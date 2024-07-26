Man Who Saw NNPC Job Recruitment Announcement Says It's Good Opportunity for People to Apply
- A Nigerian said man the ongoing NNPC 2024 job recruitment is a good opportunity for those who want to apply
- NNPC is inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for job opportunities at the oil corporation and it has opened an application portal
- The man who reacted on X applying at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is a life-changing opportunity
A Nigerian man reacted after seeing the announcement of the ongoing recruitment by the NNPC.
The man spoke in an X post, which he made, quoting another post by the Nigerian oil company.
In the post, the NNPC asked those passionate about starting a career at the NNPC to visit its portal to apply for jobs.
Job opportunities at the NNPC
The post read:
"WE ARE HIRING! Are you passionate about building an exciting career in NNPC Limited? Please visit https://careers.nnpcgroup.com to apply."
The post immediately started getting reactions from many Nigerians who saw it.
An X user, Bashorun Toluwa, said working at NNPC could be a life-changing opportunity, and he encouraged people not to shy away from applying.
Bashorun wrote:
"If you’re interested, please apply within. I assure you that it's a life-changing opportunity."
The deadline for the recruitment by the NPPC is August 20.
See the post below:
NNPC job recruitment portal down
Meanwhile, the NPPC had acknowledged that its career page was down. A click on the page returned an error message.
NNPC said in a separate post:
"Due to unprecedented traffic to the NNPC Ltd. career page from applicants applying for vacancies, the site is currently experiencing slow load times. Our technicians are working diligently to rectify the problem as quickly as possible. Please be assured that the application process deadline remains August 20, 2024.
NNPC advises Nigerians as recruitment portal struggles with ‘unprecedented traffic’ from job seekers
"Our team is working assiduously to accommodate the surge of applications. While we acknowledge the keen interest of Nigerians in having an exciting career experience with us, we reassure all Nigerians of a transparent and merit-based recruitment process. We therefore encourage capable Nigerians to take maximum advantage of this unique opportunity."
Man rejects job offer
In a related story, a Nigerian man said he rejected a lecturing job offered to him recently due to the monthly salary.
The man, Israel Obinna Ugwu, said the salary was pegged at N97,000, an amount he suggested was small.
The man said he calculated the amount he would be spending on transportation monthly, and it was N70,000.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.