Yasmine Lopez’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, net worth

Who is Yasmine Lopez? She is an American social media personality, model and physician. She is also a TV personality famous for her character, Yummy, in Zeus' reality television show One Mo’ Chance.

American Instagram model Yasmin posing in a cute red outfit. Photo: @theyasminelopez

Yasmine Lopez has garnered an extensive following on Instagram due to her modelling shots. Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her age, net worth and career.

Profile summary

Full name: Yasmine Lopez

Yasmine Lopez Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27 January 1999

27 January 1999 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’5’’

5’5’’ Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 36-28-44

36-28-44 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-71-112

91-71-112 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Dress Size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Mr Lopez

Mr Lopez Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Children: 1

1 University: Harvard University

Harvard University Profession: Model, physician, television and social media personality

Model, physician, television and social media personality Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: @theyasminelopez

Yasmine Lopez’s biography

She was born on 27 January 1999 in the United States of America. Who is Yasmine Lopez's father? Her father was a businessman before he passed away, and her mother is an entrepreneur.

The American model was raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America. She has two younger siblings. She is close with her family and usually posts photos of them together.

She is of American nationality from a mixed ethnicity. Her religion is Christianity.

She is 23 years old as of 2021. She marks her birthday on the 27th of January each year. Yasmine Lopez’s zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Did Yasmine Lopez go to Harvard?

American television personality posing in a gorgeous dress. Photo: @theyasminelopez

Yes, she is a graduate of Harvard University. After her high school education, she enrolled at Harvard. She was awarded the medical scientist award of excellence at Harvard.

What is Yasmine Lopez Famous for?

She is a model, physician, television personality, and social media influencer.

Lopez began her modelling career by posting her photos on Instagram, which attracted a massive following. She usually uploads her modelling photos, others in bikini and trendy outfits.

She also uses her Instagram page to promote hair and skincare brands like Vive De Luxe. Currently, she has over 1.1 million followers.

Yasmine is a television personality. She played the role of Yummy in the reality television series; One Mo’ Chance aired on the Zeus Network.

The social media personality has a self-titled YouTube channel. She uploads makeup routines and pranks. However, she has not been uploading new videos recently. The last time she did a YouTube video was one year ago. Presently, her channel has over 77.1 thousand subscribers.

Who has Yummy from One Mo Chance dated?

The Internet personality has dated Trevon Diggs, a footballer. The two started dating in 2020. However, they parted ways the same year. They share a son named Chosen Alexander, born on August 2021.

Yasmine Lopez and Kamal Givens' relationship

There has been confusion about whether the American Instagram star and Kamal Givens are dating. The confusion is due to the roles they were given to play in the dating show, One Mo Chance. The model confirmed on an IG Talk TV video on YouTube that she never liked Kamal. She said the following when asked whether she liked Kamal.

No, y’all gotta stop believing…you see on TV.

Currently, the American physician is single.

Yasmine Lopez and Kanye West

American physician Yasmine posing in a black outfit. Photo: @theyasminelopez

On 28 December 2021, Lopez was seen together with Kanye West, American rapper, at J. Mulan’s birthday, at James Harden's Thirteen restaurant. Some people started to speculate that the two were dating. However, the two are not dating. The model and Kanye West met coincidentally at the party.

What is Yasmine Lopez’s height?

Yummy from One Mo' Chance is 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 centimetres), and she weighs 121 lbs (55 kg).

What is Yasmine Lopez’s net worth?

It is estimated that her net worth is $2 million as of 2022. However, this information is not official. The Instagram model earns her wealth from being a physician. She is also a social media influencer and earns from brand endorsements.

According to Payscale, a physician's average salary is approximately $157,264 per year. Yasmine Lopez's salary is $13,105 per month.

Yasmine Lopez is an American Instagram model, physician and television personality. She has won the hearts of many on social media due to her content. She has a young son named Chosen Alexander.

