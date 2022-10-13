Black cartoon characters were rare in early animations. However, greater diversity in the film and animation industry has produced several great, memorable characters.

Photo: @SUPERHERO DIMENSION, @disney, @HueyFreeman, @TheBoonDocksShow, @frozone, @humorconnection, @cgcreativeshop, @TipTucci on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Not only do black characters bring diversity to animated movies and shows, but they also add flavour. Here are the 50 best black cartoon characters from your favourite shows and movies.

Famous black cartoon characters

Recently, there has been a rise in famous black cartoon characters. Here are some of the most famous ones. Note that they are not arranged in any particular order.

1. Storm from X-Men

Photo: @Marvel Storm, @SUPERHERO DIMENSION on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Storm is among the first black female character in the Marvel universe. She is one of the strongest and most magical mutants.

2. Tiana from The Princess and the Frog

Photo: @Disney, @The Princess and the Frog on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tiana was the first African-American Disney princess. She is an opinionated and intelligent waitress.

3. Penny Proud from Proud Family

Photo: @cassiemunoz04, @2000s.dreams on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Penny Proud was a great role model for children. She had perfect grades and listened to her parents in Proud Family.

4. Huey Freeman from The Boondocks

Photo: @paakow.bissuejnr, @TheBoonDocksShow on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Huey is a self-appointed radical revolutionary. He is knowledgeable about black history and not afraid to speak his mind.

5. Riley Freeman from The Boondocks

Photo: @The Boondocks, @Riley Freeman on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Riley is the exact opposite of his brother Huey. While Huey is smart and critical, Riley is rash and obsessed with gangsta culture.

6. Miles Morales from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Miles is an artistic and passionate teenager. He is smart and loves science but struggles with guilt and confusion as Spider-Man.

7. Doc McStuffins from Doc McStuffins

Doc McStuffins aspires to be a doctor from a young age. She is famous for being smart, friendly and caring.

8. Frozone from Incredibles

Photo: @Frozone, @Chuck Ryales on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Frozone is Bob Parr’s best friend and loyal sidekick. He is remembered for his legendary quote, "Honey... where's my super suit?"

9. Franklin from Peanuts

Franklin was the first African-American character on TV. He is the most grounded and normal Peanuts character.

10. Black Panther from Avengers Assemble

Photo: @Black Panther Fans, @The Humor Connection on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black Panther is a man of responsibility. He is passionate about Wakanda and dedicates his life to protecting the people.

11. Numbuh 5 from Codename: Kids Next Door

Photo: @frankytorres, @numbuh5 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Numbuh 5 is laid-back and intelligent. She is very dedicated and takes their missions seriously.

12. Cleveland Brown from Family Guy

Photo: @AniDom , @cgcreativeshop on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cleveland is the trusty friend and neighbour of the Griffin family. He is a great voice of reason for his friends who make foolish schemes.

Black female cartoon characters

Black female cartoon characters are often written as sidekicks. However, they are often strong-willed and compassionate.

13. Suga Mama Proud from Proud Family

Suga Mama was Penny’s loving but sassy grandmother. She was a cool grandma and had a deep love for her family.

14. Susanna "Susie" Carmichael from Rugrats

Photo: @pat.butikoferr, @alonzia.mcclain on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although Susie was Angelica’s rival, she was a positive model of intelligence for young black girls. Her kind, fun-loving nature resonated with many.

15. Kit from Craig of the Creek

Kit is smart and very business-minded. She is the strict owner of the Trading Tree and can be sneaky and dishonest.

16. Gratuity "Tip" Tucci from Home

Photo: @Lucélii França, @Tip Tucci on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tip is originally Barbadian, like pop singer Rihanna, who voiced the character. She meets an alien, Oh, and they become great adventure friends.

17. Missy Foreman-Greenwald from Big Mouth

Photo: @ecinearg, @sarasenass on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Missy is friends with Jessi and Andrew. Although awkward, she has a strong moral compass and is innovative.

18. Blisstina Utonium from The Powerpuff Girls

Photo: @Iya Marfori, @Blisstina Utonium on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bliss first showed up in the 2016 Powerpuff Girls series. She was the girls’ smart, strong and loving older sister.

19. Microwoman from Tarzan and the Super 7

Microwoman was part of the first duo of black animated characters to be superheroes. She could shrink to a microscopic size to fight crime.

20. Yasmin from Bratz

Photo: @nat_ward21, @lucifercrossing on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yasmin is one of the four core Bratz characters. She is glamorous, feminine and a talented writer.

21. Garnet from Steven Universe

Photo: @brianmaclaskey, @taromilq on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Garnet is the leader of the Crystal Gems. Though reserved and soft-spoken, she is wise and the strongest of the Gems.

22. Iridessa from Tinker Bell

Photo: @Iridessa SolBell, @Iridessa Sepulveda on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Iridessa is one of the main Disney Fairies. She is a positive, welcoming and talented fairy character.

Black male cartoon characters

There are many great black male cartoon characters. From superheroes to sidekicks and villains, here are some memorable black male cartoon characters.

23. Sticky Webb from Proud Family

Sticky was Penny’s other best friend and had a secret crush on her. He was also very tech-savvy, which often came in handy.

24. Cole Tillerman from Central Park

Photo: @STOPHEATHERTIME, @bbokarinnie on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Paige and Owen's son, Cole, is a sweet, emotional boy. He loves animals and always stands up for them.

25. Craig Williams from Craig of the Creek

Photo: @crewofthecreek, @artnewsmag on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A ten-year-old boy, Craig can be bossy and impatient. But deep down, he has a strong sense of justice and stands up to bullies.

26. John Stewart/Green Lantern from Young Justice

Photo: @recklesscomicnerd on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jon Stewart joined the Green Lantern Corps after being discharged from the corps. Although he possesses no superhuman abilities, he is strong-willed and fearless.

27. Harold McBride from Loud House

Harold and his husband Howard were the first interracial married gay couple on Nickelodeon. Harold is a great father to Clyde and often Howard's voice of reason.

28. Gerald Johanssen from Hey Arnold!

Photo: @GeraldJohanssen"Hey Arnold" on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gerald is Arnold's loyal and caring friend. His pragmatic approach to life perfectly balances out Arnold's idealistic nature.

29. Saw Gerrera from Star Wars Rebels

Photo: @Saw Gerrera Star Wars character on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Saw is a strong, bold and aggressive resistance fighter. Although he is a member of the rebellion, he is an independent thinker.

30. Cyborg from Teen Titans Go

Photo: @TeenTitansGo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cyborg is a main member of the Teen Titans. He is a realistic teenager who would rather eat pizza and play video games than fight crime.

31. Falcon from Avengers Assemble

Photo: @avengers on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As a protege of Tony Stark, Falcon is an intelligent and promising tech expert. His relationship with Iron Man is inspiring and heartwarming.

32. Wade Load- from Kim Possible

Wade is Kim Possible’s tech guru, who supplies her with cool gadgets and runs her website. He is curious and confident.

33. Spyke from X-Men: Evolution

Photo: @bruno.duarte, @X-men evolution on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Spyke is a mutant and former member of the X-Men. Although Spyke is stubborn and rebellious, he is a nice guy.

34. Robbie Robertson from Spider-Man: The Animated Series

Photo: @Erika Davis, @Felipe Villagran on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Robbie is a staunch supporter of Spider-man. He tries to convince the Daily Bugle editor publisher that Spider-man is not evil.

35. Herald from Teen Titans

Photo: @Herald-Teen-Titans on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Herald is a music-loving and laid-back Honorary Titan. He briefly assumes the role of Guardian before he retires to build a family.

36. Cornelius Fillmore from Fillmore!

Fillmore is a reformed delinquent, now a safety patrol officer. He is determined and dedicated to his job.

37. Super Stretch from Tarzan and the Super 7

Photo: @stephenbest501 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Super Stretch was voiced by American actor Ty Henderson. He was a superhero who could transform into any shape.

38. Uncle Ruckus from The Boondocks

Photo: @vibe, @mooketsi.mogano on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Uncle Ruckus is one of the most problematic black characters. Still, he presented a unique point of view.

Cartoon characters with dreads

Dreadlocks are a common protective hairstyle among black people. However, there are only a few cartoon characters with dreads.

39. Kanaria from Hunter x Hunter

Photo: @Randy Maxwell on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kanaria’s most distinguishing feature is her dreadlocks. She is the fierce apprentice butler of the Zoldyck Family.

40. Kilik Rung from Soul Eater

Photo: @PhilJackson, @BlackCharacters on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kilik is a compassionate Meister at Death Weapon Meister Academy. He is brave and reckless.

41. Rei Hōōmaru from Kill la Kill

Rei has light-purple dreadlocks. She is an antagonist and fiercely loyal to Ragyō.

42. Static from Static Shock

Photo: @StaticShock on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Virgil is a teen superhero with electromagnetic superpowers. He grows into one of the mightiest heroes on the planet.

Often-forgotten black cartoon characters

Photo: @disneystheweekenders, @Disney's Italian GDR, @rwilderjr, @stacy.waters, @80's Attack, @quinnawinston, @CatiaRamos, @Alessandra Karpoff FanPage on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are many remarkable black animated characters. However, some characters only have small roles, so they are often forgotten. Here are some of the frequently forgotten black animated characters.

43. Carver Descartes- The Weekenders

44. Cobra Bubbles- Lilo & Stitch

45. Action Hank- Dexter's Laboratory

46. Valerie Brown- Josie and the Pussycats

47. Black Vulcan- Super Friends

48. Lashawn- Bébé’s Kids

49. Libby Folfax- Jimmy Neutron

50. Jodie Landon- Daria

Who was the first black cartoon character?

The first black cartoon character was Franklin in Peanuts. He was a skilled dancer and the most ‘normal’ character on the show. He has been voiced by many black male actors from 1973 to date, including Caleel Harris and Hakeem Abdul-Samad.

What Disney Princesses are black?

Tiana was the first black Disney princess. Although there have been many other black girl cartoon characters, there haven’t been any more black Disney princesses.

This list of cartoon characters includes a diverse pool of personalities. Black cartoon characters are engaging and vary from cowards and heroes to the special and the regular ones.

