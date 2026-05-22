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Fayemi Finally Opens Up on Obi Meeting Tinubu at Vatican
Politics

Fayemi Finally Opens Up on Obi Meeting Tinubu at Vatican

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of Ekiti state, has disclosed that he persuaded Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, to approach President Bola Tinubu for a handshake when they met at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City in May 2025.

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Fayemi disclosed that Obi had initially hesitated to greet President Tinubu over the fear that the media could misinterpret their encounter.

Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of Ekiti state, has said he pushed Peter Obi to greet President Bola Tinubu during their meeting at the Vatican in 2025.
Kayode Fayemi says he pushed Peter Obi to greet President Bola Tinubu in 2025 Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956
Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that the former Ekiti governor disclosed while speaking in an interview with Edmund Obilo in a video that was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday, May 21.

Recall that the issue first became public on May 18, 2025, when Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, shared the photograph of Tinubu, Fayemi and Obi on X during the event.

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See the video of the interview on X here:

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Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuPeter ObiAPCNigerian PresidencyKayode Fayemi
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