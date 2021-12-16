Madonna University school fees for 2024/2025 and admission

Madonna University is a private catholic university that was established in 1999. It boasts three campuses across Nigeria: Elele in Rivers State, Okija in Anambra State, and Akpugo in Enugu State. Each campus houses distinct faculties and departments catering to diverse academic interests. Here is all you need to know about Madonna University school fees and admission criteria.

Madonna University has earned a reputation for quality education and is among the best top private universities in the country. The annual and per-semester learning fee at Madonna University varies depending on one's course of choice.

Madonna University school fees

Madonna University has eight faculties, and the fees in these faculties vary depending on one course. Here is a look at the fee structure for the numerous courses offered at Madonna University.

Faculty of Management Sciences

This faculty offers six courses related to the management sciences. Here is a breakdown of the fee structure for each.

No Course First semester Second semester Total 1 Accounting N281,000 N169,000 N450,000 2 Business Administration N228,000 N128,000 N356,000 3 Entrepreneurship N228,000 N128,000 N356,000 4 Public Administration N228,000 N128,000 N356,000 5 Marketing N228,000 N128,000 N356,000 6 Banking And Finance N228,000 N128,000 N356,000

Faculty of Science

The faculty of science has four departments.

No Course First semester Second semester Total 1 Biochemistry N228,000 N128,000 N356,000 2 Computer Science N370,000 N230,000 N600,000 3 Microbiology N228,000 N128,000 N356,000 4 Industrial Chemistry N228,000 N128,000 N356,000

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology offers seven courses. Here is a breakdown of the fees charged for courses under the faculty.

No Course First semester Second semester Total 1 Chemical Engineering N370,000 N230,000 N600,000 2 Civil Engineering N370,000 N230,000 N600,000 3 Computer Engineering N370,000 N230,000 N600,000 4 Food Science and Technology N370,000 N230,000 N600,000 5 Mechanical Engineering N370,000 N230,000 N600,000 6 Electrical/Electronic Engineering N370,000 N230,000 N600,000 7 Petroleum Engineering N370,000 N230,000 N600,000

Faculty of Education and Arts

The Faculty of Education and Arts offer three courses. Here is a look at the annual school fees for each course.

No Courses First semester Second semester Total 1 Computer Science Education N154,500 N74,500 N229,000 2 Business Education N154,500 N74,500 N229,000 3 English Language N228,000 N128,000 N356,000

Faculty of Law

The school fees for those interested in taking law include the following.

No Course First semester Second semester Total 1 Law 1,200,500 N799,500 N2 million

Faculty of Health Sciences

Faculty Of Health Sciences has four courses. Here is a breakdown of the Madonna University school fees for this faculty.

No Courses First semester Second semester Total 1 Medical Laboratory Science N475,000 N325,000 N800,000 2 Public Health N197,500 N107,500 N305,000 3 Nursing Science N925,000 N575,000 N1.5 million 4 Optometry N475,000 N325,000 N800,000

Faculty of Pharmacy

The Faculty of Pharmacy only offers a single course. Students in the pharmacy course will be expected to pay the following:

No Course First semester Second semester Total 1 Pharmacy N800,000 N500,000 N1.3 million

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Here is a look at the Madonna University courses and fees under this faculty.

No Course First semester Second semester Total 1 Anatomy N202,500 N102,500 N305,000 2 Physiology N202,500 N102,500 N305,000

Faculty of Social Sciences

There are eight courses offered under Madonna University’s Faculty of Social Sciences.

No Courses First semester Second semester Total 1 Psychology N154,500 N74,500 N229,000 2 Philosophy N154,500 N74,500 N229,000 3 Political Science N228,000 N128,000 N356,000 4 Library and Information Science N154,500 N74,500 N229,000 5 International Relations N281,000 N169,000 N450,000 6 Mass Communication N281,000 N169,000 N450,000 7 Economics N281,000 N169,000 N450,000 8 Sociology N228,000 N128,000 N356,000

School fees for pre-degree courses

Besides degree courses, the university also offers pre-degree courses for students pursuing their bachelor's degree but still must meet all the academic qualifications. Here is a look at the fee structure for these pre-degrees.

Semester Fees First semester N138,500 Second semester N68,500

How much is the Madonna University school fees per semester for JUPEB courses?

The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) is a national examination body. It is tasked with examining students who have gone through diploma programs and foundation courses and would like to get admission into universities.

Here is a look at the Madonna University JUPEB course fee structure.

No Faculty First semester Second semester Total 1 Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Sciences, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, and Medicine N339,500 N159,500 N499,000 2 Faculty of Law 499,000 N159,500 N499,000 3 Faculty of Engineering and Technology N₦214,500 N84,500 N₦299,000 4 Faculties of Management Sciences and Social Sciences N214,500 N84,500 N299,000 5 Faculty of Education & Arts N169,500 N59,500 N229,000

Note: For the payment of school fees, the depositor’s name must be the student’s name/registration number. The fees should be paid in the following banks:

May Fresh Mortgage Bank LTD

OHHA Microfinance Bank

Commercial Bank

How to apply for Madonna University postgraduate admission

Prospective students need to fill out an application form available at the Madonna University portal. The entry requirements for postgraduate programmes vary slightly depending on one’s course of choice. Here are the general requirements for all students:

You need passes in five relevant subjects at the Ordinary Level, including English Language. These passes must be obtained within two attempts.

If you took your 'O' Levels before 2016, the university requires your original certificates, not statements of results or slips.

All applicants must provide an NYSC Completion Certificate, Exemption Certificate, or Exclusion Certificate.

If you earned your first degree through a remedial program, you must prove you've retaken and passed the relevant subjects for your chosen program through external exams like WASCE, NECO, or NABTEB.

Candidates should ensure that their official academic transcript(s) and three letters of reference are forwarded under confidential cover to: The Secretary, School of Postgraduate Studies, Madonna University, Nigeria.

Note: The 2023/2024 admission is closed; contact school management for more details.

Contact details

For further inquiries, you can reach the university through the following contact details:

General contacts

Location: 1 Madonna University Road, P.M.B 05 Elele, Rivers State Nigeria,

1 Madonna University Road, P.M.B 05 Elele, Rivers State Nigeria, Email: registrar@madonnauniversity.edu.ng/info@madonnauniversity.edu.ng

registrar@madonnauniversity.edu.ng/info@madonnauniversity.edu.ng Phone: 09035055624/08135955826/0814839674/08137180957/08158055206/08058143616

Madonna University Elele branch

Registrar’s office: 09035055624/08135955826

09035055624/08135955826 Admission: 08164658758

Okija, Anambra State Nigeria

Admission: 08078129083

Akpugo, Enugu State Nigeria

Deputy registrar: 08158055206,

08158055206, Admission: 08058143616

Where is Madonna University located?

Madonna University Nigeria has three campuses in Elele - Rivers State, Okija - Anambra State and Akpugo - Enugu State.

How much is the school fees in Madonna University?

The annual total fee varies depending on the course one is taking. It ranges from as low as N229,000 to $1.5 million.

How much is the admission form for Madonna University?

Screening and admission forms are free. Applicants are to pay the sum of N6,000 at Mayfresh Mortgage Bank for medical test.

Does Madonna University require JAMB?

Yes. Prospective undergraduates with a minimum JAMB UTME score of 140 are eligible to apply, even if Madonna University was not their first choice.

Besides being relatively affordable, Madonna University Okija is also among the highly-rated higher education institutions in Nigeria. Moreover, the wide range of courses on offer makes it easy for prospective students to pursue a program within their lines of interest.

