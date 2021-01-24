Bess Katramados' biography: what is known about Big Show’s wife?

Bess Katramados, a former American model and TV personality, gained increased recognition following her marriage to the renowned WWE champion Big Show. The wrestler is celebrated as one of the WWE's most iconic and well-known performers.

Paul Randall Wight Jr. aka Big Show attends WWE's 2014 SuperStars For Kids at the New Orleans Museum of Art in New Orleans. Photo: Josh Brasted/WireImage

Bess Katramados and Big Show have been together since 2002. They have two children together. Find out more about the Big Show's wife biography.

Profile summary

Full name Bess Katramados Gender Female Date of birth July 13, 1973 Age 50 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Illinois, USA Current residence Miami, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5'8" (172 cm) Weight 141 lbs (64 kgs) Body measurements 33-28-32 inches (83-71-81 cm) Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Paul Donald Wight II. (Big Show) Children 2 School Lutheran High School Profession Former model and TV personality Net worth $3 million

Bess Katramados' biography

Big Show's wife, Bess Katramados, was born in Illinois, USA, on July 13, 1973. She comes from a Christian family. As of 2023, she is 50 years old. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Education

Bess Katramados attended Lutheran High School in Illinois. She was not comfortable with her studies, so she tried to venture into a modelling career during her final year in school.

Career

As a young girl growing up, Bess desired to become a model, and eventually, she achieved this dream later in life. She attended various shows while still in school. Later on, her career picked up, and she worked for various modelling firms and agencies.

What happened to Big Show's wife Bess?

Bess Katramados left her career after marrying Big Show. She decided to become a personal trainer and promoter to her husband. Bess Katramados' family lives in Miami, and their residence offers an impressive 9,589 square feet of living space.

This luxurious estate is estimated to be worth approximately $3.7 million and includes six bedrooms, two fireplaces, a media room, a combination pool and spa, and various other amenities.

What is Bess Katramados' net worth?

Bess Katramados' net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. She has accumulated most of her wealth from her career as a model.

Who is Paul Wight married to now?

Paul is currently married to Bess. The couple got married on February 11, 2002. They are blessed with two children. Bess has been a generous support to her husband both physically and emotionally. She is her personal trainer and fitness instructor.

Who is Big Show?

Big Show has been one of the world's most popular professional wrestlers since 1994. He was born Paul Donald Wight II on February 8, 1972, in Aiken, South Carolina. He is also an actor who has appeared in various movies and TV shows.

Big Show was previously married to Melissa Ann Piavis in 1997. They separated in 2000, and their divorce was finalized in 2002. They have a daughter called Cierra Wight.

Are Big Show's kids adopted?

Big Show's children are his biological offspring, not adopted. He has been married twice and has three children. Cierra Wight is Big Show's daughter from his first marriage to Melissa. She was born on November 28, 1998.

Jett Wight and Cash Wight are his kids from his marriage to Bess Katramados. Jett was born on June 19, 2007, and Cash was born on December 8, 2010.

From (L-R) Richard Stark, Laurie Lynn Stark, Paul Randall Wight Jr. and Bess Katramados attend Flaunt Magazine in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Bess Katramados' body measurements

Bess Katramados' height is 5 feet and 8 inches weighs approximately 64 kg. Her body measurements are 33-28-32 inches.

Fast facts

She has travelled to different countries during her modelling job.

Big Show married her five days after finalizing his divorce from Melissa.

She has no active social media account.

The couple has been married for 21 years.

Bess Katramados is popularly known as Big Show's wife. They have been together for over two decades now. Bess is very private and has managed to maintain a low-profile lifestyle.

