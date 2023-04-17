The South African premiere of Netflix's Queen Charlotte was held on Sunday, April 16, and several stars were in attendance

The theme for the event was Victorian era fashion, and some Nigerian celebrities made sure to represent

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven beautiful stars turned up for the premiere

When it comes to themed parties, Nigerian celebrities always make sure to deliver elegance and glamour.

The premiere of Queen Charlotte is no different.

The event, which took place in Cape Town, South Africa, was a Victorian age-themed premiere and saw stars giving their best interpretation of the period's fashion.

From head-turning to head-scratching outfits, the stars made sure to spark conversations on social media about their ensembles.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights seven looks by Nigerian female stars at the event.

Check them out below:

1. Priscilla Ojo in blue

The Nigerian influencer certainly commanded attention in this regalia.

What is more royal than the colour blue! She donned a stunning dress featuring a high-back collar, a corset bodice, gloves, and an overskirt.

The masterpiece was designed by Xtrabrides Lagos. Rating this look a 10/10!

2. Mercy Eke in red

The Big Brother Naija star is no stranger to understanding the assignment when it comes to themed events.

For this premiere, she glowed in a red ballgown with exaggerated sleeves. The gorgeous dress was heavily embellished with gold appliques.

The dress was designed by Kud Collections. Rating this look a 10/10.

3. Sharon Ooja in baby pink

The Nollywood star never disappoints when it comes to red carpet fashion, and this time is no different.

She opted for a gorgeous ensemble in pink which featured a sweetheart neckline, and a corset bodice which ran low around her waistline. She paired the look with a simple fascinator and some lace gloves.

This look designed by @sheyeoladejo gets a solid 9/10.

4. Lilian Afegbai in peach

The gorgeous actress opted for something more on the African royal glamour spectrum in this ensemble.

She rocked a fitted pencil dress with drama sleeves by Kud Collections and paired the look with the famous Coming To America high pony Afrokinky hairstyle.

Rating this look an 8/10.

5. Nancy Isime in blue ankara

The actress, known for slaying at red carpet events, didn't quite impress her fans this time around.

Her infusion of ankara into her take on period fashion is admirable. However, this look appeared somewhat incomplete. While some fans voted down the headgear, others felt the dress could have been better in a longer version.

The dress was designed by Heiress Couture Nigeria. Rating this look a 5/10.

6. Erica Nlewedim in pink

Rather than donning a Victorian dress, she went for a skin-bearing feather dress that left fans voting down the look.

The pink ensemble comprised a headwrap, and the gown featured a halter neck design with some major cutouts around the sides of the midriff.

She finished off the look with white gloves and a micro mini purse. Rating this look a 4/10.

7. Bimbo Ademoye in purple

This Nollywood sweetheart remains a star to look out for on the red carpet, and it is not hard to see why.

For the premiere, she opted for a tiered ballgown, and the purple colour grading on this dress is everything!

This look designed by @sheyeoladejo gets a solid 9/10.

The stars showed up and showed out!

