How Sammy Wilk's net worth skyrocketed from social media to stardom

Sammy Wilk first gained fame on Vine in 2013, collaborating with Jack & Jack and Nash Grier, before making a name for himself in music. Some of his hits include Keep It In The Middle, Don't Worry, and Aye Ma. Alongside his music career, he earns from brand endorsements and a clothing business. With these ventures, Sammy Wilk's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Sammy Wilk looks on in a green t-shirt (L) and winking in a checked shirt (R). Photo: @sammywilk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Sammy Wilk's net worth has reached the million-dollar mark.

Sammy rose to stardom in 2013 after posting Vine videos on his YouTube channel.

after posting Vine videos on his YouTube channel. Wilkison owns a clothing line named W.I.L.K , which deals in hoodies, hats and T-shirts.

, which deals in hoodies, hats and T-shirts. The internet personality has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram and $1 million followers, on X (Twitter).

followers on Instagram and followers, on X (Twitter). The American singer and songwriter released his debut EP, Ready For War in 2016.

Profile summary

Real name Samuel Howard Wilkinson Nickname Sammy Wilk Gender Male Date of birth 11 December 1995 Age 29 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Omaha, Nebraska, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lori Wilkinson Father Dave Wilkinson Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Corinna Kopf School Westside High School Profession Social media influencer, singer-songwriter, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Instagram @sammywilk X (Twitter) @sammywilk

What is Sammy Wilk's net worth?

According to National Today and other similar sources, the American social media personality is allegedly worth $1 million. He makes his money primarily from his music and promoting various brands. Sam also makes money from selling merch from his clothing business, W.I.L.K.clothing and Merchbar.

Sam Wilk's family background

The social media influencer was born on 11 December 1995 in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

Top five facts about Sammy Wilk. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Samuel's parents are Dave and Lori Wilkinson. He has three siblings, one brother, Benny, and two sisters: Annie and Emily. Emily is married to Baker, a quarterback NFL player for the Cleveland Browns.

Sammy Wilk attended Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He later moved to Los Angeles, California to concentrate on his creative talents.

What does Sammy Wilk do for a living?

Sammy Wilk is a social media influencer, singer-songwriter, and entrepreneur. He started his career on social media in 2013 on Vine. Wilk gained followers after collaborating with creators like Nash Grier and Jack & Jack and Nash Grier.

In 2014, he joined other social media influencers on the MAGCON tour. He has amassed a substantial following on social media with 1.6 million followers on his Instagram account. His X (Twitter) account has a million followers.

As a social media influencer, he has worked with various brands, including Mudd, SourPatch Kids, Cocowhite, and eVoy.

Sammy Wilk attends the DKNY 30th Anniversary party at ST. Ann's Warehouse on September 09, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

As a singer and songwriter, Sam began his career in 2014 when he released music alongside artist Skate Maloley under the alias Sammy & Skate. They released hits like Nothing To a King and Wassup.

Sam debuted his solo career in July 2015, releasing a pop-reggae sing titled Aye Ma. His debut album, Ready For War, was released in 2016. The American singer has released hit singles like Light Up, Issues, Doesn't Make Sense, and Let It Go, Way Up.

Sam Wilk is an entrepreneur. He owns a clothing line, WILK, which sells exclusively online and pop-up shops. Some of the merch that he sells includes hoodies, hats, and t-shirts. In addition, Wilk is also a philanthropist. He created the WILK Project to raise money and awareness for Sierra Leone kids interested in music and art.

Where does Sammy Wilk live?

Sammy lives in Los Los Angeles, California. According to Flaunt Magazine, he split his time between his apartment for six months and Kylie Jenner’s house for the other six months, as she was a friend of his girlfriend. He shared:

When I moved out to LA, I had a girlfriend at the time. I was living 6 months at my 2-bedroom apartment, then living 6 months at her friend’s house which is Kylie Jenner’s. When I first moved out here, I was living at Kylie Jenner’s for 6 months out of the year. She’s a homegirl of mine now but first moving out here, it was a trip. This is a really crazy lifestyle.

Does Sammy Wilk have a kid?

No, the internet personality does not have a child. However, he often posts himself with his nephew on social media.

FAQs

Who is Sammy Wilk? He is an American social media personality, singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist. How did Sammy Wilk get famous? Sammy Wilk rose to fame in 2013 on Vine, collaborating with creators like Jack & Jack and Nash Grier. Where is Sammy Wilk from? He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. How old is Sammy Wilk? The internet personality is 29 years old as of February 2025. He was born on 11 December 1995. Who are Sammy Wilk's parents? Samuel's parents are Dave and Lori Wilkinson. How much is Sammy Wilk worth? According to National Today and other similar sources, the American singer is allegedly worth $1 million. Was Sammy Wilk in Magcon? Yes, he was on the MAGCON tour. Who is Sammy Wilk's kid? The American celebrity does not have a child. However, he posts himself with his nephew on social media.

Sammy Wilk has transitioned from social media fame to music stardom, building a substantial net worth along the way. The internet personality and singer has accumulated a substantial following on social media. In addition to his music career, he boosts his income through brand promotions and his clothing business.

