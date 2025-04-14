15 greatest Motown artists who shaped the soul and R&B scene

Motown is an iconic record label that gave birth to some of the greatest artists ever. Their voices and sounds still resonate across generations. Some iconic Motown artists whose voices continue to echo in the hearts of the soul and R&B music lovers include The Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, and Diana Ross.

Diana Ross, Rick James, and Mary Wells are among the greatest Motown artists. Photo: Paul Natkin (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Motown is a record label founded by Berry Gordy Jr. in 1959 in Detroit, Michigan .

. The legendary Motown artists include The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and The Jackson 5.

Motown was instrumental in shaping the evolution of R&B, soul, and pop music, particularly during the 1960s and 1970s.

Who are the most famous Motown artists?

This list of the most famous Motown artists who shaped the soul and R&B scene is based on a combination of factors such as chart performance, cultural impact, longevity, critical acclaim, innovation, influence on future artists, and public recognition. It is unordered and features late and living artists.

Name/band Notable songs Marvin Gaye Sexual Healing, Can I Get A Witness Stevie Wonder Isn't She Lovely, Superstition The Supremes Baby Love, I Hear a Symphony The Commodores Nightshift, Brick House The Four Tops It's the Same Old Song, Ain't No Woman Mary Wells My Guy, Laughing Boy The Jackson 5 I Want You Back, I'll Be There The Temptations My Girl, I Wish It Would Rain The Originals Raise the Dead, Baby, I'm For Real Smokey Robinson & The Miracles Shop Around, Ooo Baby Baby Gladys Knight & The Pips Love Overboard, On and On Diana Ross Endless Love, I'm Coming Out The Isley Brothers Between the Sheets, Groove With You Rick James Mary Jane, Fire and Desire Eddie Kendricks My Girl, If You Let Me

1. Marvin Gaye

Singer Marvin Gaye attended the Grammy Awards 1983. Photo: Armando Gallo

Full name: Marvin Pentz Gaye Jr.

Marvin Pentz Gaye Jr. Date of birth: 2 April 1939

2 April 1939 Age at death: 44 years old

44 years old Date of death: 1 April 1984

1 April 1984 Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Washington, D.C., United States Profession: Singer-songwriter, record producer

Marvin Gaye was an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential Motown artists ever. He played a key role in defining the Motown sound of the 1960s, starting as an in-house session musician and eventually rising to prominence as a solo artist.

Marvin was nicknamed "Prince of Motown" and "Prince of Soul". His hit tracks include Let's Get It On, Mercy Mercy Me, and Distant Lover. The R&B singer was shot dead by his dad on 1 April 1984.

2. Stevie Wonder

Musician Stevie Wonder performs during the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Photo: Jacek Boczarski

Full name: Stevland Hardaway Morris

Stevland Hardaway Morris Date of birth: 13 May 1950

13 May 1950 Age: 74 years old (as of April 2025)

74 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Saginaw, Michigan, United States

Saginaw, Michigan, United States Profession: Singer-songwriter, record producer

Stevie Wonder is also one of the greatest Motown artists of all time. He is an American-Ghanaian singer-songwriter and record producer. His single Fingertips was a number 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1963, when he was 13. Stevie is best recognised for hit songs such as Part-Time Lover, Master Blaster, and Sir Duke.

3. The Supremes

Mary Wilson, Diana Ross, and Florence Ballard (1943-1976), all founding members of Motown Records' the Supremes, perform on "Ready Steady Go!. Photo: Jeff Hochberg (modified by author)

Origin: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Debut year: 1959

1959 Genre: R&B/Soul

The Supremes is an iconic girl group formed in 1959 in Detroit, Michigan, originally known as the Primettes. Florence Ballard, Diane (later known as Diana) Ross, Mary Wilson, and Betty McGlown were the original members of the band, with McGlown later being replaced by Barbara Martin.

They were the first Motown group to break into mainstream crossover success, scoring 12 number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with iconic songs like Stop! In the Name of Love, Where Did Our Love Go, and You Can't Hurry Love.

4. The Commodores

Commodores singers, William King, J.D. Nicholas and Walter Orange perform during Jazz All-Stars 2016 at Grammy Park. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Origin: Tuskegee, Alabama, United States

Tuskegee, Alabama, United States Debut year: 1968

1968 Genre: R&B/Soul

Another great Motown artist is The Commodores, an American funk and soul iconic band. Their peak success came in the late 1970s and early 1980s, during which Lionel Richie served as co-lead vocalist.

The group consistently ruled the charts with numerous top-10 hits, including several that reached number one. Some of the band's hit songs include Easy, Three Times a Lady, and Nightshift.

5. The Four Tops

Alexander Morris, Lawrence Payton Jr., Ronnie McNeir, and Michael Brock of The Four Tops perform at Pickering Casino Resort. Photo: Mathew Tsang

Origin: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Debut year: 1953

1953 Genre: R&B/Soul

The Four Tops are an American vocal group that originated in Detroit, Michigan, in 1953 under the name "the Four Aims". They were one of the most commercially successful pop music groups of the 1960s and played a key role in elevating Motown Records to international prominence.

The Four Tops' most iconic and lasting hits include Reach Out I’ll Be There, Can’t Help Myself, and Bernadette. One of the most extraordinary qualities of The Four Tops was the enduring stability of their original lineup—Levi Stubbs, Abdul "Duke" Fakir, Renaldo "Obie" Benson, and Lawrence Payton—who remained together and performed as a group for more than four decades.

6. Mary Wells

American Motown singer Mary Wells walking in the streets in London, UK. Photo: Evening Standard

Full name: Mary Esther Wells

Mary Esther Wells Date of birth: 13 May 1943

13 May 1943 Age at death: 49 years old

49 years old Date of death: 26 July 1992

26 July 1992 Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Profession: Singer

Mary Wells was among the first female black singers to sign with Motown Records, and her success played a key role in establishing the label as a dominant force in the music industry. Her notable tracks include You Beat Me to the Punch, Laughing Boy, and Your Old Stand By. Mary passed away on 26 July 1992 due to cancer of the larynx at the age of 49.

7. The Jackson 5

R&B quintet The Jackson Five pose for a portrait in the backyard of their home. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Origin: Gary, Indiana, United States

Gary, Indiana, United States Debut year: 1964

1964 Genre: Pop, R&B/Soul, funk, disco, bubblegum

The Jackson 5 is an American pop band made up of the Jackson family members. Formed in Gary, Indiana, in 1964, the original members included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael. Joe Jackson, their dad, managed the band

The Jackson 5 significantly led to Motown's expansion into the 1970s. Their signing to the label in 1968 marked a pivotal moment for Motown, as it began appealing to a younger and more diverse audience. The band's hit songs include I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save, and I'll Be There.

8. The Temptations

R&B singers Terry Weeks, Ronald Tyson, Otis Williams of The Temptations, Shelley Berger and singer Anthony Grant attend St. Joseph Center's 45th anniversary gala party. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Origin: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Debut year: 1961

1961 Genres: R&B/Soul, funk, progressive soul, psychedelic soul

The Temptations is an American vocal group formed in Detroit, Michigan, in 1961 as The Elgins. It is universally celebrated as one of the greatest artists to emerge from Motown. Their 1964 hit My Girl is one of the most iconic songs in music history. Other notable songs include Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me), and I Wish It Would Rain.

9. The Originals

Motown vocal group The Originals (L-R Hank Dixon, Freddie Gorman, C.P. Spencer and Walter Gaines) pose for a portrait in New York City, New York. Photo: James Kriegsmann

Origin: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Debut year: 1966

1966 Genre: R&B/Soul, disco

The Originals, known as "Motown's best-kept secret," was a successful R&B and soul group on the Motown label during the late 1960s and the 1970s. They were best known for supplying backing vocals for other Motown artists such as Smokey Robinson and The Temptations.

Their voices can be heard on some of Motown's most iconic hits, including Smokey Robinson’s The Tears of a Clown and The Temptations’ I Can't Get Next to You.

10. Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

Smokey Robinson with Ronnie White, Bobby Rogers and Pete Moore, collectively known as The Miracles, appear at an event for Prom Magazine. Photo: Jeff Hochberg

Origin: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Debut year: 1955

1955 Genre: R&B/Soul

As one of Motown's pioneering groups, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles played a crucial role in shaping the label’s signature sound. Smokey Robinson was the founder, the chief songwriter, and record producer. Some of the band's hit tracks include The Tracks of My Tears, Ooo Baby Baby, Shop Around, and I Second That Emotion.

11. Gladys Knight & The Pips

Musical group Gladys Knight and the Pips performing on stage in 1974. Photo: Bettmann

Origin: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Debut year: 1952

1952 Genre: R&B/Soul

Gladys Knight & the Pips were a family-based American music group from Atlanta, Georgia, known for their R&B, soul, and funk sound. They were responsible for some of the most iconic and lasting hits of the Motown era. Tracks like Midnight Train to Georgia, I Heard It Through the Grapevine, Neither One of Us, and If I Were Your Woman quickly became timeless classics.

12. Diana Ross

Diana Ross presents the award for Song of the Year at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Full name: Diana Ross

Diana Ross Date of birth: 26 March 1944

26 March 1944 Age: 81 years old (as of 2025)

81 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Profession: Singer, actress, record producer

Diana Ross is one of the female Motown artists. As the lead singer of The Supremes and a solo artist, Ross played a key role in shaping Motown's sound and transforming it into a global phenomenon. Her hit tracks include I'm Coming Out, Endless Love, Love Hangover, and Do You Know Where You're Going To. In 2012, Diana received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

13. The Isley Brothers

Ron Isley and Ernie Isley of the Isley Brothers perform onstage during the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Origin: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Debut year: 1954

1954 Genre: R&B/Soul

The Isley Brothers are an iconic band hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio. They began in the 1950s as a vocal trio consisting of brothers O'Kelly Isley Jr., Rudolph Isley, and Ronald Isley. Their time at Motown in the early 1960s was a defining chapter in their career.

During this period, they released several hit songs that helped secure their place in Motown’s history. Tracks like This Old Heart of Mine, Twist & Shout, and It's Your Thing combined the signature Motown sound with the Isley Brothers’ unique style.

14. Rick James

American musician Rick James performs onstage at the Auditorium Theater. Photo: Paul Natkin

Full name: James Ambrose Johnson Jr.

James Ambrose Johnson Jr. Date of birth: 1 February 1948

1 February 1948 Age at death: 56 years old

56 years old Date of death: 6 August 2004

6 August 2004 Place of birth: Buffalo, New York, United States

Buffalo, New York, United States Profession: singer, songwriter, record producer

Rick James was one of the most iconic Motown artists in the 1980s. He was frequently dubbed the King of Punk Funk for his unique ability to merge the rebellious energy of punk with the funk and R&B elements he expertly mastered. His famous songs under the Motown label include, Superfreak, Give It to Me Baby, Mary Jane, and You and I. Rick died on 6 August 2004 at the age of 56.

15. Eddie Kendricks

Eddie Kendricks posing for a photo smiling. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Full name: Edward James Kendrick

Edward James Kendrick Date of birth: 17 December 1939

17 December 1939 Age at death: 52 years old

52 years old Date of death: 5 October 1992

5 October 1992 Place of birth: Union Springs, Alabama, United States

Union Springs, Alabama, United States Profession: Singer-songwriter

Eddie Kendricks was also among the greatest Motown artists. He was most renowned for his role as the lead vocalist of The Temptations from 1961 until 1971. His contributions to timeless hits like The Way You Do the Things You Do, Just My Imagination, and Get Ready led to elevating The Temptations to legendary status.

As a solo artist, Kendricks recorded several hits during the 1970s, including the number-one singles Keep On Truckin and Boogie Down. He passed away on 5 October 1992 at the age of 52.

Why is it called Motown?

Motown, the legendary record label, derives its name from Detroit, its birthplace, which earned the nickname Motor City due to its key role in the automotive industry. Founder Berry Gordy Jr. selected the name to link the label's roots to the city's industrial power.

Who is Motown's biggest artist?

It is hard to determine the superstar Motown artist. However, Diana Ross and The Supremes are widely regarded as Motown's most successful artists, with 12 Billboard number-one singles to their name.

Who is considered the queen of Motown?

In the early 1960s, Mary Wells, a young Detroit native, earned the nickname “The Queen of Motown” when she scored multiple hits for the legendary record label, including her signature song, My Guy.

The greatest Motown artists shaped and defined soul and R&B with their groundbreaking sounds, lasting cultural impact, and unforgettable performances. The legacy of iconic artists like Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, and The Jackson 5 remains timeless, ensuring Motown's enduring influence.

