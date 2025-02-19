Chief Keef's net worth reflects how he revolutionised the hip-hop scene

Chief Keef is an American Chicago drill artist and producer. He is best known as one of the pioneers of the rap subgenre. Explore Chief Keef's net worth and his journey to success since his breakthrough in 2010.

Chief Keef wearing a red LA cap and denim jacket with skulls, outdoors (R) and in a black bandana, white tank top, and gold chains, indoors (L). Photo: @chieffkeeffsossa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Chief Keef's real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart .

. He was born and raised in Chicago's South Side, Illinois, United States.

He has released several albums and songs including hit singles; I Don't Like and Love Sosa .

including hit singles; and . As of 2025, he has accumulated an alleged net worth of between $250,000 and $4 million.

Chief Keef earns his income through music sales, streams and clothing lines.

His businesses and investments include Glory Boyz Entertainment (GBE), Glo Gang, and 43B.

Profile summary

Full name Keith Farrelle Cozart Nickname Chief Keef, Sosa, BigGucci Sosa Gender Male Date of birth 15 August 1995 Age 29 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 183 Height in feet 6'0" Weight in pounds 166 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Alfonso Cozart, Lolita Carter Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Pretty Mesha Children 9 Education Dulles Elementary School Banner High School Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts Profession Rapper, producer Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram, Threads, Facebook, TikTok, X(Twitter)

What is Chief Keef's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and TheRichest, Keef has an alleged net worth of between $250,000 and $4 million. The drill rapper who appears on Forbes' top 50 rappers of all time list earns his income through music sales, performances and businesses such as his label, Glory Boyz Entertainment (GBE).

Top five facts about American rapper, Chief Keef. Photo: @chieffkeeffsossa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Chief Keef make per show?

Like many performing artists, Sosa charges for private and corporate appearances, performances and events. His booking prices range between $75,000 and $149,999.

What properties does Chief Keef own?

The Chicago native's success is evident in the properties he currently owns. His $14 million Los Angeles residence is a 5,000-square-foot property with five master bedrooms, a pool, and an extended yard.

According to Gigwise, his first piece of property was a $1.1 million mansion. In 2014, he had to leave his 6-bedroom and 6-bathroom mansion due to rent arrears.

The American rapper owns many luxury vehicles such as a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Mercedes AMG G63, a MOPAR RedEye Challenger, a Lamborghini SVJ, and a Ferrari SF90. In 2023, he wowed fans with a Scooby Doo-inspired Lamborghini Urus.

Chief Keef performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Source: Getty Images

Chief Keef's age and background

Keith Farrelle Cozart is 29 years as of 2025. He was born on 15 August 1995 to Alfonso Cozart and Lolita Carter in the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Keef was raised by his grandmother, Margaret Carter in Parkway Garden Homes, also known as O'Block or Wiiic City in Washington Park. He has two siblings; a sister and a brother.

He attended Dulles Elementary School and the Banner School in Chicago's South Side. He later joined the Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts where he dropped out at the age of 15.

Career progress

As early as five years old, Keef had begun rapping and taping his music with his mother's karaoke machine. In December 2011, he was placed under house arrest in his grandmother's house for a gun charge. While under house arrest, he released his first viral music videos.

Soon after, his music began getting the attention of big hitters in the field such as Larry Jackson of Interscope Records, Birdman, T.I. and Jeezy. In 2013, he signed a three-album contract with Interscope Records worth $6 million. At the time, Keef's earnings were received by his legal guardian, Margaret Carter as he was a minor.

Although his 2012 original hit, I Don’t Like was deleted on YouTube, it was picked up and remixed by Kanye West. Since then, the iconic rapper has released numerous singles and featured songs.

Discography

As per his Spotify profile, Chief Keef has released hundreds of songs in over forty albums. His first album, Finally Rich was released in 2012 at the age of seventeen with twelve songs.

At the start of his career, his song, Love Sosa hit the Billboard Hot 100 charts and has attracted 98.7 million listens on SoundCloud as of 2025. On Spotify, the song has attracted over 849 million listeners at the time of writing.

Song title Release date Peak Billboard Hot 100 position Weeks on chart Bean 28 March 2020 19 2 All The Parties 21 October 2023 26 2 Love Sosa 29 December 2012 56 14 I Don't Like 8 September 2012 73 3

What business does Chief Keef own?

Keef has solidified his place as the godfather of Chicago drill music. By founding the Glory Boyz Entertainment record label and later, Glo Gang, he has helped shape the Chicago music scene and grow his income. With top artists like Fredo Santana, Tadoe, Capo, Ballout, and Lil Reese, GLE brings in substantial revenue through music sales and streaming.

In 2022, Keef partnered with RBC and BMG Records to start a new label, 43B (Forget Everybody). His first artist on the label is Ride Wit Da Fye rapper, Lil Gnar.

Through the Glory Boyz Entertainment record, the rapper started the Glo Gang clothing line, which is now Glo Gang Worldwide. The line's revenue comes from sales of T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and other Glo Gang merchandise.

The Love Sosa hitmaker has created two fashion collections with True Religion. True Religion Fein focused on creating unique denim jackets, jeans, T-shirts, sweatpants and hoodies with characteristic flames, cartoon skulls, hearts, and quotes. His second collection is Bad Weather, which features heavyweight fabrics, stacked denim, vintage dyes, and unique textures.

Who is Chief Keef's wife?

At the time of writing, the rapper is not married. There is growing public speculation suggesting that he may be romantically involved with Pound Town rapper, Sexyy Red.

FAQs

What is Chief Keef famous for? He is a Chicago-based drill and trap artist. What is Chief Keef's real name? The rapper's formal name is Keith Farrelle Cozart. How old is Chief Keef? He is 29 years old as of 2025 and his zodiac sign is Leo. How tall is Chief Keef? The American music artist is 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall. When did Chief Keef start rapping? The musical prodigy began rapping at five years old. Is Chief Keef from O'Block? He is one of the famous O'Block residents. Why is Chief Keef called Sosa? The nickname, Sosa originated from a drug lord, Alejandro Sosa. Who is Chief Keef's daughter? Keef's firstborn daughter is Kayden Kash Cozart, Kay Kay.

Chief Keef's net worth is a true reflection of the time, talent, dedication and hard work he has poured into his career. Since the early 2000s, he has entertained fans worldwide and accumulated significant wealth.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Nelly's net worth. The legendary rapper and singer has built a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Nelly, also known as Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. began his musical career in the 1990s. He has since then ventured into entrepreneurship with investments in businesses such as Derrty Entertainment, Vokal, Apple Bottoms, MoShine and others. Read for all the details of his financial success.

Source: Legit.ng