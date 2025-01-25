Andrew Schulz's net worth following Kendrick Lamar's beef: is he affected?
Andrew Schulz is a comedian, actor, and podcaster from the United States. He is famous for his work Guy Code on MTV2 and podcasts The Brilliant Idiots and Flagrant. Besides his career success, fans are curious to know if his beef with Kendrick Lamar has affected his income. What is Andrew Schulz's net worth?
Andrew Schulz has been in the entertainment industry since the mid-2000s. He performed regularly at the Comedy Village and debuted at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 2008. In December 2020, Schulz starred in his first Netflix special, Schulz Saves America. The stand-up comedian is also an actor and film producer.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Andrew Cameron Schulz
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|30 October 1983
|Age
|41 years old (as of January 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|New York, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'2"
|Height in centimetres
|188
|Weight in pounds
|165
|Weight in kilograms
|75
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Sandra Schulz
|Father
|Larry Schulz
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Emma Turner
|Children
|1
|School
|Lillie Devereaux Blake, Baruch College Campus High School
|University
|University of California
|Profession
|Comedian, actor, producer, podcaster
|Net worth
|$4 million
|@andrewschulz
|TikTok
|@theandrewschulz
|YouTube
|@TheAndrewSchulz
Andrew Schulz's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Just Jared, and MoneyMade, the American comedian is estimated to be worth $4 million. He primarily earns money from stand-up comedy specials, acting, and his Flagrant podcast. Schulz also earns money through his YouTube channel, which shares comedy videos.
Andrew Schulz's ethnicity and background
The American actor is of white ethnicity and is an American citizen. He was born on 30 October 1983 in New York City, New York, United States. He grew up alongside one sibling.
Andrew Schulz attended Lillie Devereaux Blake Primary School and Robert F. Wagner Middle School in New York City Public. He later attended Baruch College Campus High School in Kips Bay. After graduating high school, he attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he received a degree in Psychology.
Who are Andrew Schulz's parents?
The podcaster's parents are Larry Schulz and Sandra Cameron. His mother is a Scottish immigrant, while his father is a New York native with Scottish and German roots.
Andrew Schulz's mom was a professional ballroom dancer, and his dad was a former reporter and military veteran. The two owned and ran the Sandra Cameron Dance Center in Lower Manhattan for 30 years.
Career
Andrew Schulz is a stand-up comedian, actor, film producer, and podcaster. He started his comedy career in the mid-2000s in college. In September 2017, Schulz released his first comedy special, 4:4:1, on YouTube.
The following year, Schulz released his debut comedy album, 5:5:1, which ranked top on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, and Google Play. The comedian released the Infamous special on his YouTube channel in July 2022.
Andrew is also an actor and film producer. He has appeared in films and TV series like You People, Feast of the Seven Fishes, Guy Code, and Crashing. Schulz has also produced the Brilliant Idiot and Flagrant 2: Greatest NFL Story Never Told.
Who is Andrew Schulz's wife?
The American actor is married to Emma Turner. They got married on 18 December 2021 in Montecito, California, and close family and friends attended the ceremony.
Emma attended New York University's Gallatin and earned a bachelor of arts in fiction and fashion. In 2014, she was a fashion intern at Marie Claire and later worked with companies like Balenciaga and Barneys.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Turner is the founder and CEO of Blistered Peppers. She has also worked with big corporations like Apple and MasterCard and is a certified BASI pilates coach.
Andrew Schulz and his wife share a daughter named Shiloh Jean Schulz. She was born in February 2024.
Andrew Schulz and Kendrick Lamar's beef
Andrew Schulz and Kendrick Lamar recently hit the headlines due to a public feud. Kendrick Lamar started the beef after the release of his album GNX. The album included a song titled Wacced Out Murals, in which Kendrick allegedly criticised white comedians who joke about black women.
Schulz responded to the lyrics on his podcast Flagrant, defending his comedy and freedom of speech. According to Hot 97, he criticised Lamar's message, which he deemed hypocritical, and likened Lamar to Taylor Swift. He stated:
Kendrick really is the Taylor Swift of Hip Hop. No matter what he does, he's still the victim. Taylor is the biggest name in music history, yet she's a victim—whether it's her label, Scooter Braun, or her boyfriends. Kendrick's the same. Somehow, he's always the victim.
This back-and-forth between the two celebrities has sparked a heated debate about comedy and hip-hop culture.
FAQs
- Who is Andrew Schulz? He is a stand-up comedian, actor, producer and podcaster.
- Where is Andrew Schulz from? He hails from New York City, New York, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
- Does Andrew Schulz have a degree? The American podcaster earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
- Is Andrew Schulz married? Yes, he is married to Emma Turner.
- Does Andrew Schulz have a kid? Yes, the comedian has one daughter named Shiloh Jean Schulz. She was born in February 2024.
- How much is Andrew Schulz worth? The American celebrity is estimated to be worth $4 million.
- How tall is Andrew Schulz? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall.
Andrew Schulz's net worth reflects his successful career in the entertainment industry. He has been a stand-up comedian since the mid-2000s. In addition to comedy, Schulz is an actor, producer, and podcaster. He resides in Los Angeles, California, with his wife, Emma Turner, and daughter, Shiloh Jean.
