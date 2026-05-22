An Anambra commissioner has been accused of using the state’s youth empowerment scheme to mobilise support for aspirants in the state

Critics have alleged that the ‘1 Youth 2 Skills’ programme was being used to back specific political candidates ahead of primaries

The commissioner has, however, reacted to the allegations and addressed concerns surrounding his role in the matter

Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Patrick Aghamba, has been accused of using the '1 Youth 2 Skills' programme of the Anambra state government to work for the emergence of former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Oduah, as candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra North Senatorial Zone.

Youth development commissioner speaks out over allegations tied to Stella Oduah’s APGA primaries bid. Photo: Okechukwu Chukwuemeka De Wisdom, X/nairaland

Source: UGC

The commissioner was also accused of using the same platform to work for his kinsman, Hon. Ejiofor Egwuatu (Mgbiligba), who is contesting for the House of Representatives in Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency.

Onochie Odikosa, Coordinator of Smart Youths Preneur Support Group (SYPSG) in Onitsha North, allegedly said that the commissioner directed them to support Stella Oduah and Hon. Egwuatu, and was also quoted as claiming that wherever the commissioner stands, there they would go.

The report, which has since gone viral on social media, said that the Commissioner for Youth Development is using "Governor Charles Soludo's 1 Youth 2 Skills" initiative to canvass support for his preferred aspirants, and called for the immediate sack of the commissioner.

Commissioner defends right to political support

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent at his Onitsha residence on Thursday, May 21, Commissioner Aghamba said that he is neither using his office as Commissioner for Youths to support any particular aspirant nor using the state's 1 Youth 2 Skills Initiative to support any aspirant. He added that he is not deploying state resources to support the aspirants, but his personal resources.

He said, however, that he has the right as an individual to support any aspirant whom he thinks has better plans for the people.

His words:

"I am not using my office as Commissioner for Youths to work for any aspirant. I'm also not using the 1 Youths 2 Skills Initiative to support anybody."

"However, as Patrick Aghamba, I have the right to support any aspirant whose manifesto resonates with me and my immediate constituency, who are the youths."

APGA primaries controversy as Anambra commissioner denies backing Stella Oduah through state youth programme. Photo: ccsoludo

Source: Facebook

"Again, the Smart Youths Preneur Support Group (SYPSG) is made up of adult men and women who come together as a support group. They have the right as adult politicians to make independent choices. No one is forced to support anybody."

"I'm a politician, and I have the right to support any aspirant of my choice. I am not an APGA official at the state, LGA, or ward. I'm not using my office as Commissioner for Youths as a platform to support anybody. We would rather use our support group, SYPSG, whose members also include graduates of the 1 Youths 2 Skills. They're adults who can make independent decisions without any interference."

"The duty of a leader is to provide direction. If I say this is the right path to go, and these youths follow me, so be it. None of them is a kid to suggest that they are forced to follow me."

"There are many aspirants, and, as an individual - as Mr. Patrick Aghamba - I can decide to support or work for any of them within my party, and within my constituency. Our support group, SYPSG, just like any other support group supporting their choice aspirants, can also support anybody."

Soludo’s APGA defends support for Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) reacted to growing controversy over its endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 election.

The party reaffirmed its position that Governor Charles Soludo remains committed to backing Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The controversy follows accusations from some opposition figures who claimed Soludo’s endorsement was politically motivated and aimed at securing federal favours.

Source: Legit.ng