Big Brother Naija 2021 star, Liquorose, was among the stars that turned up for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Shine Ya Eyes finalist dressed in a lion jumpsuit with a cape heavily inspired by Beyonce's 2021 look

Some social media users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the style replication

American singer Beyonce continues to serve as an inspiration - when it comes to her style - to many Nigerian celebrities, one of whom is Liquorose.

The Big Brother Naija 2021 star attended the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and like many others, she sported a costume attire.

Photos of Liquorose and Beyonce in similar outfits. Credit: @liquorose, @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Liquorose stepped on the red carpet in a caped, lion-inspired bodysuit featuring a major feather/mane situation and a dramatic gold cape.

The look was styled by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire.

See the post below:

Her look was similar to one rocked by Beyonce in 2019.

The singer had attended her mom Tina Lawson's Wearable Art Gala themed 'A Journey to the Pride Lands,' inspired by the latest Lion King.

Social media shares thoughts on Liquorose's replication of Beyonce's look

eaglebernardsouza:

"It’s the African lion for me."

benitaa_santiago:

"Can we let classic be classic."

royalsweetness02:

"Liquorose nailed it."

king_avf:

"One is lion , one is Lyon."

og_kevwe:

"What you ordered vs what you got."

