Nigerian fast-rising movie talent, Kunle Remi, made a couple of marvellous appearances on some of the movies nominated for this year’s AMVCA

Popular films like Ijakumo and Anikulapo, in which Kunle starred, made the AMVCA’s 2023 nominee list

Fans of the Nollywood star are not happy that the actor did not receive any nomination and have expressed their disapproval online

The organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) released the 2023 nominations list for the annual movie awards.

Fans of the fast-rising movie talent, Kumle Remi, were quick to notice that he was missing from the compilation, despite the movies he was cast in getting multiple nominations.

Kunle Remi and his movie appearances Credit: @kunleremi

Source: Instagram

The fans shared their grievances on Twitter as they wondered why he was snubbed.

Legit.ng took captured some of the reactions from Kunle’s stans on his absence in this year’s AMVCA nomination. See them below:

Though he did not get a nomination, Remi remains the best actor, according to Seyi.

When a tweep mentioned that Tobi Bakre was clear, another responded that Kunle Remi was clearer.

According to Seyi, many people watched Anikulapo because of the actor.

@rayzee_roland believes Remi was snubbed for "sharing too much information".

A tweep noted that Remi missing on the list of nominees was weird.

Kunle Remi talks about his role in Anikulapo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting about Saro, the lead character played by Kunle Remi in Anikulapo, who could bring the dead back to life.

The movie tells a famous Yoruba folktale about the deity Ifa and the mysterious bird Eiye Akalamgbo, from which Saro got his powers of resurrection from.

Although it was an excellent experience, Remi revealed his most significant challenge in playing the role.

Kunle Remi analyses why actresses do better than actors

In another report, Remi spoke out about what he thought about the Nollywood industry and his female colleagues.

The movie star was one of the guests on the viral episodes of Nedu Wazobia's podcast, where he tried to explain why his female colleagues seem to do way better than the males in the industry.

Remi gave some examples of how most of the Nollywood actresses own and show up with big and expensive cars in an industry that barely pays them enough to afford the kind of lifestyle they display.

Kunle Remi reveals how entertainer gave him candle, oil before his industry break

Legit.ng recalls reporting that before joining the industry, Kunle Remi was informed by an entertainer who was introduced to him by a friend that he hadn't paid his dues.

While speaking in an interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, the actor noted that the entertainer he met kept mentioning names to show how well-connected he is.

Remi then went on to reveal that he was told by the man to 'bend over', and it suddenly almost seemed like a good idea with the way it was painted.

Source: Legit.ng