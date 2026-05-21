A church member shared two testimonies at Omega Power Ministries about her childbirth journey and one other recent case

The woman who left her church for OPM shared in details how she got her miracle of childbirth from 2916

The video of the testimony was posted on social media by the church founder on May 20, 2026

An Omega Power Ministries (OPM) member has shared a public testimony detailing how she overcame childlessness after she came to the church.

The video of her testimony was posted online by the church's founder on May 20, 2026.

A lady who went to OPM church celebrates with the man of God over testimony. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Lady shares 2 powerful testimonies

The church member narrated that she initially left her former church to join OPM due to her long-standing search for the fruit of the womb.

According to her, she became a member of the ministry in 2016 and gave birth to her first child that same year.

She stated that her second and third children were born in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The woman expressed her excitement during the service as she celebrated the arrival of her fourth child, bringing the total number of her children to four since she joined the congregation.

OPM member shares second testimony

In the video shared by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the woman also discussed a recent challenge where she found it difficult to sleep at night.

She told the congregation that the sleep problem persisted for some time until she took action with her family.

She explained that she went to the church altar to pray alongside her children, whom she described as her "prayer warriors." The woman noted that she was able to sleep properly immediately after the altar prayers.

Watch the testimony video below:

OPM pastor shares changes with Aboy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor has made public a remarkable improvement that has been noticed in his adopted son, Elijah 'Aboy' Chibuzor.

Source: Legit.ng