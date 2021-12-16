Madonna University school fees for 2024/2025 and admission
Madonna University is a private catholic university that was established in 1999. It boasts three campuses across Nigeria: Elele in Rivers State, Okija in Anambra State, and Akpugo in Enugu State. Each campus houses distinct faculties and departments catering to diverse academic interests. Here is all you need to know about Madonna University school fees and admission criteria.
Madonna University has earned a reputation for quality education and is among the best top private universities in the country. The annual and per-semester learning fee at Madonna University varies depending on one's course of choice.
Madonna University school fees
Madonna University has eight faculties, and the fees in these faculties vary depending on one course. Here is a look at the fee structure for the numerous courses offered at Madonna University.
Faculty of Management Sciences
This faculty offers six courses related to the management sciences. Here is a breakdown of the fee structure for each.
|No
|Course
|First semester
|Second semester
|Total
|1
|Accounting
|N281,000
|N169,000
|N450,000
|2
|Business Administration
|N228,000
|N128,000
|N356,000
|3
|Entrepreneurship
|N228,000
|N128,000
|N356,000
|4
|Public Administration
|N228,000
|N128,000
|N356,000
|5
|Marketing
|N228,000
|N128,000
|N356,000
|6
|Banking And Finance
|N228,000
|N128,000
|N356,000
Faculty of Science
The faculty of science has four departments.
|No
|Course
|First semester
|Second semester
|Total
|1
|Biochemistry
|N228,000
|N128,000
|N356,000
|2
|Computer Science
|N370,000
|N230,000
|N600,000
|3
|Microbiology
|N228,000
|N128,000
|N356,000
|4
|Industrial Chemistry
|N228,000
|N128,000
|N356,000
Faculty of Engineering and Technology
The Faculty of Engineering and Technology offers seven courses. Here is a breakdown of the fees charged for courses under the faculty.
|No
|Course
|First semester
|Second semester
|Total
|1
|Chemical Engineering
|N370,000
|N230,000
|N600,000
|2
|Civil Engineering
|N370,000
|N230,000
|N600,000
|3
|Computer Engineering
|N370,000
|N230,000
|N600,000
|4
|Food Science and Technology
|N370,000
|N230,000
|N600,000
|5
|Mechanical Engineering
|N370,000
|N230,000
|N600,000
|6
|Electrical/Electronic Engineering
|N370,000
|N230,000
|N600,000
|7
|Petroleum Engineering
|N370,000
|N230,000
|N600,000
Faculty of Education and Arts
The Faculty of Education and Arts offer three courses. Here is a look at the annual school fees for each course.
|No
|Courses
|First semester
|Second semester
|Total
|1
|Computer Science Education
|N154,500
|N74,500
|N229,000
|2
|Business Education
|N154,500
|N74,500
|N229,000
|3
|English Language
|N228,000
|N128,000
|N356,000
Faculty of Law
The school fees for those interested in taking law include the following.
|No
|Course
|First semester
|Second semester
|Total
|1
|Law
|1,200,500
|N799,500
|N2 million
Faculty of Health Sciences
Faculty Of Health Sciences has four courses. Here is a breakdown of the Madonna University school fees for this faculty.
|No
|Courses
|First semester
|Second semester
|Total
|1
|Medical Laboratory Science
|N475,000
|N325,000
|N800,000
|2
|Public Health
|N197,500
|N107,500
|N305,000
|3
|Nursing Science
|N925,000
|N575,000
|N1.5 million
|4
|Optometry
|N475,000
|N325,000
|N800,000
Faculty of Pharmacy
The Faculty of Pharmacy only offers a single course. Students in the pharmacy course will be expected to pay the following:
|No
|Course
|First semester
|Second semester
|Total
|1
|Pharmacy
|N800,000
|N500,000
|N1.3 million
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
Here is a look at the Madonna University courses and fees under this faculty.
|No
|Course
|First semester
|Second semester
|Total
|1
|Anatomy
|N202,500
|N102,500
|N305,000
|2
|Physiology
|N202,500
|N102,500
|N305,000
Faculty of Social Sciences
There are eight courses offered under Madonna University’s Faculty of Social Sciences.
|No
|Courses
|First semester
|Second semester
|Total
|1
|Psychology
|N154,500
|N74,500
|N229,000
|2
|Philosophy
|N154,500
|N74,500
|N229,000
|3
|Political Science
|N228,000
|N128,000
|N356,000
|4
|Library and Information Science
|N154,500
|N74,500
|N229,000
|5
|International Relations
|N281,000
|N169,000
|N450,000
|6
|Mass Communication
|N281,000
|N169,000
|N450,000
|7
|Economics
|N281,000
|N169,000
|N450,000
|8
|Sociology
|N228,000
|N128,000
|N356,000
School fees for pre-degree courses
Besides degree courses, the university also offers pre-degree courses for students pursuing their bachelor's degree but still must meet all the academic qualifications. Here is a look at the fee structure for these pre-degrees.
|Semester
|Fees
|First semester
|N138,500
|Second semester
|N68,500
How much is the Madonna University school fees per semester for JUPEB courses?
The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) is a national examination body. It is tasked with examining students who have gone through diploma programs and foundation courses and would like to get admission into universities.
Here is a look at the Madonna University JUPEB course fee structure.
|No
|Faculty
|First semester
|Second semester
|Total
|1
|Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Sciences, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, and Medicine
|N339,500
|N159,500
|N499,000
|2
|Faculty of Law
|499,000
|N159,500
|N499,000
|3
|Faculty of Engineering and Technology
|N₦214,500
|N84,500
|N₦299,000
|4
|Faculties of Management Sciences and Social Sciences
|N214,500
|N84,500
|N299,000
|5
|Faculty of Education & Arts
|N169,500
|N59,500
|N229,000
Note: For the payment of school fees, the depositor’s name must be the student’s name/registration number. The fees should be paid in the following banks:
- May Fresh Mortgage Bank LTD
- OHHA Microfinance Bank
- Commercial Bank
How to apply for Madonna University postgraduate admission
Prospective students need to fill out an application form available at the Madonna University portal. The entry requirements for postgraduate programmes vary slightly depending on one’s course of choice. Here are the general requirements for all students:
- You need passes in five relevant subjects at the Ordinary Level, including English Language. These passes must be obtained within two attempts.
- If you took your 'O' Levels before 2016, the university requires your original certificates, not statements of results or slips.
- All applicants must provide an NYSC Completion Certificate, Exemption Certificate, or Exclusion Certificate.
- If you earned your first degree through a remedial program, you must prove you've retaken and passed the relevant subjects for your chosen program through external exams like WASCE, NECO, or NABTEB.
- Candidates should ensure that their official academic transcript(s) and three letters of reference are forwarded under confidential cover to: The Secretary, School of Postgraduate Studies, Madonna University, Nigeria.
Note: The 2023/2024 admission is closed; contact school management for more details.
Contact details
For further inquiries, you can reach the university through the following contact details:
General contacts
- Location: 1 Madonna University Road, P.M.B 05 Elele, Rivers State Nigeria,
- Email: registrar@madonnauniversity.edu.ng/info@madonnauniversity.edu.ng
- Phone: 09035055624/08135955826/0814839674/08137180957/08158055206/08058143616
Madonna University Elele branch
- Registrar’s office: 09035055624/08135955826
- Admission: 08164658758
Okija, Anambra State Nigeria
- Admission: 08078129083
Akpugo, Enugu State Nigeria
- Deputy registrar: 08158055206,
- Admission: 08058143616
Where is Madonna University located?
Madonna University Nigeria has three campuses in Elele - Rivers State, Okija - Anambra State and Akpugo - Enugu State.
How much is the school fees in Madonna University?
The annual total fee varies depending on the course one is taking. It ranges from as low as N229,000 to $1.5 million.
How much is the admission form for Madonna University?
Screening and admission forms are free. Applicants are to pay the sum of N6,000 at Mayfresh Mortgage Bank for medical test.
Does Madonna University require JAMB?
Yes. Prospective undergraduates with a minimum JAMB UTME score of 140 are eligible to apply, even if Madonna University was not their first choice.
Besides being relatively affordable, Madonna University Okija is also among the highly-rated higher education institutions in Nigeria. Moreover, the wide range of courses on offer makes it easy for prospective students to pursue a program within their lines of interest.
