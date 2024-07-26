125 Boko Haram terrorists, financiers convicted in mass trial

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has secured the conviction of 125 Boko Haram terrorists and financiers

The insurgents were convicted in the resumed mass trial held over two days in Kainji, Niger state

Kamardeen Ogundele, the spokesman to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, confirmed this in a statement

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kanji, Niger state - At least 25 Boko Haram terrorists and financiers have been convicted in the resumed mass trial in Niger state.

Legit.ng recalls that the mass trials were held under Giwa Project Kanji Phase Five, between Tuesday, July 23, and Wednesday, July 24.

Terrorists were convicted in the resumed mass trial held in Kainji, Niger state. Photo credit: Lateef Fagbemi

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, the insurgents were convicted on “charges bordering on terrorism, terrorism financing, rendering material support, and cases relating to International Criminal Court (ICC) criminality.

Kamardeen Ogundele, the spokesman to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday, July 26.

Ogundeke said the trials were held before five federal high court judges led by Justice Binta Nyako.

The prosecution team was led by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Babadoko Abubakar, while the defence team was led by Mr. Abdulfatai Bakre from the Legal Aids Council, Vanguard reports.

According to Ogundeke, the AGF Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), superintended the trial in conjunction with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

“The courts convicted 85 persons for terrorism financing, 22 for ICC-related crimes while others were convicted for terrorism. They were sentenced to various jail terms.

“It is also noteworthy that 400 defendants who have completed their sentence have also been moved to Operation Safe Corridor in Gombe State for rehabilitation, deradicalisation, and subsequent reintegration.”

