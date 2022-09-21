Antonia Salib’s biography: age, height, nationality, career

Antonia Salib is an up-and-coming actress from the United Kingdom. She recently gained immense popularity for her role as Taweret in the TV mini-series Moon Knight. She is also highly skilled in ballet, laban, and contact improvisation dance.

Antonia Salib is a rising actress who has become the centre of attention in Hollywood. According to her IMDb profile, she made her professional acting debut in 2022 and has only one acting credit to her name.

Profile summary

Full name Antonia Salib Gender Female Date of birth 2 August 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Emad Salib Mother Vivien Salib Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Channing School Education The University of Warwick, Oxford School of Drama Profession Actress

Antonia Salib's biography

The up-and-coming actress was born and raised in London, England, United Kingdom. She is a British national of Egyptian ancestry. Her parents are Emad Salib and Vivien Salib. Her father is an entrepreneur and owns Salib and Associates Consulting Inc. He is also the director of Cedar Capital Partners & Almus Capital.

Antonia grew up alongside her older sister named, Isabelle. Her sister is also a businessperson.

The actress completed her high school studies at Channing School. Later, she enrolled at The University of Warwick in 2013, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and International Relations in 2016. She also attended Oxford School of Drama in 2016 and obtained her degree in Cinema in 2018.

What is Antonia Salib's age?

Antonia Salib, the voice actor, is 27 years old as of 2022. She was born on 2 August 1995. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Antonia Salib’s career

Antonia Salib is a rising actress, vocalist and dancer. She is a professional artist known for her ballet, laban, and contact improvisation dance skills. She is also a digital filmmaker recognized for her theatrical, singing and vocal development.

She recently came into the limelight after appearing in the TV mini-series Moon Knight as Tawaret. The actress appeared in six episodes of Moon Knight, which premiered on 30 March 2022 and concluded on 4 May 2022.

In the series, she stars alongside other popular stars such as Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, F. Murray Abraham and Ethan Hawke.

Before making her on-screen debut, Antonia worked as a theatre artist. She participated in stage and theatre plays, such as Holding Hands, Know You Well, Shudder, The Funeral, Tanked, Noura & Cara, President’s Men and The Play That Goes Wrong. She was also featured in Theatre503’s production of Black Ice.

What is Antonia Salib's height?

Antonia Salib from Moon Knight stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

Fast facts about Antonia Salib

Who is Antonia Salib? She is a budding actress and dancer who rose to stardom after appearing in the TV series Moon Knight as Taweret. Where is Antonia Salib from? She was born in London, England, United Kingdom. However, she is originally from Egypt. What is Antonia Salib's nationality? She is a British national. What is Antonia Salib’s age? The actress is 27 years old as of 2022. She was born on 2 August 1995. What is Antonia Salib’s height? She stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. Who is Antonia Salib dating? She is not dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed single. Who are Antonia Salib’s parents? Her father is called Emad Salib, while her mother is Vivien.

Antonia Salib is a budding actress from the United Kingdom. Her popularity has been gradually growing since she made her first on-screen appearance in the TV series Moon Knight as Taweret. She has also appeared in other numerous movies and TV shows.

