Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of Ekiti state, has disclosed that he persuaded Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, to approach President Bola Tinubu for a handshake when they met at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City in May 2025.

Fayemi disclosed that Obi had initially hesitated to greet President Tinubu over the fear that the media could misinterpret their encounter.

Kayode Fayemi says he pushed Peter Obi to greet President Bola Tinubu in 2025 Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that the former Ekiti governor disclosed while speaking in an interview with Edmund Obilo in a video that was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday, May 21.

Recall that the issue first became public on May 18, 2025, when Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, shared the photograph of Tinubu, Fayemi and Obi on X during the event.

See the video of the interview on X here:

Source: Legit.ng