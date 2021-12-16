Global site navigation

Madonna University school fees for 2024/2025 and admission
by  Jackline Wangare

Madonna University is a private catholic university that was established in 1999. It boasts three campuses across Nigeria: Elele in Rivers State, Okija in Anambra State, and Akpugo in Enugu State. Each campus houses distinct faculties and departments catering to diverse academic interests. Here is all you need to know about Madonna University school fees and admission criteria.

Madonna University has earned a reputation for quality education and is among the best top private universities in the country. The annual and per-semester learning fee at Madonna University varies depending on one's course of choice.

Madonna University school fees

Madonna University has eight faculties, and the fees in these faculties vary depending on one course. Here is a look at the fee structure for the numerous courses offered at Madonna University.

Faculty of Management Sciences

This faculty offers six courses related to the management sciences. Here is a breakdown of the fee structure for each.

NoCourseFirst semesterSecond semesterTotal
1AccountingN281,000N169,000N450,000
2Business AdministrationN228,000N128,000N356,000
3EntrepreneurshipN228,000N128,000N356,000
4Public AdministrationN228,000N128,000N356,000
5MarketingN228,000N128,000N356,000
6Banking And FinanceN228,000N128,000N356,000

Faculty of Science

The faculty of science has four departments.

NoCourseFirst semesterSecond semesterTotal
1BiochemistryN228,000N128,000N356,000
2Computer ScienceN370,000N230,000N600,000
3MicrobiologyN228,000N128,000N356,000
4Industrial ChemistryN228,000N128,000N356,000

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology offers seven courses. Here is a breakdown of the fees charged for courses under the faculty.

NoCourseFirst semesterSecond semesterTotal
1Chemical EngineeringN370,000N230,000N600,000
2Civil EngineeringN370,000N230,000N600,000
3Computer EngineeringN370,000N230,000N600,000
4Food Science and TechnologyN370,000N230,000N600,000
5Mechanical EngineeringN370,000N230,000N600,000
6Electrical/Electronic EngineeringN370,000N230,000N600,000
7Petroleum EngineeringN370,000N230,000N600,000

Faculty of Education and Arts

The Faculty of Education and Arts offer three courses. Here is a look at the annual school fees for each course.

NoCoursesFirst semesterSecond semesterTotal
1Computer Science EducationN154,500N74,500N229,000
2Business EducationN154,500N74,500N229,000
3English LanguageN228,000N128,000N356,000

Faculty of Law

The school fees for those interested in taking law include the following.

NoCourseFirst semesterSecond semesterTotal
1Law1,200,500N799,500N2 million

Faculty of Health Sciences

Faculty Of Health Sciences has four courses. Here is a breakdown of the Madonna University school fees for this faculty.

NoCoursesFirst semesterSecond semesterTotal
1Medical Laboratory ScienceN475,000N325,000N800,000
2Public HealthN197,500N107,500N305,000
3Nursing ScienceN925,000N575,000N1.5 million
4OptometryN475,000N325,000N800,000

Faculty of Pharmacy

The Faculty of Pharmacy only offers a single course. Students in the pharmacy course will be expected to pay the following:

NoCourseFirst semesterSecond semesterTotal
1PharmacyN800,000N500,000N1.3 million

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Here is a look at the Madonna University courses and fees under this faculty.

NoCourseFirst semesterSecond semesterTotal
1AnatomyN202,500N102,500N305,000
2PhysiologyN202,500N102,500N305,000

Faculty of Social Sciences

There are eight courses offered under Madonna University’s Faculty of Social Sciences.

NoCoursesFirst semesterSecond semesterTotal
1PsychologyN154,500N74,500N229,000
2PhilosophyN154,500N74,500N229,000
3Political ScienceN228,000N128,000N356,000
4Library and Information ScienceN154,500N74,500N229,000
5International RelationsN281,000N169,000N450,000
6Mass CommunicationN281,000N169,000N450,000
7EconomicsN281,000N169,000N450,000
8SociologyN228,000N128,000N356,000

School fees for pre-degree courses

Besides degree courses, the university also offers pre-degree courses for students pursuing their bachelor's degree but still must meet all the academic qualifications. Here is a look at the fee structure for these pre-degrees.

SemesterFees
First semesterN138,500
Second semesterN68,500

How much is the Madonna University school fees per semester for JUPEB courses?

The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) is a national examination body. It is tasked with examining students who have gone through diploma programs and foundation courses and would like to get admission into universities.

Here is a look at the Madonna University JUPEB course fee structure.

NoFacultyFirst semesterSecond semesterTotal
1Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Sciences, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, and MedicineN339,500N159,500N499,000
2Faculty of Law499,000N159,500N499,000
3Faculty of Engineering and TechnologyN₦214,500N84,500N₦299,000
4Faculties of Management Sciences and Social SciencesN214,500N84,500N299,000
5Faculty of Education & ArtsN169,500N59,500N229,000

Note: For the payment of school fees, the depositor’s name must be the student’s name/registration number. The fees should be paid in the following banks:

  • May Fresh Mortgage Bank LTD
  • OHHA Microfinance Bank
  • Commercial Bank

How to apply for Madonna University postgraduate admission

Screenshot of a section of Madonna University application form
A section of the Madonna University application form. Photo: madonnauniversity.edu.ng
Source: UGC

Prospective students need to fill out an application form available at the Madonna University portal. The entry requirements for postgraduate programmes vary slightly depending on one’s course of choice. Here are the general requirements for all students:

  • You need passes in five relevant subjects at the Ordinary Level, including English Language. These passes must be obtained within two attempts.
  • If you took your 'O' Levels before 2016, the university requires your original certificates, not statements of results or slips.
  • All applicants must provide an NYSC Completion Certificate, Exemption Certificate, or Exclusion Certificate.
  • If you earned your first degree through a remedial program, you must prove you've retaken and passed the relevant subjects for your chosen program through external exams like WASCE, NECO, or NABTEB.
  • Candidates should ensure that their official academic transcript(s) and three letters of reference are forwarded under confidential cover to: The Secretary, School of Postgraduate Studies, Madonna University, Nigeria.

Note: The 2023/2024 admission is closed; contact school management for more details.

Contact details

For further inquiries, you can reach the university through the following contact details:

General contacts

  • Location: 1 Madonna University Road, P.M.B 05 Elele, Rivers State Nigeria,
  • Email: registrar@madonnauniversity.edu.ng/info@madonnauniversity.edu.ng
  • Phone: 09035055624/08135955826/0814839674/08137180957/08158055206/08058143616

Madonna University Elele branch

  • Registrar’s office: 09035055624/08135955826
  • Admission: 08164658758

Okija, Anambra State Nigeria

  • Admission: 08078129083

Akpugo, Enugu State Nigeria

  • Deputy registrar: 08158055206,
  • Admission: 08058143616
Where is Madonna University located?

Madonna University Nigeria has three campuses in Elele - Rivers State, Okija - Anambra State and Akpugo - Enugu State.

How much is the school fees in Madonna University?

The annual total fee varies depending on the course one is taking. It ranges from as low as N229,000 to $1.5 million.

How much is the admission form for Madonna University?

Screening and admission forms are free. Applicants are to pay the sum of N6,000 at Mayfresh Mortgage Bank for medical test.

Does Madonna University require JAMB?

Yes. Prospective undergraduates with a minimum JAMB UTME score of 140 are eligible to apply, even if Madonna University was not their first choice.

Besides being relatively affordable, Madonna University Okija is also among the highly-rated higher education institutions in Nigeria. Moreover, the wide range of courses on offer makes it easy for prospective students to pursue a program within their lines of interest.

