Model Leanna Decker’s biography: age, height, birthday, career
Leanna Decker is an American model and social media influencer. She has amassed a substantial fanbase across various social media platforms. Despite being famous, there are a lot of details her fans don't know about her.
Leanna was born in Kentucky but grew up in Greenville, South Carolina. She is now an established glamour model and social media influencer with a remarkable reputation in her world.
Profile summary
- Full name: Leanna Decker
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 31 August 1991
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Ashland, Kentucky, the United States of America
- Current residence: Ashland, Kentucky, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Eye colour: Green
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Partner: Michael Waltrip
- Children: 1
- Profession: Model and Instagram star
- Net worth: $1 million- $5 million
- Instagram: @eannadecker_
Leanna Decker's biography
Leanna Decker, the model, was born in Ashland, Kentucky, the United States of America. However, she was brought up in South Carolina, a place known as Greenville.
When is Leanna Decker's birthday?
The Instagram model annually marks her birthday on 31 August. According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Virgo.
How old is Leanna Decker?
The Instagram star was born on 31 August 1991. Therefore, as of April 2022, Leanna Decker's age is 30 years old.
Rise to stardom
She made her modelling debut with the help of her photographer friend, who uploaded her photos on Model Mayhem. It was just a matter of time before her fame skyrocketed.
Soon, numerous brands noticed her talents and began to reach out to her. She has modelled for popular clothing brands such as RSVLTS and has also appeared on the covers of various magazines. Additionally, she is famous for uploading explicit photos and videos of herself on the internet.
In 2012, she was named Playboy's Cybergirl of the year. In addition, the model has amassed a massive fanbase on social media, thanks to her modelling career. As of April 2022, she has over 710k followers on her official Instagram account.
How much is Leanna Decker worth?
No verified sources state how much the Instagram star is worth, however, according to Buzz Learn, she allegedly has a net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.
Is Leanna Decker married?
No, she is not married, however, she is in a relationship with an American race car driver, Michael Waltrip. On 2021's Valentines' Day, the model uploaded a photo with him with a heartfelt caption. The couple has a baby together.
What is Leanna Decker's height?
The model is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and her weight is 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has light brown hair and green eyes.
Leanna Decker's fast facts
- Who is Leanna Decker? She is an American model and Instagram star who boasts a significant following.
- Is Leanna Decker married? No, she is not, however, she is dating Michael Waltrip and having a baby together.
- How much is Leanna Decker worth? She has an estimated net worth of between $1 million- $5 million.
- How tall is Leanna Decker? she is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres.
- When was Leanna Decker born? She was born on 31 August 1991 and her zodiac sign is Virgo.
Leanna Decker is an accomplished model and Instagram star who has been all about her career since she debuted in the modelling industry. She often engages her fans with eye-catching photos on her Instagram account.
