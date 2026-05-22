The All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun unveiling its governorship candidates for the 2027 elections, with several states already producing winners through either consensus or competitive primaries

While some contests remain postponed or awaiting final results, strong frontrunners have emerged in key states

This report provides a clear state-by-state breakdown of the APC governorship candidates declared so far

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries ahead of the 2027 elections have produced candidates across several states. While some contests were decided by consensus, others saw competitive voting.

Below is the full list of winners declared so far according to Nigeria Affairs Journal.

APC governorship primaries showcase strong candidates emerging across Nigeria for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: DaudaLawal/UmoEno/Facebook

Source: Facebook

List of APC governorship candidates

1. Abia – Eric Opah emerged as the APC candidate after polling 126,977 votes, defeating Henry Ikoh, who polled 5,905 votes.

2. Adamawa – The final result is yet to be announced, but Ahmed Galadima is reportedly leading.

3. Akwa Ibom – Governor Umo Eno emerged as the APC candidate through consensus.

4. Bauchi – The primary was postponed and will continue today.

5. Benue – Governor Alia leads with a wide margin and is expected to emerge as the APC candidate today.

6. Borno – Mustapha Gubio emerged as the APC candidate through consensus.

7. Cross River – Governor Bassey Otu emerged as the APC candidate through consensus.

8. Delta – Governor Sheriff Oborevwori emerged as the APC candidate after polling 345,375 votes.

9. Ebonyi – Governor Francis Nwifuru emerged as the APC candidate through consensus.

10. Enugu – Governor Peter Mbah emerged as the APC candidate through consensus.

11. Gombe – Jamilu Gwamna emerged as the APC candidate, polling 247,161 votes to defeat Professor Isa Pantami, who scored 12,120 votes, and former Minister of Transportation Saidu Ahmed Alkali, who polled 11,612 votes.

12. Jigawa – Governor Umar Namadi emerged as the APC candidate through consensus.

13. Kaduna – Governor Uba Sani emerged as the A

PC candidate after polling 459,393 votes at the party’s primary election.

14. Kano – Governor Abba Yusuf emerged as the APC candidate through consensus.

15. Katsina – Governor Dikko Radda emerged as the APC candidate through consensus.

16. Kebbi – Governor Nasir Idris emerged as the APC candidate through consensus.

17. Kwara – The primary was postponed and will continue today.

18. Lagos – Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat emerged as the APC candidate after polling 657,917 votes, defeating Lanre Kamal, who polled 1 vote.

19. Nasarawa – The primary was postponed and will continue today.

20. Niger – Governor Umaru Bago emerged as the APC candidate through consensus.

21. Ogun – Senator Solomon Adeola emerged as the APC candidate after polling 304,055 votes to defeat Abayomi Hunye, who scored zero.

22. Oyo – The final result is yet to be announced, but Senator Sharafadeen Alli is reportedly leading.

23. Plateau – Governor Caleb Mutfwang leads with a wide margin and is expected to emerge as the APC candidate today.

24. Rivers – Ogundu Kingsley Chinda emerged as the APC candidate after polling 268,497 votes. He was the consensus candidate after three aspirants, including Governor Fubara, withdrew from the contest.

25. Sokoto – Governor Ahmad Aliyu emerged as the APC candidate through consensus.

26. Taraba – Governor Agbu Kefas leads with a wide margin and is expected to emerge as the APC candidate today.

27. Yobe – Baba Malam Wali leads with a wide margin and is expected to emerge as the APC candidate today.

28. Zamfara – Governor Dauda Lawal emerged as the APC candidate through consensus.

Primaries were not conducted in Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, and Osun due to off-cycle election schedules.

Vote-based winners highlight competitive primaries with large margins in key states. Photo credit: BasseyOtu/x

Source: Twitter

Top aspirants who have withdrawn from election

Legit.ng earlier reported that barely hours before the Rivers APC governorship primary, a dramatic turn of events has reshaped the contest.

Hon Kingsley Chinda, minority leader of the House of Representatives and close ally of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, is now positioned to clinch the party’s ticket for next year’s election.

Source: Legit.ng