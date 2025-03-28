Meet Jordan Lutes: Behind the scenes with Demi Lovato's fiancé

Jordan Lutes is a Canadian musical artist known for hits such as Sleepyhead, Red Velvet, Vertigo, Fingers and Theraflu. On 17 December 2023, the world woke up to news of pop sensation Demi Lovato's engagement to Lutes. Despite not being as popular as his fiancée, his connection with her has piqued the curiosity of fans eager to know more about the Born To Lose hitmaker.

Full name Jordan Lutes Nickname Jutes, Jay Lutes Gender Male Date of birth 28 March 1991 Age 34 years (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Ottawa, Canada Current residence Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Los Angeles, California, United States Religion Christian Sexuality straight Height in centimetres 175 Height in feet 5'9" Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Father Brian Lutes Mother Bonnie James Relationship status Engaged Partner Demi Lovato High school South Carleton High School College Humber College Net worth $800,000 Social media Instagram, TikTok

Jordan Lutes' biography

Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes was raised on a ranch in Kars on the outskirts of Ottawa, Canada. His parents are Brian Lutes and Bonnie James. His father, Brian Lutes, is an acclaimed actor, writer and director known for films such as Pictures of Us, Painted Sharks, The Percy Harris Story, Prisoners of Time, and Ming... Voice of Deception.

In an interview with the Out of Pocket podcast, he acknowledged his early introduction to music through his father. He said:

(I grew up listening to) rock, but then hip-hop. So, my dad was a drummer in a Christian rock band, and he raised me on Rock, but it was like Guns and Roses.

Exploring Jordan Lutes background

The singer and songwriter was born on 28 March 1991. He is 34 years old as of March 2025, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

He attended South Carleton High School, a local high school in Ottawa, and joined film school at Humber College on a scholarship soon after graduating. At the Toronto-based film school, he began producing short films and rap songs. He later dropped out to pursue music full-time.

Jordan Lutes' career highlights

Lutes' first public performance was held in Ottawa during a cancer charity event. Other performances at the start of his career include: opening for Mod Sun, Cisco Adler and American band Aer, before he was spotted by a G Unit talent scout.

He signed with Capitol Records in 2018 but left during the COVID-19 pandemic due to budget cuts. The Canadian songwriter took to his new status as an independent artist, entertaining fans with a weekly track release.

In an interview with The Nuance Magazine, he shared the freedoms and challenges he faces as an independent artist.

No or low budgets to pay for things like videos, mixes, production, etc. But just make friends and rock out with them, and then give them some ownership in the final product, because you can not afford to pay them upfront.

The Canadian rapper added;

Owning the songs I record again is a great feeling. Instead of trading all my work for a one-time fee, I get to live off it forever and build on it weekly.

Discography

Jordan released his debut single, Free, in 2015. Below are some of his most popular songs:

Song Release Year Red Velvet 2025 House Of Cards 2025 Vertigo 2024 Senses 2024 Safe Word 2024 Theraflu 2024 It's Me Again 2024 Obsessed 2024 Sleepyhead 2024 Wicked Game 2024 Lady Bug 2024 Quitter 2024 Hot Trash 2023 Out The Door 2023 Give U A Call 2022 California 2022 Say It First 2021 Bad Dream 2021 When You Are Around 2021 Start Over 2020 Where Are You Going? 2020 Sideshow 2020 Attitude 2019 Give You Up 2018 Walk On Me 2018

How did Demi Lovato meet Jordan Lutes?

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes met during a recording session in January 2022, where he co-wrote some of the pop singer's songs. The talented rapper played a significant role in Demi Lovato's HOLY FVCK album, co-writing three tracks, including: Substance, City Of Angels and Happy Ending.

In August 2022, Demi and Jordan went public with their relationship. The couple who started as friends made their red carpet debut on 4 February 2023 at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala.

A day after a private proposal on 16 December 2023, Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jordan Lutes made a public announcement. During an appearance on The Viall Files, Jordan revealed that he had composed a song for the proposal. He shared details of the ceremony, saying;

I knew that she wasn't expecting it when I did it, and that's why I did it then ... I wanted to catch her off guard. I mean, we had mentioned, like you know, wanting to be married and stuff like that.

Who is Demi Lovato engaged to? Demi Lovato's fiancé is Canadian singer and rapper Jordan Lutes. Who is Jordan Lutes? He is an Ottawa-born rapper and songwriter known for hits such as Red Velvet and Sleepyhead. What is Jordan Lutes' age? He is 34 years old as of March 2025, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. What is Jordan Lutes' height? He is approximately 5 feet 9 or 175 centimetres tall. Is Jordan Lutes sober? Yes, in July 2022, he celebrated 100 days of sobriety with fans. What does Jordan Lutes do for a living? He is a singer and songwriter, making money through performances, merchandise and song sales. Are Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes still together? As of March 2025, the couple is still going strong.

Jordan Lutes' biography paints the picture of a budding artist whose determination and passion are fueled by past challenges. His music is a reflection of his experiences, relationships and emotional depth. The rapper is engaged to singer Demi Lovato.

