Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, has had a highly publicized love life. So, what happened between Brooklyn Beckham and Lexi Wood? He sparked headlines after being spotted kissing Lexi Wood in West Hollywood, and has been linked to other famous women. However, he is now married to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham posing for a photo outside The Metropolitan Museum of Art (L). Lexi Wood poses at Radio City Music Hall (R). Photo: Cindy Ord, Mark Sagliocco (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Brooklyn Beckham and Lexi Wood made headlines in 2018 after they were spotted kissing. They were also spotted at a tattoo studio in Los Angeles.

Profile summary

Full name Brooklyn Joseph Beckham Gender Male Date of birth 4 March 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Westminster, London, England Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Light brown Mother Victoria Beckham Father David Beckham Siblings 3 Marital status Married Spouse Nicola Peltz School Curtis School, Willows Community School College Parsons School of Design Profession Model, photographer, chef, entrepreneur Net worth $10 million Instagram @brooklynpeltzbeckham Facebook TikTok @brooklynbeckham

What happened between Brooklyn Beckham and Lexi Wood?

In 2018, Lexi was spotted kissing publicly with Brooklyn Beckham. The British model was in an on-and-off relationship with another Hollywood actress at the time. They had been spotted at a tattoo parlour in Los Angeles, but never confirmed anything serious.

Model Lexi Wood attends "The Boss Baby" New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on March 20, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Lexi Wood is a fashion model, actress, and influencer working with top brands across the fashion and beauty industry. She is known for appearing in Playboy and Summer House.

Brooklyn Beckham's dating life explored

Besides Nicola Peltz and Lexi, he has been linked to other famous women. Here are details of his relationships with their respective timelines.

Chloë Grace Moretz (2014–2018)

Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham dated on and off for four years. The two are rumoured to have met at Paris Fashion Week in 2014 and were first spotted together in July 2014, skating in LA.

They briefly broke up in 2015, with Brooklyn spotted cuddling with a French model. Chloe and Brooklyn reconnected in January 2016 after they were spotted together. They confirmed their reunion with public appearances before breaking up in 2018.

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz attend Brooklyn Beckham and Caleb McLaughlin Host Xbox One x VIP Event & Xbox Live Session on November 6, 2017. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: UGC

The actress took to Instagram to express her feelings after Brooklyn was spotted kissing Lexi Wood. She shared a screenshot of Cardi B's song, Be Careful, which is about a woman who suspects her boyfriend of cheating. Speaking to The Times, Chloe said:

I want nothing to be said...I’m not a big fan of PDAs in general. I don’t want to see people posted all over my phone making out. Eek. Fair play! No one wants to see their ex snogging someone else, like, ever.

Sonia Ben Ammar (2015)

Sonia Ben Ammar poses in a black and blue dress at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

In October 2015, during one of his breakups with Chloe, he started dating Paris-based model and actress Sonia Ben Ammar. The couple stayed together for five months before going their separate ways in March 2016. They were seen together again in 2017 at the Louvre Museum in Paris, with Brooklyn's mum, Victoria, in tow.

Sofia Richie (2016)

Sofia Richie Grainge attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: UGC

Brooklyn was rumoured to have dated model Sofia Richie in late 2016 and the beginning of 2017. Rumours of their romance started in October 2016 after they were spotted in Beverly Hills with friends. The couple was also seen spending time together in Europe at Justin Bieber's concert.

Sophia is the daughter of American singer Lionel Richie. She is also an American social media personality and model.

Sofia later dated reality TV star, Scott Disick, for three years and is now married to music executive, Elliot Grainge. The social media personality is believed to have attended the wedding of Brooklyn and Nicola.

Afton McKeith (2017)

Afton Mckeith attends a private view of "Keep Smiling", a new exhibition by Mr Brainwash, at Maddox Gallery, Westbourne Grove, on April 18, 2018, in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Another brief relationship while Brooklyn was on a break with Chloe was with Gillian McKeith's daughter, Afton McKeith. According to OK! News, the couple had been classmates, and she had meet Brooklyn's famous parents.

According to The Sun, Afton confessed to dating Brooklyn when she was a teen. She added that she no longer 'keeps up' with what the model is doing. The actress and social media influencer shared how she had an awkward run-in with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz at an LA supermarket.

I didn't watch his weddings. I don't keep up with what he does. But I bumped into him not so long ago in Los Angeles at my local supermarket - Erewhon - and her as well. It was extremely awkward.

Madison Beer (2017)

Madison Beer at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Chad Salvador

Source: Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer are rumoured to have briefly dated in 2017. The rumours started when they were spotted at some of Los Angeles's most happening hot spots, including West Hollywood eatery Catch LA.

In an interview with BUILD Series, Madison denied the rumours, stating she was single. She went on to say that they were best friends who had known each other for years. The American singer said:

I’ve known Brooklyn for years; we’ve been close, and as we’ve gotten older — and I’m newly out of a relationship- we’re definitely like crushing on each other, Beer admitted. But we’re both very busy. He’s great, though. He’s a cutie and one of my best friends.

Besides Madison, Brooklyn has been linked to other women, including Lexy Panterra, Rita Ora, and model Hana Cross.

Who is Brooklyn Beckham's wife?

The British photographer is married to Nicola Peltz. They started dating in October 2019 and went public in January 2020. The couple was engaged six months later before getting married in April 2022. The extravagant wedding at the Peltz family’s Palm Beach Estate in Florida was attended by family, friends, and top celebrities.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Nicola is the daughter of American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner Peltz. She is also an American actress and filmmaker best known for her roles as Katara in the films The Last Airbender, Lola, and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

FAQs

Who is Brooklyn Beckham? He is a British model, photographer, chef, and entrepreneur. Why is Brooklyn Beckham famous? He is famous for being the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham. What happened between Brooklyn Beckham and Lexi Wood? The two were spotted kissing in Los Angeles but never confirmed dating. Who is Brooklyn Beckham married to? He is married to and filmmaker Nicola Peltz. They got married in April 2022. How old was Brooklyn when he got married? David Beckham's son was 23 years old when he got married in April 2022. Who has Brooklyn Beckham dated? Beckham previously dated Chloë Grace Moretz, Sonia Ben Ammar, Lexi Wood, Madison Beer, and English model Hana Cross. How long did Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham date? They were in an off-and-on relationship for four years.

Brooklyn and Lexi were rumoured to have briefly dated after they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles. They never confirmed the relationship, and the British model married Nicola Peltz. He has been linked to other women, including Chloë Grace Moretz, Sonia Ben Ammar, Afton McKeith, and Madison Beer.

