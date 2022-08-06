77 powerful quotes that hit hard about life, love and friendship

When you are growing up, it can be easy to feel like life, love, and friendship are all the same thing, particularly when you don't have any real-world experience. But the truth is that life, love, and friendship are three distinct things we can learn from the stories of others who have gone through the same experiences. So here are some quotes that hit hard about life, love, and friendship.

Motivating quotes can serve as a timely reminder of the importance of life. You can relate to these sayings on a personal level. The most powerful quotes that hit hard can provide you with fresh perspectives to guide you along the way if you're having trouble with love, inspiration, or life in general.

Powerful quotes that hit hard

Life is not always easy and frequently has its ups and downs. You all look for motivation to go through your problems and obstacles. Here are a few of the best sayings that speak to the heart and crystallize life's facts.

We all have limits. Almost no one reaches theirs. You definitely haven't.

I start early, and I stay late, day after day, year after year; it took me 17 years and 114 days to become an overnight success. – Lionel Messi

If you always do what you've always done, you'll always get what you've always got.

Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing it is stupid. – Albert Einstein

I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words.

It's failure that gives you the proper perspective on success. – Ellen DeGeneres

May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future.

Unless you're the lead dog of the sledge, the view never changes.

They turn their back, and they leave you. They're going to be back when they need you.

You must be the change you wish to see in the world. – Gandhi

I see now that the circumstances of one's birth are irrelevant; it is what you do with the gift of life that determines who you are.

Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly. – Robert F. Kennedy

I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work. – Thomas A. Edison

When you are feeling peaceful, you are in your ultimate power. – Karen Salmansohn

Hard-hitting quotes about life

Life has sharp bends and tight paths that humanity has to pass through. But, the best part about it is that it finally passes, and one is free to take on yet another challenge. Here are some motivational sayings to get you through.

Life hits hard, but my mom taught me how to hit harder.

Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. – Neale Donald Walsh

You will never find life outside; it is inside of yourself.

Life is hard. It is. And it's like, I don't want anybody feeling any pain. – Bebe Rexha

Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take but by the moments that take your breath away. – Maya Angelou

The less you respond to negative people, the more peaceful your life will become.

Don't let life discourage you; everyone who got where he is had to begin where he was. – Richard L. Evans

The tragedy of life is not that it ends so soon but that we wait so long to begin it. – William Mather Lewis

Life is sad, life is a bust, and all you can do is do what you must. – Bob Dylan

You, me or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life.

I won't lie; it doesn't get easier. Not if you're doing it right.

Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning how to dance in the rain. – Vivian Greene

Life is too short to tolerate stuff that doesn't make you happy.

Life's under no obligation to give us what we expect. – Margaret Mitchell

And so, rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life. – J. K. Rowling

Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass but learning to dance in the rain.

Life is not a problem to be solved but a reality to be experienced.

Hard-hitting quotes about love

Words have the ability to change a person's mind and emotions in special ways. As a result, it's important to communicate effectively with your loved ones. Here are quotes about love that you can use to express your feelings.

Hate takes pieces of your heart. Love creates peace in your heart.

The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved, loved for ourselves, or rather, loved despite ourselves. – Victor Hugo

You who suffer because you love, love still more. To die of love is to live by it. – Victor Hugo

Love has nothing to do with what you expect to get–only with what you expect to give, which is everything. – Katharine Hepburn

Don't love people for what they are; love them for what you are when you are with them.

You know who you love, but you can't know who loves you.

My mom said, 'Love doesn't hurt you, a person that doesn't know how to love does.' And that hit me.

It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize how much you love them. – Agatha Chris

The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or heard but must be felt with the heart. – Helen Keller

How do you spell 'love?' You don't spell it; you feel it. – Winnie The Pooh

Where there is love, there is life. – Mahatma Gandhi

Short sad quotes that hit hard

No one can escape the emotion of sadness. There are times in life when there is nothing you can do but feel depressed. However, sadness is a vital component of the recovery process. Therefore, if you are going through a difficult moment, try not to feel bad because it won't stay forever.

Hearts must be earned; they are not given as gifts.

Part of me aches at the thought of her being so close yet untouchable.

Sad things happen. They do. But we don't need to live sad forever.

It hurts to leave a light on for nobody.

Grief is not as heavy as guilt but takes more away from you.

Don't let the scars on your heart define the way you love.

Sadness is merely a fence separating two gardens.

Never make a decision when you are upset, sad, jealous or in love.

Accept sadness first. Acknowledge that winning isn't all that fantastic without losing.

Things change. And friends leave. Life doesn't stop for anybody.

It's sad when someone you know becomes someone you know.

Tears originate in the heart rather than the brain.

Sadness is also a kind of defence.

Quotes that hit home

It is a fact of life that things won't always be simple. There will be heartbreaks and difficult times. These powerful quotations can help you realize many deep and honest feelings about life so that you can focus more effectively on the matters that matter.

You hit home runs not by chance but by preparation.

Home is where you are loved the most and act the worst.

When it hits home, it hits home hard.

I never go up there trying to hit a home run.

It hasn't hit home for these students. Until their brother dies or they have to go, they don't care.

You don't have to swing hard to hit a home run. If you got the timing, it will go. – Yogi Berra

Quality is more important than quantity. One home run is much better than two doubles. – Steve Jobs

The desire to hit a big home run is dominating the music business.

When did it become okay for someone to hit home runs and forget how to play the rest of the game?

Quotes that hit hard about friends

It's vital to have friends in your life. However, if they enrich your life, it will be more meaningful. Here are some relatable statements about friends.

Be slow in choosing a friend, slower in changing. – Benjamin Franklin

A friend to all is a friend to none. – Aristotle

Sometimes, the ones closest to you are silently competing with you.

If you lie to yourself, how can you have friends or be trustworthy? Ultimately, all these lies will keep you from seeing your true self.

Things change. And friends leave. Life doesn't stop for anybody.

Friends are the people who make you smile brighter, laugh louder and live better.

The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand, not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship; it is the spiritual inspiration that comes to one when you discover that someone else believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Unexpected friendships are the best ones.

True friends are those rare people who come to find you in dark places and lead you back to the light.

There is nothing I would not do for those who are my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves; it is not my nature. – Jane Austen

You can find friendship in unexpected places.

These are just a few of the many incredible quotes that hit hard about life, love, and friendship. If you are ever feeling lonely or need company, try reaching out to an old friend or neighbour.

