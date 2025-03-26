A look at Fred Durst’s net worth throughout his illustrious career

Fred Durst’s net worth is reportedly $20 million, reflecting his long and successful career in the entertainment industry. A popular rapper and Nu-metal musician, Fred Durst is known for being the lead singer of the band Limp Bizkit. He has also worked as an independent filmmaker, contributing to his overall fortune.

Fred Durst is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor.

He is the frontman and lyricist of the frontman of the Nu-metal band Limp Bizkit , formed in 1994.

and of the frontman of the Nu-metal band , formed in 1994. Fred developed an interest in breakdancing and hip-hop at 12, later exploring heavy metal and learning to beatbox and DJ.

at 12, later exploring heavy metal and learning to beatbox and DJ. As of 2025, Fred Durst's net worth is estimated to be in the millions.

Profile summary

Full name Frederick Allen Mayne III Famous as William Frederick Durst Gender Male Date of birth 20 August 1970 Age 54 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac Leo Place of birth Jacksonville, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Bill Durst (stepfather) Mother Anita Marital status Married Wife Arles Children Adriana, Dallas Education Hunter Huss High School Profession Musician, rapper, singer, songwriter, director, actor Instagram @freddurst X (Twitter) @freddurst TikTok @freddurst

What is Fred Durst’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest and HotNewHipHop, the American musician has an alleged net worth of $20 million. He has accumulated this wealth from his music career, especially as the lead singer of Limp Bizkit, which has sold millions of albums and made money from tours, concerts, and merchandise. Durst has also earned money as a film director and actor.

Fred Durst’s age and his early life journey

The famous rapper was born on 20 August 1970 in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. He is 54 years old as of 2025 and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Soon after his birth, Fred moved to Orlando and then to a farm in Cherryville, North Carolina. Fred Durst’s mother, Anita, a church worker, had him rechristened as William Frederick Durst after remarrying Bill Durst, a local police officer.

He also has a half-brother named Cory Durst. Throughout his entire childhood, the singer was raised as a Wiccan.

In the fifth grade, the rapper relocated to Gastonia, North Carolina, where he graduated from Hunter Huss High School in 1988. On 23 May 2013, during an interview with Shelby Star, Fred reflected on his difficult high school years and how they shaped him as a person and artist. He said:

It was a very minimal existence for me there, but I always had a good spirit and took the abuse. Being creative makes you an outcast. I wouldn’t replace it with anything. I had good times, even though it was a little hard...

Career highlights

Fred Durst started his career in music in the early 1990s. In 1994, he formed the band Limp Bizkit, alongside Sam Rivers, John Otto, and Wes Borland. The rapper named the band so because he wanted a name that would repel listeners.

The band became popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hit songs like Break Stuff and Rollin’. Their albums, such as Significant Other and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water, achieved mainstream success. The band released its latest album in 2021, which has been in development since 2011.

Before venturing into music, Fred served in the U.S. Navy for two years (1988–1990). He later returned to Jacksonville, Florida, where he worked as a landscaper and a tattoo artist.

Fred Durst’s journey in filmmaking

Beyond music, Fred has ventured into filmmaking. He made his directorial debut in 2007 with The Education of Charlie Banks, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Chris Marquette and Jason Ritter and followed it with The Longshots in 2008, which starred Ice Cube and Keke Palmer.

In an interview with Blackfilm.com, Durst shared what drew him to making The Longshots film. He stated:

Well, I always wanted to be a film director, and along the way I had a wonderful time with the success of music, and I think it was a natural stepping stone for me to be behind the camera. This project had passion and it got to me through my agents and I read it, saw that it had a heart and I understood the character, and became interested.

He continued:

Ice Cube was attached already and I met with him and he spoke about his character and where he wanted to take this movie, and we just took off from there because that’s what I wanted to do.

In 2018, he co-wrote and directed a semi-autobiographical flick called Moose, which is about a run-in with an obsessed stalker. Durst also co-starred in the film Population 463 in 2006 and appeared as a bartender in two episodes of the television medical drama House, M.D. in 2008.

Who is Fred Durst's wife?

The American film director has been married thrice. Currently, Fred Durst's wife is reportedly Arles, and they tied the knot in August 2022 in Los Angeles County, California.

Fred was married to Rachel Tergesen from 1990 to 1993, and they have a daughter named Adriana, born on 3 June 1990.

The musician married Esther Nazarov in 2009, and their marriage lasted for only three months.

In 2012, he married Kseniya Beryazina, a make-up artist, and they divorced in 2019. Additionally, Fred also has a son, Dallas, born on 30 August 2001, with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Thayer.

Are Fred Durst and Robert Durst related?

Fred and Robert Durst are not related. Despite sharing the same last name, Fred and Robert—the real estate heir who was convicted of murder—come from different backgrounds. Robert Durst was born in New York City into a wealthy family.

What is Fred Durst's height?

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 172 pounds or 78 kilograms.

Fred Durst's net worth has steadily grown in recent years, driven by his success with Limp Bizkit, filmmaking, and other entertainment ventures. His earnings come from album sales, streaming revenue, touring, and directing films, all contributing to his financial growth.

