A youth corps member who was posted to the University of Ibadan has shared his NYSC experience after his POP

The individual mentioned that he served in one of the departments at the institution and was also the CDS President

In the video, he displayed the two items he received during his passing-out parade after the conclusion of his NYSC

A corps member who was posted to the University of Ibadan (UI) to serve at the Department of Biomedical Engineering has shared his experience as he bagged two major awards during his NYSC service year.

The young man stated in a viral post that he graduated from Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) as the overall best graduating student with an impressive CGPA of 4.82/5.0.

Corps member celebrates POP, displays items given at University of Ibadan. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Emoemi Magi, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Twitter

Corps member shares experience at University of Ibadan

He revealed that during his graduation, he received several awards and became a graduate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), among other professional bodies.

Emoemi Magi wrote on LinkedIn:

"From the Overall Best Graduating Student to Corps President, 'The Arc is Complete.'"

"Some people peak once. I decided to peak twice."

"At graduation, I walked away as the Overall Best Graduating Student of the institution, OAUSTECH, with a CGPA of 4.82/5.0. This led to my receiving 12 prizes, including the Mrs. Josephine Ajua Ahonaruogho Prize."

"I am now also a proud Graduate Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), a Graduate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), and a member of the International Association of Engineers (IAENG). That was the academic summit."

He went on to recount his NYSC journey and how he emerged as the president of his CDS group.

Emoemi Magi continued:

"Then NYSC happened. I was posted to the University of Ibadan to serve at the Department of Biomedical Engineering."

"I began as General Secretary of the Environmental and Sanitation Syndicate, Ibadan North II, where I set a standard for outreach activity reporting that earned recognition from the Local Government Inspector (LGI)."

"My reports documented every community outreach we executed. They were visually structured, fully formatted, and designed to communicate impact clearly. That's what happens when an engineer takes notes."

"I later became the CDS Group President. Every CDS day, I stood before my fellow corps members and delivered prepared enlightenment talks on relevant topics. I did it consistently, week after week."

"So when the NYSC State Coordinator visited, the choice of who would deliver the vote of thanks was never really a debate, even in the presence of the CDS Coordinator and the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO). Reputation had already made the decision."

"Months after being posted to the University of Ibadan for his NYSC service, he explained that while he did not receive academic awards, he was honoured with community development and leadership awards."

NYSC corps member at University of Ibadan shares experience after passing out parade. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Emoemi Magi

Source: Twitter

The brilliant graduate who recently concluded his NYSC programme spoke about the awards he received during his Passing Out Parade and the contributions he made during his service year.

Corps member flaunts his multiple awards

He added:

"Today, at my Passing Out Parade, I didn't collect academic awards. I collected leadership and community development awards, and that distinction means everything to me."

"The academic boy had already been celebrated. Today, the leader was."

"On the research side, the work never stopped either:

"📄 1 paper published"

"📨 3 papers submitted to international conferences"

"✍🏾 3 more papers in preparation"

"🚪 A door has quietly opened toward doctoral research, and I'm paying attention."

"I have refined my academic journey to its highest level and am still refining it. I have refined my leadership journey to its highest level and am still refining it. Now, I step into life fully ready."

"The khaki is off. The next chapter has no uniform. Just vision, discipline, and work."

"None of this happened in isolation. I want to specially thank Engr. Babatunde Iyaomolere, PhD, and Dr. Patrick Taiwo Ogunboyo, PhD, my lecturers who opened doors for me in my research journey and believed in my work early.

"And to my dear friend, Racheal Olaniyi, GMNSE, GNIEEE, GMAPWEN, thank you for showing up in the moments when I was at my lowest. You kept me standing."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, Oyindamola Adegoke, shared how she finally graduated from the University of Ibadan after years of trying to gain admission.

She said she finished secondary school in 2015 and wrote UTME four different times before she was finally admitted to study Medical Laboratory Science.

University of Ibadan Pharmacy graduate wins award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man left Obafemi Awolowo University while he was in his third year and later gained admission to study Physiotherapy at the University of Ibadan.

He worked hard in his new course and graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan. The young man was also named the second-best graduating student in his class.

Source: Legit.ng