A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her medical laboratory science studies at the University of Ibadan

She shared how she had gained admission into the University of Ibadan through direct entry, and her admission struggle

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady, Mabel Aruwajoye, narrated her academic journey as she finally graduated from the University of Ibadan.

She shared how she struggled to gain admission as she graduated from secondary school at 12 years old.

A UI medical student who left secondary school at 12 bags a degree and shares her story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Mabel Aruwajoye

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan medical student shares academic struggle

On her LinkedIn page, Mabel Aruwajoye shared that she graduated as the best graduating student from her secondary school at the age of 12.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"From a 12-year-old BGS in Secondary School to a Licensed Medical Laboratory Scientist. It started with rejection. Fresh out of secondary school in 2018, watching mates gain admission while I didn't, despite passing the cutoff. My parents refused to let me stay home , A Levels it was.

"Cambridge A Levels at Educonsult was a rough start, but a guardian angel, Mr. Peters Abiodun, redirected me to EAC where I finished with an A*AB in 2020. I was certain my path was set , until God rerouted it entirely.

"In 2021, I gained admission into the University of Ibadan, the First and the Best, to study Biomedical Laboratory Science via Direct Entry (200L). The journey was anything but smooth. Second semester of 200L shook my confidence. 300L clinical year at UCH demanded everything I had.

"400L brought a malaria scare days before my First Professional Exam , I passed with Distinction anyway. I held onto that and kept going. 500L led me to Chemical Pathology, where I found my footing. My final semester research on toxicology , manually running 3 parameters on 60 samples in 2 days , tested my limits completely.

"The financial strain was real, but my family never let me fall. And when it all came together, I walked away with a Distinction in my Final Professional Exam too.

"Two professional exams. Two Distinctions. A 2:1 degree. And a license. 8 years after secondary school, I am a 21 years old licensed Medical Laboratory Scientist of the First and the Best.

"NOW ITS MLSct. Aruwajoye Mabel Praises B.MLS Chemical Pathology (Ibadan), AMLSCN To God, my parents, siblings, supervisor, friends, roommate, and specialty mates, thank you for making this possible. It can only be GOD."

A lady bags medical degree 8 years after secondary school. Photo: LinkedIn/ Mabel Aruwajoye

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail medical student's academic journey

Emmanuel Ikojo said:

"Congratulations, I celebrate you Mabel Aruwajoye."

Elizabeth Ademosu said:

"Congratulations, scientist. The sky is your starting point."

Blossom Chukwuma said:

"Congratulations, scientist!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng