How Sammy Wilk's net worth skyrocketed from social media to stardom

Celebrity biographies

by  Naomi Karina 5 min read

Sammy Wilk first gained fame on Vine in 2013, collaborating with Jack & Jack and Nash Grier, before making a name for himself in music. Some of his hits include Keep It In The Middle, Don't Worry, and Aye Ma. Alongside his music career, he earns from brand endorsements and a clothing business. With these ventures, Sammy Wilk's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Sammy Wilk looks on in a green t-shirt (L) and winking in a checked shirt (R)
Sammy Wilk looks on in a green t-shirt (L) and winking in a checked shirt (R). Photo: @sammywilk (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Sammy Wilk's net worth has reached the million-dollar mark.
  • Sammy rose to stardom in 2013 after posting Vine videos on his YouTube channel.
  • Wilkison owns a clothing line named W.I.L.K, which deals in hoodies, hats and T-shirts.
  • The internet personality has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram and $1 million followers, on X (Twitter).
  • The American singer and songwriter released his debut EP, Ready For War in 2016.

Profile summary

Real nameSamuel Howard Wilkinson
NicknameSammy Wilk
GenderMale
Date of birth11 December 1995
Age29 years old (as of February 2025)
Zodiac signSagittarius
Place of birthOmaha, Nebraska, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'9"
Height in centimetres175
Weight in pounds148
Weight in kilograms67
Shoe size9 (US)
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
MotherLori Wilkinson
FatherDave Wilkinson
Siblings3
Relationship statusDating
GirlfriendCorinna Kopf
SchoolWestside High School
ProfessionSocial media influencer, singer-songwriter, entrepreneur
Net worth $1 million
Instagram @sammywilk
X (Twitter)@sammywilk

What is Sammy Wilk's net worth?

According to National Today and other similar sources, the American social media personality is allegedly worth $1 million. He makes his money primarily from his music and promoting various brands. Sam also makes money from selling merch from his clothing business, W.I.L.K.clothing and Merchbar.

Sam Wilk's family background

The social media influencer was born on 11 December 1995 in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

Quick facts about Sammy Wilk
Top five facts about Sammy Wilk. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Samuel's parents are Dave and Lori Wilkinson. He has three siblings, one brother, Benny, and two sisters: Annie and Emily. Emily is married to Baker, a quarterback NFL player for the Cleveland Browns.

Sammy Wilk attended Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He later moved to Los Angeles, California to concentrate on his creative talents.

What does Sammy Wilk do for a living?

Sammy Wilk is a social media influencer, singer-songwriter, and entrepreneur. He started his career on social media in 2013 on Vine. Wilk gained followers after collaborating with creators like Nash Grier and Jack & Jack and Nash Grier.

In 2014, he joined other social media influencers on the MAGCON tour. He has amassed a substantial following on social media with 1.6 million followers on his Instagram account. His X (Twitter) account has a million followers.

As a social media influencer, he has worked with various brands, including Mudd, SourPatch Kids, Cocowhite, and eVoy.

Sammy Wilk posing at the DKNY 30th Anniversary party
Sammy Wilk attends the DKNY 30th Anniversary party at ST. Ann's Warehouse on September 09, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

As a singer and songwriter, Sam began his career in 2014 when he released music alongside artist Skate Maloley under the alias Sammy & Skate. They released hits like Nothing To a King and Wassup.

Sam debuted his solo career in July 2015, releasing a pop-reggae sing titled Aye Ma. His debut album, Ready For War, was released in 2016. The American singer has released hit singles like Light Up, Issues, Doesn't Make Sense, and Let It Go, Way Up.

Sam Wilk is an entrepreneur. He owns a clothing line, WILK, which sells exclusively online and pop-up shops. Some of the merch that he sells includes hoodies, hats, and t-shirts. In addition, Wilk is also a philanthropist. He created the WILK Project to raise money and awareness for Sierra Leone kids interested in music and art.

Where does Sammy Wilk live?

Sammy lives in Los Los Angeles, California. According to Flaunt Magazine, he split his time between his apartment for six months and Kylie Jenner’s house for the other six months, as she was a friend of his girlfriend. He shared:

When I moved out to LA, I had a girlfriend at the time. I was living 6 months at my 2-bedroom apartment, then living 6 months at her friend’s house which is Kylie Jenner’s. When I first moved out here, I was living at Kylie Jenner’s for 6 months out of the year. She’s a homegirl of mine now but first moving out here, it was a trip. This is a really crazy lifestyle.

Does Sammy Wilk have a kid?

No, the internet personality does not have a child. However, he often posts himself with his nephew on social media.

FAQs

  1. Who is Sammy Wilk? He is an American social media personality, singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist.
  2. How did Sammy Wilk get famous? Sammy Wilk rose to fame in 2013 on Vine, collaborating with creators like Jack & Jack and Nash Grier.
  3. Where is Sammy Wilk from? He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
  4. How old is Sammy Wilk? The internet personality is 29 years old as of February 2025. He was born on 11 December 1995.
  5. Who are Sammy Wilk's parents? Samuel's parents are Dave and Lori Wilkinson.
  6. How much is Sammy Wilk worth? According to National Today and other similar sources, the American singer is allegedly worth $1 million.
  7. Was Sammy Wilk in Magcon? Yes, he was on the MAGCON tour.
  8. Who is Sammy Wilk's kid? The American celebrity does not have a child. However, he posts himself with his nephew on social media.

Sammy Wilk has transitioned from social media fame to music stardom, building a substantial net worth along the way. The internet personality and singer has accumulated a substantial following on social media. In addition to his music career, he boosts his income through brand promotions and his clothing business.

Legit.ng published an article about the love life of Bryson Dechambeau, a professional golfer from the United States. He plays in the LIV Golf League and previously played on the PGA Tour, winning the 2020 and 2024 US Open. Many fans have been intrigued by his golf prowess and would like to know more about his love life, especially his wife.

Bryson DeChambeau was born in Modesto, California, United States. He developed a passion for golf at a young age and is often called "The Scientist" of golf. Find out more about his love life and whether he is married.

Source: Legit.ng

