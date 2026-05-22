Ebuka Uchendu has shared how he secretly battled smoking addiction for over a decade before finally quitting

The BBNaija host disclosed that by the time he got to university, he was already consuming two packs of cigarettes daily

His revelation comes months after fans admired his emotional re-proposal to wife Cynthia during their 10th wedding anniversary trip to Rome

Popular Nigerian media personality and Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has opened up about his past struggle with smoking addiction.

The stylish TV presenter made the revelation during a recent appearance on the Mentality podcast.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu says he secretly battled smoking addiction for over a decade before finally quitting. Photos: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Source: Instagram

According to Ebuka, his smoking journey started as far back as junior secondary school.

“I started smoking in JSS3, I smoked for 13 years, by the time I got to the university, I was already smoking two packs a day,” he said.

Interestingly, Ebuka’s revelation comes just months after he melted hearts online with a romantic gesture to his wife, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu.

In February, the media personality celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a luxury trip to Rome and Vatican City.

During the vacation, Ebuka surprised fans after sharing a video showing the moment he proposed to Cynthia all over again at St. Peter’s Square.

The touching clip showed him kneeling with a ring box in hand as stunned tourists watched the emotional moment unfold.

Cynthia appeared visibly shocked before eventually bursting into laughter and saying yes once again.

The romantic gesture earned admiration online, with many describing the couple as one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity marriages.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Ebuka's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Saliu_ade stated:

"2019–2021 was one of the craziest eras for peer pressure. People weren’t just pushed into one bad habit anymore it became sm0king, drinking, drvgs, and reckless lifestyles all at once. The pandemic gave people more time freedom and funding to explore unhealthy habits. If you survived that period without getting lost in it, honestly you did well for yourself."

@Abdulrasheed_YK noted:

"One thing with smokers is that, at first, they think they are hard guys, not knowing that they are pkaing themselves slowly and steadily."

@manlike37512 commented:

"Omo I thank God for my mom I love you mom I would have been in rehab or about to come out of rehab but she didn’t give up on me until I changed and now I’m clean. Looking back now and all I can say is thank you lord and thank you mommy and myself for believing I could do it!"

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu says that by the time he got to university, he was already consuming two packs of cigarettes daily. Photo: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Source: Instagram

Ebuka speaks on Ini Edo's alleged wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu claimed that the alleged wedding of Nollywood actress Ini Edo was not true.

He said that it was a series - My Fairy Tale Wedding - which features the movie star as the lead character. Other role interpreters featured are Caroline Hutchings, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Tina Mba, Ramsey Nouah Jnr, and Ayo Mogaji, among others.

According to the 42-year-old, who is notable for hosting the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, Ini's fans did not read the part where the actress shared that her "wedding" was a series.

Source: Legit.ng