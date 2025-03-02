Inside Shane Burcaw's life: his journey from blogger to husband and advocate

People say it’s cliché that a positive attitude or laughter is the best medicine, but until you live through something like this and discover your attitude does have a big effect on the quality of your life, it’s not cliché.

Shane Burcaw's life has been marked by challenges, but he has turned adversity into inspiration. Diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) as an infant, he has used a wheelchair since age two. Through his blog Laughing at My Nightmare, a memoir, and a nonprofit of the same name, he continues to uplift and empower others.

Profile summary

Real name Shane Burcaw Gender Male Date of birth 28 May 1992 Age 32 years old as of 2025 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'7" Height in centimetres 139.7 Weight in pounds 59.5 Weight in kilograms 27 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Susan Varga Burcaw Father Jon Burcaw Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Hannah Burcaw College Moravian University Profession Writer, motivation speaker, blogger, YouTuber Net worth $1.2 million Instagram @shaneburcaw YouTube @SquirmyandGrubs

Shane Burcaw's biography

The American content creator was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, United States, to Susan Varga and Jon Burcaw. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Shane has a brother named Andrew Burcaw.

Shane Burcaw attended Moravian University after high school. He graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in English. During his freshman year, he wrote and executive produced a short film titled A Will to Survive. The film won a Mid-Atlantic Emmy in 2013.

What is Shane Burcaw's age?

The American writer is 32 years old as of March 2025. Shane Burcaw was born on 28 May 1992. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Shane Burcaw famous?

Shane Burcaw is a writer, blogger, YouTuber, motivational speaker, and social media personality. He launched his blog, Laughing At My Nightmare, in 2011. Shane uses humour and wit to discuss his health condition. Before becoming a blogger, he worked as a customer service representative at ChaChaChaCha from 2010 to 2011.

The American writer's first memoir for teens, Laughing at My Nightmare: Let's Do Something Awesome, was published in 2014. In 2017, he published Not So Different, and in 2019, he published Strangers Assume My Girlfriend Is My Nurse. Shane's work is often syndicated by the Washington Post and The Morning Call.

Burcaw co-founded a non-profit organisation, Laughing at My Nightmare, with his cousin, Sarah Yunsov. The organisation is dedicated to people with muscular dystrophy, creating awareness and providing medical equipment. One of their programs, No More Nightmares, advocates for people with the disease. They provide equipment and technology to better their lives.

Shane is also a motivational speaker. He has been a member of the Muscular Dystrophy Association since January 1998. He speaks to donors at fundraising events and urges them to donate.

Shane is also a YouTuber and social media personality. He has a YouTube channel titled Squirmy and Grubs, which he runs together with his wife. The couple share their everyday struggles of life and their relationship. The American YouTuber has a substantial following, with over 1.8 million followers.

Burcaw is also active on Instagram and Twitter. He has amassed over 620k and 18.5k followers, respectively, at the time of this writing.

What is Shane Burcaw's net worth?

According to Vocal Media Journal, the American writer is alleged to be worth 1.2 million. He has amassed his wealth through his career as a writer, YouTuber, and public speaker.

What disease does Shane Burcaw have?

The American social media personality has a rare disease called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). He was diagnosed with the genetic disorder as a child and has used a wheelchair since he was a toddler. The disease is characterised by the weakening of muscles due to lack of protein, making it hard to walk or control his head and neck.

Inside Hannah and Shane Burcaw's love story

The American author is married to Hannah Aylward. The two met online and started dating in 2015 before tying the knot on 4 September 2020. The wedding ceremony was officiated by a guest via a Zoom call in a small backyard. The couple has been documenting their relationship through their YouTube channel, Squirmy and Grubs.

Hannah and Shane have published their first book, Interabled: True Stories about Love and Disability from Squirmy and Grubs and Other Interabled Couples. The book is a collection of essays that gives a glimpse of their love story and other couples' experiences. The couple lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.

Hannah and Shane Burcaw's IVF journey

Shane and his wife Hannah Aylward do not have any children yet. However, they have been going through the IVF journey to start a family. Although they haven't succeeded yet, they have shared the journey with their followers. During an interview with People, Shane stated:

When we began IVF, it was helpful for us to go online and read accounts from other people or watch videos of other people who had already gone through it. Now we get to be one more example you can go through IVF and you can fail at IVF, but it will still be okay, but life goes on. Your relationship will be okay. It can be okay. It is possible to navigate.

Burcaw and Hannah have paused on their IVF journey and are enjoying their life. However, they look forward to the day they can deliver good news to their audience. Shane said:

The day that we have good news to share, I can't wait to make that video.

FAQs

Who is Shane Burcaw? He is an American writer, blogger, YouTuber, motivational speaker, and social media personality. Where is Shane Burcaw from? He was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, but resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. How old is Shane Burcaw? The American YouTuber is 32 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 28 May 1992. What condition does Shane have? The motivational speaker has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a genetic condition that has left him confined to a wheelchair due to muscle weakness. Is Shane and Hannah's relationship real? Yes, Shane and Hannah's relationship is real. The two have been married since 2020. What happened to Shane Burcaw and Hannah Aylward's baby? The couple do not have a baby yet. However, they have been on an IVF journey since 2022. How much is Shane Burcaw worth? His worth is allegedly 1.2 million. He makes money through his career as a writer, YouTuber, and motivational speaker.

American writer Shane Burcaw's life is nothing short of inspirational. He has overcome many challenges, including living with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and proving that disability is not inability. Shane lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with his wife, Hannah Aylward.

