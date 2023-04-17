It was quite a sight at the Omenka Gallery Ikoyi, Lagos, where former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Okusaga Adeoluwa officially publicly held his first art exhibition

Legit.ng was at the exhibition as we got a first experience of Saga's truly artistic ingenuity and talent

Many of Saga's BBNaija colleagues were at the exhibition to support him, including Ebuka, Neo Akpofure, Doyin, Ozo, Groovy, Boma, and skit maker, SoSo, and they all had great things to say

Art, like many have defined it, is an expression of a state of mind. However, according to Saga Adeoluwa, he said;

"Art is a language; art is supposed to speak for you even when you're not there."

This particular definition is precisely what Saga achieved recently when he allowed the public into his state of mind as he spoke to them with his artworks.

Former BBNaija housemate Okusaga Adeoluwa finally goes public as he opens his art gallery for public viewing and consumption. Photo credit: @sagadeolu

Source: Original

The BBNaija season six housemate finally got to achieve a dream that held sway on his conscience for a while as he opened his art gallery for public viewing.

Omenka Gallery was the venue; on Friday, April 14, 2023, Saga welcomed the art-loving public to his state of mind, titled "Subtle reflection."

The opening was graced by many ex-BBNaija housemates, including Groovy, Boma, Ozomena, Doyin, Sammy, Miracle OP, Alex Unusual, Prince Nelson, Emmanuel and even the show host Ebuka.

However, the list of guests wasn't limited to ex-housemates; skit maker Kemz Mama was there, same as SoSo (Sophia Chisom), fashion designer Yomi Casual and singer Ric Hassani.

It was a graceful occasion for Saga, and he must be proud of what he achieved along with his other collaborators, including Raji Bamidele and Ken Nwadiogbu.

Apart from Saga describing the opening as a dream come true and first of many, some of the encouraging comments made by people at the event would ignite a fire in the belly of superstar reality TV star turn publicly celebrated artist.

Someone like Neo Akpofure had this to say about Saga;

"With what I have seen here, all I can feel is that Saga is very talented. It is always nice when you see originality in the arts. When you look at every work on display, you tell they're personal to him and share a similar trait. I love his work, and I love the energy he puts into making every piece"

Ebuka had this to say about Saga's works:

"I'm very, very proud of Saga and what he is doing. I knew about his art even before he went on Big Brother; I had regularly seen some of his works online and stumbled upon his page. I know it took quite a while for him to go public with his work. But after seeing how well his done with the pieces on display now, I understand why It took a while."

Saga, during the opening, revealed he had been drawing since as far back as he could remember. But went professional about it in 2015.

The 30-year-old also noted that at first, his father didn't support him, but now he is entirely in support of his pursuit of arts.

