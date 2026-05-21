OPM Member Who Left Her Former Church in Search of Children Shares 2 Testimonies During Service
- A church member shared two testimonies at Omega Power Ministries about her childbirth journey and one other recent case
- The woman who left her church for OPM shared in details how she got her miracle of childbirth from 2916
- The video of the testimony was posted on social media by the church founder on May 20, 2026
An Omega Power Ministries (OPM) member has shared a public testimony detailing how she overcame childlessness after she came to the church.
The video of her testimony was posted online by the church's founder on May 20, 2026.
Lady shares 2 powerful testimonies
The church member narrated that she initially left her former church to join OPM due to her long-standing search for the fruit of the womb.
According to her, she became a member of the ministry in 2016 and gave birth to her first child that same year.
She stated that her second and third children were born in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The woman expressed her excitement during the service as she celebrated the arrival of her fourth child, bringing the total number of her children to four since she joined the congregation.
OPM member shares second testimony
In the video shared by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the woman also discussed a recent challenge where she found it difficult to sleep at night.
She told the congregation that the sleep problem persisted for some time until she took action with her family.
She explained that she went to the church altar to pray alongside her children, whom she described as her "prayer warriors." The woman noted that she was able to sleep properly immediately after the altar prayers.
Watch the testimony video below:
OPM pastor shares changes with Aboy
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor has made public a remarkable improvement that has been noticed in his adopted son, Elijah 'Aboy' Chibuzor.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng