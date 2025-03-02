The rise of Tee Grizzley and how he took over the rap game

Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr., popularly known as Tee Grizzley, is an American rapper and songwriter. He gained prominence in 2016 with his debut single, First Day Out, which went viral and earned millions of views on YouTube. He is also known for hit tracks like Colors, Evictions, From the D to the A and Don't Even Trip featuring Moneybagg Yo.

Tee Grizzley at Pangaea Studios in Atlanta, Georgia (L). Tee Grizzley at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia (R). Photo: Paras Griffin, Prince Williams (modified by author)

He has released multiple projects, including Activated (2018), which was Grammy-nominated.

(2018), which was The rapper has collaborated with influential artists such as Lil Durk, Meek Mill, and Chris Brown.

such as Lil Durk, Meek Mill, and Chris Brown. Tee Grizzley served time in jail for armed robbery and home invasion but turned his life around through music after his release.

for armed robbery and home invasion but turned his life around through music after his release. He has been married to My'Eisha Agnew since 2023, and they share a son.

Profile summary

Full name Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr. Famous as Tee Grizzley Gender Male Date of birth 23 March 1994 Age 30 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 93 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Latoya Perry Siblings Marcellus Wallace Marital status Married Wife My'Eisha Agnew Children 1 Education Michigan State University Profession Rapper, songwriter Net worth $5 million Instagram @teegrizzley X (Twitter) @TeeGrizzley Facebook TikTok @tee_grizzley Twitch @teegrizzley

Tee Grizzley’s biography

Grizzley was born Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr. in Detroit, Michigan, United States, where he still lives. His grandmother raised him while his parents were in and out of prison.

In 2011, his mother, Latoya Perry, was arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison for substance trafficking and was released in late 2020. His father was killed in 2012. The rapper grew up alongside his younger brother, Marcellus Wallace, who is also a rapper, professionally as Baby Grizzley.

After graduating from high school, Tee Grizzley attended Michigan State University, becoming the first member of his family in generations to go to college. While at the university, he studied finance and accounting but did not graduate. Struggling financially, he resorted to stealing from other students' dorm rooms, which ultimately led to his arrest.

Fast five facts about Tee Grizzley. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images (modified by author)

How old is Tee Grizzley?

As of February 2025, the popular rapper is 30 years old. He was born on 23 March 1994. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Career highlights

Tee Grizzley's passion for music began while in middle school. He created the musical group All Stars Ball Hard (ASBH) alongside his three friends, JR, Po, and Lee, and they started uploading their songs to YouTube.

On 12 April 2017, during an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed how he started rapping. He said:

I started rapping when I was young, like 12, 11. But I wasn’t really talking about nothing and it didn’t really get me nowhere. But then when I got locked up and I saw all these other people winning; Meeks, Future, Drake and all these people, I was like, something’s gotta change. So I just started telling my story. I wasn’t trying to be like them, I was just like, lemme tell my story.

Tee gained recognition with his breakout single First Day Out, released in 2016 shortly after his release from prison. The song's success led to his signing with 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records.

Tee Grizzley released his debut mixtape, My Moment, in 2017. He achieved more recognition with singles, such as From the D to the A featuring Lil Yachty, which received a double platinum certification. His debut studio album, Activated, released in 2018, peaked at number ten on the Billboard 200.

Rapper Tee Grizzley at ABEL 7th annual Back to School With Lil Durk at Kipp Atlanta Collegiate on 4 August 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Tee Grizzley's fourth album, Tee's Coney Island, released in 2023, garnered critical and commercial acclaim. The album's lead single, IDGAF, featuring Chris Brown and Mariah the Scientist, entered the Billboard Hot 100. His recent album, Post Traumatic, was released on 4 October 2024 and features artists such as Future, G Herbo, Hunxho, J. Cole, and Mariah the Scientist.

Grizzley is also an avid gamer, streaming on Twitch since 2020. He regularly streams his gameplay, interacts with fans, and posts highlights on his YouTube channel. His content includes a mix of Grand Theft Auto V role-play, Call of Duty gameplay, and other popular games.

What is Tee Grizzley’s net worth?

According to HotNewHipHop, the American entertainer has an alleged net worth of $5 million. He has amassed this wealth through his music career, including album sales, streaming royalties, and performances. He also earns through streaming on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

In a 2022 podcast interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Tee Grizzley explained how he earns money from gaming:

I stream it on Twitch, right? I get paid from Twitch. I take the Twitch videos that are already streamed, [and] put it on YouTube. Get paid from the two, and I get paid from the server. Then you got sponsorships, you got ads.

Who is Tee Grizzley’s wife?

The Detroit-based rapper is married to My'Eisha Agnew. They got engaged in January 2022 and married in 2023. My'Eisha Agnew is an American model, rapper, and social media influencer. She runs a YouTube channel called The Grizzlies, where she often shares glimpses of her family life.

The couple has a son named Terry Wallace III, born in February 2021.

My'Eisha Grizzley and Tee Grizzley at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on 30 June 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Prince Williams

How tall is Tee Grizzley?

The American Twitch gamer stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 205 pounds or 93 kilograms.

FAQs

What is Tee Grizzley’s real name? The rapper’s real name is Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr. Where is Tee Grizzley from? He was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States. What is Tee Grizzley’s age? The American entertainer is 30 years old as of February 2025. He was born on 23 March 1994. What made Tee Grizzley famous? The rapper became famous after releasing his debut single, First Day Out, in November 2016. Does Tee Grizzley have a sibling? Tee has a young brother named Marcellus Wallace. Who is Tee Grizzley’s wife? He is married to Agnew, and they have a son, born in February 2021. What is Tee Grizzley’s net worth? The rapper has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Where does Tee Grizzley live? The American entertainer currently resides in Detroit, Michigan, United States.

Tee Grizzley has made a name for himself in the music industry. He has released numerous hit songs, such as First Day Out, Colors, No Effort, and From the D to the A. The rapper was formerly a musical group All Stars Ball Hard (ASBH) member. Before embarking on a rapping career, he served a jail sentence of about three years for armed robbery.

