.”

Ashagangal:

“You're waiting for a "Rhema Word" from God(a right now word) while God has already given you a "Logos Word" in regards to the subject matter, you go wait tire, menopause is already activated , you gon need a miracle, knowledge is the principal thing.”

anipizzle:

“The woman after God heart has spoken 😂.”

Sharon.chigozirim:

“But he’s the one that instituted marriage and still told us to multiply… Which other word are you waiting to hear? Menopause is knocking ma’am.”

misschidel:

“Religion you do this one abi you no see husband 😂.”

lasgidicurls:

“What a joker😂😂😂😂. Keep waiting until you hear trumpet😂.”

Successful_winner1:

“No body gree marry you, Osim until I get approval from god lmao 🤣.”

Kingsley.nkama_:

“But when you dey kn****ck you no need approval from God, sometimes you people just come to this Social media and release careless statements 😂😂😂😂, just dey play.”

_peaceful_baddie:

“Approval from God ? lol 😂 until you clock 120yrs dey play.”

Peterr_deee:

“Also consider the consequences of child bearing when you finally meet your man even at age 60-70 years Anty.”

