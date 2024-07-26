A Nigerian said man the ongoing NNPC 2024 job recruitment is a good opportunity for those who want to apply

NNPC is inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for job opportunities at the oil corporation and it has opened an application portal

The man who reacted on X applying at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is a life-changing opportunity

A Nigerian man reacted after seeing the announcement of the ongoing recruitment by the NNPC.

The man spoke in an X post, which he made, quoting another post by the Nigerian oil company.

The man said working at the NNPC could be a life-changing opportunity. Photo credit: Getty Images/Halfpoint Images and X/NNPC.

In the post, the NNPC asked those passionate about starting a career at the NNPC to visit its portal to apply for jobs.

Job opportunities at the NNPC

The post read:

"WE ARE HIRING! Are you passionate about building an exciting career in NNPC Limited? Please visit https://careers.nnpcgroup.com to apply."

The post immediately started getting reactions from many Nigerians who saw it.

An X user, Bashorun Toluwa, said working at NNPC could be a life-changing opportunity, and he encouraged people not to shy away from applying.

Bashorun wrote:

"If you’re interested, please apply within. I assure you that it's a life-changing opportunity."

The deadline for the recruitment by the NPPC is August 20.

See the post below:

NNPC job recruitment portal down

Meanwhile, the NPPC had acknowledged that its career page was down. A click on the page returned an error message.

NNPC said in a separate post:

"Due to unprecedented traffic to the NNPC Ltd. career page from applicants applying for vacancies, the site is currently experiencing slow load times. Our technicians are working diligently to rectify the problem as quickly as possible. Please be assured that the application process deadline remains August 20, 2024.

"Our team is working assiduously to accommodate the surge of applications. While we acknowledge the keen interest of Nigerians in having an exciting career experience with us, we reassure all Nigerians of a transparent and merit-based recruitment process. We therefore encourage capable Nigerians to take maximum advantage of this unique opportunity."

Man rejects job offer

In a related story, a Nigerian man said he rejected a lecturing job offered to him recently due to the monthly salary.

The man, Israel Obinna Ugwu, said the salary was pegged at N97,000, an amount he suggested was small.

The man said he calculated the amount he would be spending on transportation monthly, and it was N70,000.

