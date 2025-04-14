15 greatest Motown artists who shaped the soul and R&B scene
Motown is an iconic record label that gave birth to some of the greatest artists ever. Their voices and sounds still resonate across generations. Some iconic Motown artists whose voices continue to echo in the hearts of the soul and R&B music lovers include The Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, and Diana Ross.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Who are the most famous Motown artists?
- Why is it called Motown?
- Who is Motown's biggest artist?
- Who is considered the queen of Motown?
Key takeaways
- Motown is a record label founded by Berry Gordy Jr. in 1959 in Detroit, Michigan.
- The legendary Motown artists include The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and The Jackson 5.
- Motown was instrumental in shaping the evolution of R&B, soul, and pop music, particularly during the 1960s and 1970s.
Who are the most famous Motown artists?
This list of the most famous Motown artists who shaped the soul and R&B scene is based on a combination of factors such as chart performance, cultural impact, longevity, critical acclaim, innovation, influence on future artists, and public recognition. It is unordered and features late and living artists.
|Name/band
|Notable songs
|Marvin Gaye
|Sexual Healing, Can I Get A Witness
|Stevie Wonder
|Isn't She Lovely, Superstition
|The Supremes
|Baby Love, I Hear a Symphony
|The Commodores
|Nightshift, Brick House
|The Four Tops
|It's the Same Old Song, Ain't No Woman
|Mary Wells
|My Guy, Laughing Boy
|The Jackson 5
|I Want You Back, I'll Be There
|The Temptations
|My Girl, I Wish It Would Rain
|The Originals
|Raise the Dead, Baby, I'm For Real
|Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
|Shop Around, Ooo Baby Baby
|Gladys Knight & The Pips
|Love Overboard, On and On
|Diana Ross
|Endless Love, I'm Coming Out
|The Isley Brothers
|Between the Sheets, Groove With You
|Rick James
|Mary Jane, Fire and Desire
|Eddie Kendricks
|My Girl, If You Let Me
1. Marvin Gaye
- Full name: Marvin Pentz Gaye Jr.
- Date of birth: 2 April 1939
- Age at death: 44 years old
- Date of death: 1 April 1984
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
- Profession: Singer-songwriter, record producer
Marvin Gaye was an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential Motown artists ever. He played a key role in defining the Motown sound of the 1960s, starting as an in-house session musician and eventually rising to prominence as a solo artist.
Marvin was nicknamed "Prince of Motown" and "Prince of Soul". His hit tracks include Let's Get It On, Mercy Mercy Me, and Distant Lover. The R&B singer was shot dead by his dad on 1 April 1984.
2. Stevie Wonder
- Full name: Stevland Hardaway Morris
- Date of birth: 13 May 1950
- Age: 74 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Saginaw, Michigan, United States
- Profession: Singer-songwriter, record producer
Stevie Wonder is also one of the greatest Motown artists of all time. He is an American-Ghanaian singer-songwriter and record producer. His single Fingertips was a number 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1963, when he was 13. Stevie is best recognised for hit songs such as Part-Time Lover, Master Blaster, and Sir Duke.
3. The Supremes
- Origin: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Debut year: 1959
- Genre: R&B/Soul
The Supremes is an iconic girl group formed in 1959 in Detroit, Michigan, originally known as the Primettes. Florence Ballard, Diane (later known as Diana) Ross, Mary Wilson, and Betty McGlown were the original members of the band, with McGlown later being replaced by Barbara Martin.
They were the first Motown group to break into mainstream crossover success, scoring 12 number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with iconic songs like Stop! In the Name of Love, Where Did Our Love Go, and You Can't Hurry Love.
4. The Commodores
- Origin: Tuskegee, Alabama, United States
- Debut year: 1968
- Genre: R&B/Soul
Another great Motown artist is The Commodores, an American funk and soul iconic band. Their peak success came in the late 1970s and early 1980s, during which Lionel Richie served as co-lead vocalist.
The group consistently ruled the charts with numerous top-10 hits, including several that reached number one. Some of the band's hit songs include Easy, Three Times a Lady, and Nightshift.
5. The Four Tops
- Origin: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Debut year: 1953
- Genre: R&B/Soul
The Four Tops are an American vocal group that originated in Detroit, Michigan, in 1953 under the name "the Four Aims". They were one of the most commercially successful pop music groups of the 1960s and played a key role in elevating Motown Records to international prominence.
The Four Tops' most iconic and lasting hits include Reach Out I’ll Be There, Can’t Help Myself, and Bernadette. One of the most extraordinary qualities of The Four Tops was the enduring stability of their original lineup—Levi Stubbs, Abdul "Duke" Fakir, Renaldo "Obie" Benson, and Lawrence Payton—who remained together and performed as a group for more than four decades.
6. Mary Wells
- Full name: Mary Esther Wells
- Date of birth: 13 May 1943
- Age at death: 49 years old
- Date of death: 26 July 1992
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Profession: Singer
Mary Wells was among the first female black singers to sign with Motown Records, and her success played a key role in establishing the label as a dominant force in the music industry. Her notable tracks include You Beat Me to the Punch, Laughing Boy, and Your Old Stand By. Mary passed away on 26 July 1992 due to cancer of the larynx at the age of 49.
7. The Jackson 5
- Origin: Gary, Indiana, United States
- Debut year: 1964
- Genre: Pop, R&B/Soul, funk, disco, bubblegum
The Jackson 5 is an American pop band made up of the Jackson family members. Formed in Gary, Indiana, in 1964, the original members included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael. Joe Jackson, their dad, managed the band
The Jackson 5 significantly led to Motown's expansion into the 1970s. Their signing to the label in 1968 marked a pivotal moment for Motown, as it began appealing to a younger and more diverse audience. The band's hit songs include I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save, and I'll Be There.
8. The Temptations
- Origin: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Debut year: 1961
- Genres: R&B/Soul, funk, progressive soul, psychedelic soul
The Temptations is an American vocal group formed in Detroit, Michigan, in 1961 as The Elgins. It is universally celebrated as one of the greatest artists to emerge from Motown. Their 1964 hit My Girl is one of the most iconic songs in music history. Other notable songs include Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me), and I Wish It Would Rain.
9. The Originals
- Origin: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Debut year: 1966
- Genre: R&B/Soul, disco
The Originals, known as "Motown's best-kept secret," was a successful R&B and soul group on the Motown label during the late 1960s and the 1970s. They were best known for supplying backing vocals for other Motown artists such as Smokey Robinson and The Temptations.
Their voices can be heard on some of Motown's most iconic hits, including Smokey Robinson’s The Tears of a Clown and The Temptations’ I Can't Get Next to You.
10. Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
- Origin: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Debut year: 1955
- Genre: R&B/Soul
As one of Motown's pioneering groups, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles played a crucial role in shaping the label’s signature sound. Smokey Robinson was the founder, the chief songwriter, and record producer. Some of the band's hit tracks include The Tracks of My Tears, Ooo Baby Baby, Shop Around, and I Second That Emotion.
11. Gladys Knight & The Pips
- Origin: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
- Debut year: 1952
- Genre: R&B/Soul
Gladys Knight & the Pips were a family-based American music group from Atlanta, Georgia, known for their R&B, soul, and funk sound. They were responsible for some of the most iconic and lasting hits of the Motown era. Tracks like Midnight Train to Georgia, I Heard It Through the Grapevine, Neither One of Us, and If I Were Your Woman quickly became timeless classics.
12. Diana Ross
- Full name: Diana Ross
- Date of birth: 26 March 1944
- Age: 81 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Profession: Singer, actress, record producer
Diana Ross is one of the female Motown artists. As the lead singer of The Supremes and a solo artist, Ross played a key role in shaping Motown's sound and transforming it into a global phenomenon. Her hit tracks include I'm Coming Out, Endless Love, Love Hangover, and Do You Know Where You're Going To. In 2012, Diana received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
13. The Isley Brothers
- Origin: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
- Debut year: 1954
- Genre: R&B/Soul
The Isley Brothers are an iconic band hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio. They began in the 1950s as a vocal trio consisting of brothers O'Kelly Isley Jr., Rudolph Isley, and Ronald Isley. Their time at Motown in the early 1960s was a defining chapter in their career.
During this period, they released several hit songs that helped secure their place in Motown’s history. Tracks like This Old Heart of Mine, Twist & Shout, and It's Your Thing combined the signature Motown sound with the Isley Brothers’ unique style.
14. Rick James
- Full name: James Ambrose Johnson Jr.
- Date of birth: 1 February 1948
- Age at death: 56 years old
- Date of death: 6 August 2004
- Place of birth: Buffalo, New York, United States
- Profession: singer, songwriter, record producer
Rick James was one of the most iconic Motown artists in the 1980s. He was frequently dubbed the King of Punk Funk for his unique ability to merge the rebellious energy of punk with the funk and R&B elements he expertly mastered. His famous songs under the Motown label include, Superfreak, Give It to Me Baby, Mary Jane, and You and I. Rick died on 6 August 2004 at the age of 56.
15. Eddie Kendricks
- Full name: Edward James Kendrick
- Date of birth: 17 December 1939
- Age at death: 52 years old
- Date of death: 5 October 1992
- Place of birth: Union Springs, Alabama, United States
- Profession: Singer-songwriter
Eddie Kendricks was also among the greatest Motown artists. He was most renowned for his role as the lead vocalist of The Temptations from 1961 until 1971. His contributions to timeless hits like The Way You Do the Things You Do, Just My Imagination, and Get Ready led to elevating The Temptations to legendary status.
As a solo artist, Kendricks recorded several hits during the 1970s, including the number-one singles Keep On Truckin and Boogie Down. He passed away on 5 October 1992 at the age of 52.
Why is it called Motown?
Motown, the legendary record label, derives its name from Detroit, its birthplace, which earned the nickname Motor City due to its key role in the automotive industry. Founder Berry Gordy Jr. selected the name to link the label's roots to the city's industrial power.
Who is Motown's biggest artist?
It is hard to determine the superstar Motown artist. However, Diana Ross and The Supremes are widely regarded as Motown's most successful artists, with 12 Billboard number-one singles to their name.
Who is considered the queen of Motown?
In the early 1960s, Mary Wells, a young Detroit native, earned the nickname “The Queen of Motown” when she scored multiple hits for the legendary record label, including her signature song, My Guy.
The greatest Motown artists shaped and defined soul and R&B with their groundbreaking sounds, lasting cultural impact, and unforgettable performances. The legacy of iconic artists like Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, and The Jackson 5 remains timeless, ensuring Motown's enduring influence.
