A University of Ibadan (UI) agric economics graduate has shared her story as she celebrated completing her undergraduate studies

She admitted that at the time, she did not want the agricultural economics course that UI offered her, but today, she is grateful she read it

Reflecting on her academic journey, the UI graduate highlighted how studying at Nigeria's premier university impacted her life

Oluwagbemileke Elizabeth, a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, has achieved a bachelor's degree in agricultural economics.

Celebrating her academic feat on LinkedIn, an excited Elizabeth shared her graduation photoshoot, in which she rocked an academic gown and posed with an academic scroll.

Oluwagbemileke Elizabeth bagged a degree in agric economics from the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Oluwagbemileke Elizabeth

Source: UGC

UI graduate reflects on academic journey

In her LinkedIn post in December 2025, Elizabeth revealed that she had actually wanted to study nursing at the University of Ibadan, but did not meet the cut-off mark for her preferred course.

And when she was offered agric economics to study, she did not like it, but today Elizabeth is glad she studied the course, and she shared why.

According to Elizabeth, studying the course opened her eyes to the power and potential of agriculture, and how it could effect real change and along the line, she found passion, purpose and direction.

Elizabeth, who is currently doing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, highlighted some things UI did for her and some leadership positions she held. Her LinkedIn post partly read:

"Sometimes, the path you didn’t plan becomes the path you were meant to take. Hm!

"I entered the University of Ibadan hoping to study Nursing, but when the cut-off mark didn’t align, I was offered Agricultural Economics instead. At the time, I didn’t understand it… but today, I’m grateful.

"Studying Agric Economics opened my eyes to the power and potential of agriculture– how it feeds nations, transforms communities, and creates real change. And somewhere along the journey… I found passion, purpose, and direction.

"UI was more than academics for me. It shaped how I think, lead, and solve problems. I discovered my love for project management, and through volunteering and committee roles, I stepped into leadership– from Department Treasurer (300L) to Faculty Financial Secretary (400L). Those experiences changed me.

"First, I want to thank God for guidance, strength, and favour throughout this journey. To my parents, friends, lecturers, and supervisors, I thank you for being my backbone and support.

"Now, as I begin my NYSC journey, I’m stepping into this new season with faith, excitement, and a commitment to keep growing. Agriculture, leadership, impact — we go bigger from here..."

Oluwagbemileke Elizabeth reveals that she wanted to study nursing at the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Oluwagbemileke Elizabeth

Source: UGC

Congratulations pour in for UI graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's LinkedIn post below:

Adeyemi AINA said:

"Congratulations champ."

Oluwatobi Ibosiola said:

"Congratulations, Gbemi."

Saoban Raheem said:

"Congratulations, senior Oluwagbemileke Elizabeth 🎊 👏 💐 🥳 .

"Greater heights."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who left OAU in year three had graduated from the University of Ibadan with a first-class degree in physiotherapy.

UI graduate celebrates in grand style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan graduate had celebrated in a grand style after years of academic setbacks.

The Nigerian lady, identified as Junaid Oyindamola, completed her academic programme in the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies. She took to TikTok to share her joy, reflecting on the prolonged journey she encountered before finally finishing her studies.

In the video shared online, Oyindamola posed for the camera and celebrated with her colleagues while wearing her white sign-out shirt and jeans. Another segment of the video showed her holding tightly onto her graduation sash as she smiled for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng