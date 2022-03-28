Model Leanna Decker’s biography: age, height, birthday, career

Leanna Decker is an American model and social media influencer. She has amassed a substantial fanbase across various social media platforms. Despite being famous, there are a lot of details her fans don't know about her.

The model posing for a photo in a blue dress when she was expectant. Photo: @leannadecker

Source: Instagram

Leanna was born in Kentucky but grew up in Greenville, South Carolina. She is now an established glamour model and social media influencer with a remarkable reputation in her world.

Profile summary

Full name: Leanna Decker

Leanna Decker Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 31 August 1991

31 August 1991 Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)

30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Ashland, Kentucky, the United States of America

Ashland, Kentucky, the United States of America Current residence: Ashland, Kentucky, USA

Ashland, Kentucky, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Green

Green Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Michael Waltrip

Michael Waltrip Children: 1

1 Profession: Model and Instagram star

Model and Instagram star Net worth: $1 million- $5 million

$1 million- $5 million Instagram: @eannadecker_

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Leanna Decker's biography

Leanna Decker, the model, was born in Ashland, Kentucky, the United States of America. However, she was brought up in South Carolina, a place known as Greenville.

When is Leanna Decker's birthday?

The Instagram model annually marks her birthday on 31 August. According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Virgo.

The Instagram star posing for a photo in a white stripped jumpsuit. Photo: @leannadecker

Source: Instagram

How old is Leanna Decker?

The Instagram star was born on 31 August 1991. Therefore, as of April 2022, Leanna Decker's age is 30 years old.

Rise to stardom

She made her modelling debut with the help of her photographer friend, who uploaded her photos on Model Mayhem. It was just a matter of time before her fame skyrocketed.

Soon, numerous brands noticed her talents and began to reach out to her. She has modelled for popular clothing brands such as RSVLTS and has also appeared on the covers of various magazines. Additionally, she is famous for uploading explicit photos and videos of herself on the internet.

In 2012, she was named Playboy's Cybergirl of the year. In addition, the model has amassed a massive fanbase on social media, thanks to her modelling career. As of April 2022, she has over 710k followers on her official Instagram account.

How much is Leanna Decker worth?

No verified sources state how much the Instagram star is worth, however, according to Buzz Learn, she allegedly has a net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.

Is Leanna Decker married?

The Instagram model holding her baby by the beach. Photo: @leannadecker

Source: Instagram

No, she is not married, however, she is in a relationship with an American race car driver, Michael Waltrip. On 2021's Valentines' Day, the model uploaded a photo with him with a heartfelt caption. The couple has a baby together.

What is Leanna Decker's height?

The model is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and her weight is 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has light brown hair and green eyes.

Leanna Decker's fast facts

Who is Leanna Decker? She is an American model and Instagram star who boasts a significant following. Is Leanna Decker married? No, she is not, however, she is dating Michael Waltrip and having a baby together. How much is Leanna Decker worth? She has an estimated net worth of between $1 million- $5 million. How tall is Leanna Decker? she is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. When was Leanna Decker born? She was born on 31 August 1991 and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Leanna Decker is an accomplished model and Instagram star who has been all about her career since she debuted in the modelling industry. She often engages her fans with eye-catching photos on her Instagram account.

READ ALSO: Niamh Adkins' biography: age, height, birthday, family, boyfriend

Legit.ng has recently published an article about the biography of Niamh Adkins. Niamh is a British-South African model, actress, and Instagram celebrity known for posting modelling pictures.

f Niamh Adkins is an actress and has appeared in the TV movie Enzo Fast as Queen. How old is the model? Have a look at her bio and find more information about her.

Source: Legit.ng