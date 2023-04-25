Psquare’s Paul and Peter Okoye revealed that they started international tours, sold out stadiums, and made multimillion-dollar deals in the Nigerian music business before anyone

The Afrobeats musical duo mentioned this during their appearance on the latest episode of 77 Podcast

The seasoned musicians also spoke on how they gave Wizkid an audience as an upcoming act in one of their shows

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat duo Psquare has revealed how they held the scene down for a long time before the third generation of Afrobeats artists.

In a video making the rounds online, the Do Me breakout stars revealed that they dominated the Nigerian music industry long before Wizkid, Olamide, and Davido.

The twin brothers also mentioned how Wizkid opened one of their shows and followed other procedures to make their fans reckoned with him as an uprising star.

“Don’t forget who dominated the [music] industry for a long time. We held it down for nearly 13 years. We were there. Up there,” they said in parts.

Fans react to Psquare’s video

notjustok:

"No cap on sight.."

proud_fellow:

"Psquare una be baba for the game....no cap."

swagboymatic:

"Saying this today, here and globally, watch out for BADMILES the new generation wiz."

ovwioba_2cute:

"How many artists una carry along? None. MayB follow una, una killed his career. See upcoming artists left and right from Davido, Wizkid, Naira Marley. They were stingy with their platform. It was just them and them alone."

sparkleshoesandbags:

"Yes... If not that they quarrelled. They are supposed to be No 1 of the biggest artist in Nigeria."

