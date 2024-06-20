Common's net worth (2024), age, height, wife, does he have any kids?

Lonnie Rashid Lynn, popularly known as Common, is an American rapper, actor, writer, philanthropist, and activist. He gained widespread recognition in the 1990s after releasing his debut album, Can I Borrow A Dollar? He is also known for appearing in the AMC western TV series Hell on Wheels and in movies such as Smokin' Aces, American Gangster and Terminator Salvation. What is Common’s net worth?

Common at Barclays Center in New York City (L). Common speaks during "Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort" airing on 22 April 2020 (R). Photo: BET2020, Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Common has been in the entertainment industry since 1991 and has released numerous songs and albums, including Resurrection (1994) and Like Water for Chocolate (2000). He has won multiple awards, including three Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. Discover Common’s net worth and some lesser-known facts about him.

Profile summary

Full name Lonnie Rashid Lynn Gender Male Date of birth 13 March 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth South Side, Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mahalia Ann Hines Father Lonnie Lynn Relationship status Dating Partner Jennifer Hudson Children Omoye Assata Lynn School Luther High School South University Florida A&M University Profession Rapper, songwriter, actor Net worth $45 million Instagram @common X (Twitter)

What is Common’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of $45 million. He has accumulated this amount of wealth through his thriving career as a rapper and actor. He also earns from brand endorsements.

Common’s age and background

The American actor was born on 13 March 1972 in South Side, Chicago, Illinois, United States, and raised in the Calumet Heights neighbourhood. He is 52 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Common is an American national of African-American heritage. He is a Christian and attends Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago.

His parents are Lonnie Lynn and Mahalia Ann Hines. His mother was a teacher and former principal of John Hope College Preparatory High School, and his father was an ABA basketball player who later became a youth counsellor.

Fast five facts about Common. Photo: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Common’s parents divorced when he was six years old, and her father relocated to Denver, Colorado. This left Lynn to be raised by his mother; however, his father remained active in his life and got him a job with the Chicago Bulls as a teenager.

Common completed his high school education at Luther High School South, a private Lutheran high school in Chicago, Illinois, in 1990. He later studied business administration at Florida A&M University for two years.

Career

Common commenced his music career in the early 1990s under the stage name Common Sense. Common's music often addresses love, spirituality, and social justice themes. He released his debut single, Take It, Ez, in 1992, followed by his debut album, Can I Borrow a Dollar?, which brought him into the limelight.

Common achieved more recognition for his albums Resurrection (1994) and Like Water for Chocolate (2000), which became his first album to be certified gold. One of his singles from the album was nominated for a Grammy.

His 2005 album Be was critically acclaimed and earned numerous Grammy nominations, including Best Rap Album. Common’s seventh album, Finding Forever, was released in July 2007 and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Throughout his career, which spans over three decades, Common released 11 studio albums between 1992 and 2017 and has received numerous accolades, including two BET Awards, two Grammys, and eleven Grammy nods.

Common at the 2022 Second Stage Fall Gala at 583 Park Avenue on 17 October 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

In addition to his music career, Common has made significant strides in acting. He made his acting debut in 2003 in the UPN sitcom Girlfriends. He has since starred in various films such as Brown Sugar (2002), American Gangster (2007), Smokin' Aces (2006), American Gangster (2007), Terminator Salvation (2009), and Selma (2014).

Common has appeared in various TV shows, including Soul Train, Chappelle’s Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and Hell on Wheels. In October 2015, Common signed a two-year deal with HBO, allowing him to start his own film production company, Freedom Road Productions. In 2016, he worked with Amazon Studios and American Girl as an executive producer for the feature film An American Girl Story.

Who is rapper Common’s wife?

Common and Jennifer Hudson at Dolby Theatre on 5 September 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

The actor is not married and has never been married before. He is currently dating Jennifer Hadson, an American singer, actress, and television personality. Common and Jennifer first sparked romance rumours in 2022 after reportedly being spotted together in Philadelphia and Chicago. The two are the cast members of the action-thriller Breathe.

The two later confirmed their relationship in January 2024 with an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. When discussing their romance, Common said:

I'm in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life. She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented.

He continued:

This relationship is a happy place for me. Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So, I'm very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I'm just letting God guide this relationship.

Before he began dating Jennifer, Common was linked to numerous high-profile women in the entertainment industry. The rapper formerly dated fellow Soulquarians member Erykah Badu (2000–2002), tennis star Serena Williams (2007–2010), and actress Taraji P. Henson (2005–2007).

He was also in a relationship with Angela Rye from 2017 to 2018. He dated actress Tiffany Haddish from mid-2020 to November 2021.

Does Common have any kids?

Yes, the actor has a daughter named Omoye Assata Lynn from his previous relationship with his ex-fiancé Kim Jones. Common’s daughter was born on 17 August 1997 and is 26 years old as of 2024. She graduated from Howard Law School in 2022. Common and Kim separated when their daughter was only one year old.

What is rapper Common’s height?

The American rapper is 6 feet 1 inch, or 185 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds or 84 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Common? He is an American rapper, actor, writer, philanthropist, and activist. Where is Common from? He was born in South Side, Chicago, Illinois, United States. How old is Common? The rapper is 52 years old as of 2024. He was born on 13 March 1972. Who are Common’s parents? His parents are Lonnie Lynn and Mahalia Ann Hines. Does Common have kids? The rapper has a daughter named Omoye Assata from his former relationship with Kim Jones. What is rapper Common’s height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. Who is Common's wife? As of 2024, Common is not married. He is currently dating actress Jennifer Hudson. What is Common’s net worth? The rapper has an alleged net worth of $45 million.

Common's net worth in 2024 reflects his multifaceted musician, actor, and writer career. The rapper has been in the entertainment industry for over three and has released numerous hit albums.

