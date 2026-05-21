APC confirms governorship candidates in Kano and Akwa Ibom ahead of the 2027 elections

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf emerges as Kano's sole candidate amidst strong party support

Massive turnout in Akwa Ibom reflects growing public confidence in Governor Umo Eno's administration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed its governorship candidates in Kano, Akwa Ibom and other key states ahead of the 2027 general elections, with party stakeholders rallying behind incumbent governors and consensus aspirants during primary exercises held on Thursday, May 21.

In Kano State, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf emerged as the party’s consensus governorship candidate following an affirmation exercise held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata.

APC Announces Governorship Candidates in 3 States

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The event attracted a large turnout of supporters and party faithful who gathered despite heavy rainfall to witness the exercise, Channels Television reported.

National Assembly members, senior government officials and party stakeholders were among those present at the venue.

Kano APC declares Yusuf sole candidate

Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Muntari Shagari, formally declared Yusuf as the party’s governorship candidate after the affirmation process.

“I hereby declare that Abba Kabir Yusuf, having satisfied the Constitution requirements of the APC affirmed and returned as the nominated Kano Governorship candidate for 2027,” he said.

The motion for Yusuf’s adoption was moved by Senator Barau Jibrin representing Kano North Senatorial District and seconded by Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila representing Kano South.

In his acceptance speech, Yusuf thanked delegates and party supporters for their loyalty and commitment to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Massive turnout recorded in Akwa Ibom exercise

In Akwa Ibom State, party supporters turned out in large numbers during the governorship affirmation exercise involving Governor Umo Eno, with stakeholders describing the development as a sign of growing public confidence in the administration, TVC reported.

Supporters in Abak Urban Ward 3 celebrated the outcome, which many described as an endorsement of the governor’s policies and developmental achievements.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr Aniekan Umanah, praised the conduct of the exercise and described it as peaceful and successful.

According to him, the large turnout reflected appreciation for the governor’s governance style and developmental initiatives across the state.

He said Governor Eno had continued to improve infrastructure and social welfare through investments in roads, schools and healthcare projects.

Umanah also noted that empowerment programmes and sustained security efforts under the administration had contributed to peace and stability in the state.

The governorship primaries form part of broader preparations by the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections, as the ruling party continues consultations and internal processes aimed at presenting candidates across the country.

Party leaders have consistently stressed the need for unity, consensus-building and peaceful conduct during the nomination exercises to strengthen the APC’s electoral chances in the forthcoming polls.

APC disqualifies governorship aspirant

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified Kashim Musa Tumsah from the Yobe State gubernatorial primaries.

Tumsah said the APC screening committee refused to clear him over issues related to his nomination by mostly non-financial members of the party.

Source: Legit.ng