Israel DMW has made a post about his plan for any man who cheats with his wife, as he reacts to Frank Edoho’s saga

In the post, he shared some pictures taken while he was on a flight, along with the delicacies he was served during the trip

Fans reacted to his statement about what he would do to any man who cheats with his wife, and they taunted him about his past

Israel DMW, the loyal aide of Davido, has sparked reactions online over a post shared on his Instagram page.

The logistics manager appeared to weigh in on Frank Edoho’s marital saga as he shared what he would do if he found himself in a similar situation.

Reactions as Israel DMW shares what will happen to man who shares bed with his wife. Photo credit@israeldmw

Source: Instagram

According to him, he would not take any man who sleeps with his wife to court. He added that he would not report the case at the police station, but insisted that the man should know his life would be ruined beyond repair because of what he would do to him.

Israel DMW shares travel photos

In the post, he shared a collage of pictures from his trip. One of the images showed the food and finger foods he was served, along with drinks he was offered during the flight.

He also displayed luxury items, including two shoes, a wristwatch, and other items he bought.

Israel DMW further showed the amount he spent on the items while travelling and after returning to Nigeria.

Fans taunt Israel DMW as he states what will happen to man who shares bed with his wife. Photo credit@israeldmw

Source: Instagram

He also hinted that he may be in a new relationship after sharing a video of a section in a luxury store where women’s items were displayed.

Fans react to Israel DMW’s post

Reacting, fans of Davido taunted him over his past. They said his comments about dealing with a cheating partner were why people call him “juju.”

They also questioned what steps he took after his wife left him.

Recall that Israel DMW was once married to Sheila Courage, but the union ended on a sour note after both parties dragged each other online.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Isral DMW's post

Here are comments below:

@israel.k.o shared:

"Dey Play, better doggy dey go on. Juju on tour."

@stamina774 wrote:

"But they collect your wife, nothing happens."

@____________kw wrote:

"Take 'em play first! Na why dem dey call u JUJU."

@flemxy231 commented:

"Everyday naso that ur ex wife en friends go Dey carry their phone or share your post, give that ur ex wife she go dey regret why she go listen to them."

@imkejireal97 reacted:

"Lol ..whose life spoils immediately.Your wife or the man?.The man's life no fit spoil forget."

@__unbothered__prolific__ commented:

"The truth still remains, if a woman cheats on you, the strongest thing a man can do is walk away and let her deal with the consequences of her actions. No rage, no revenge, no drama. Just leave with your dignity intact. She knew exactly what she was doing."

Davido shares video of Israel DMW

Legit.ng had reported that Davido was excited that his trusted aide, Israel DMW, was about to secure his visa.

He shared a video where Israel was at the embassy to get his passport. Israel was speaking with an immigration officer at the embassy in the recording.

Many of the singer's fans admired their relationship as they praised Davido for being a good boss to all his aides.

Source: Legit.ng