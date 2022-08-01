Natacha Oceane’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, business

Natacha Oceane is a British professional health and fitness trainer, model, and entrepreneur. She is known for sharing her modelling pictures on Instagram and uploading fitness routines on YouTube. She is a former brand ambassador of Gymshark.

Photo: @natacha.oceane on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Natacha Oceane has a remarkable background in fitness and nutrition. She has a website, where one can get science-based training tips and nutrition programmes for healthy living. Additionally, her following has grown steadily across various social media platforms over the years.

Profile summary

Full name Natacha Oceane Lee Gender Female Date of birth 6 August 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth London, England, UK Current residence London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Mario College University College London Profession Fitness/health expert, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @natacha.oceane YouTube Natacha Oceane

Natacha Oceane’s biography

The fitness guru was born and raised in London, England, UK, where she currently resides. She is a British national and professes the Christian faith. She has two siblings.

What qualifications does Natacha Oceane have?

Does Natacha Oceane have a PhD? She does not have a PhD degree as she did not complete her studies. However, she graduated with a master’s degree in Biophysics from the University College London (UCL) in 2017.

What is Natacha Oceane’s age?

The health and fitness expert is 29 years old as of 2022. She was born on 6 August 1993. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What business does Natacha Oceane own?

The British personality is a fitness expert, also known to be a YouTuber. She owns a self-titled educative YouTube channel, where she uploads videos about diet plans, workout routines, and nutrition advice. The fitness enthusiast has an online platform where she sells recipe guides and training programmes.

She is also a social media personality and boasts a massive following on different platforms. She created her YouTube channel in October 2015, and it has approximately 1.5 million subscribers at the time of writing. In addition, her TikTok account has over 69 thousand followers, while her Instagram account boasts 1 million followers.

She is an ambassador of Lululemon, an apparel company.

Why did Natacha leave Gymshark?

The British celebrity was once an ambassador of Gymshark, a top British fitness apparel and accessories brand. However, she left the brand after realizing that her values did not match the brand’s vision and principles. She opted to pursue her endeavours in the fitness and health industry.

What happened to Natacha Oceane?

The famous personality sustained a back injury in 2020 that almost crippled her. However, she recovered from the injury and regained her fitness level after undertaking a series of workout routines.

What is Natacha Oceane’s net worth?

According to Celeb Networth, the renowned YouTuber has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. However, the source is unverified and therefore, the information is unreliable. She earns substantial income from her YouTube endeavours, brand endorsement deals, and sales of workout products on her website.

How tall is Natacha Oceane?

The fitness model is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms). She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Fast facts about Natacha Oceane

Natacha Oceane is a health and fitness expert and social media influencer with a vast following on social media. She is also a businesswoman and sells fitness products and nutrition programmes on her website.

